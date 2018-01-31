Earthquake measuring 6.1 on Richter Scale jolts Delhi-NCR; epicentre close to Jarm in Afghanistan

An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter Scale was reported in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) region on Wednesday at 12.40 pm, according to media reports. The quake, also felt in Pakistan and Afghanistan, claimed one life in Balochistan's Lasbela area.

Offices in the Delhi-NCR region are being evacuated as part of precautionary measures.

First reports were received from Uttar Pradesh's Noida city, The Financial Express reported. The tremors were felt over around one minute, the report said.

PTI said that the tremors were also felt in the Jammu and Kashmir Valley, while Al Jazeera reported about an earthquake in Pakistan's Islamabad as well.

The epicenter of the earthquake was traced to Jarm city in Afghanistan's Hindukush region, Zee News reported.