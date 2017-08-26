ED arrests Delhi-based meat exporter Moin Qureshi in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday said that it has arrested meat exporter Moin Qureshi in connection with a money laundering case.

Qureshi was arrested on Friday night, an ED official said. He will be produced in court on Saturday.

The ED had registered a case against Qureshi in 2016, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for alleged illegal forex dealings and tax evasion.

Qureshi was being probed for allegedly remitting funds through hawala channels to Dubai, London and a few other destinations in Europe.