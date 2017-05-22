Disproportionate assets case: Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh, wife appear before Delhi court, seek bail

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, his wife Pratibha Singh and others appeared before a court in New Delhi on Monday in a disproportionate assets case worth over Rs 10 crore. According to PTI, Singh and his wife, who have been charged by the CBI, have sought bail.

CBI has sought time from the court to file reply to the bail pleas. The court, reportedly, has fixed the matter for argument on 29 May.

Singh and others appeared before special judge Virender Kumar Goyal in pursuance of summons issued against them. They also moved bail application which was already listed for 29 May.

The CBI in its chargesheet said that the chief minister was in possession of assets worth Rs 10,30,47,946.40 in his own name as well as in the names of his family members.

The chargesheet, running into over 500 pages, has claimed that Singh had amassed assets which were disproportionate to his total income during his tenure as a Union minister.

The final report, filed against Singh and eight others for the offences including forgery and corruption, array around 225 witnesses and 442 documents.

Apart from Singh, the others accused in the case are Life Insurance Corporation agent Anand Chauhan, his associate Chunni Lal, Joginder Singh Ghalta, Prem Raj, Lawan Kumar Roach, Vakamullah Chandrashekhar and Ram Prakash Bhatia, who were also summoned.

Chauhan was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on 9 July last year in a separate money laundering case related to the disproportionate assets case. The matter was transferred by the Supreme Court to the Delhi High Court, which on 6 April 2016 had asked the CBI not to arrest Singh and directed him to join the probe.

On 5 November last year, the apex court had transferred Singh's plea from the Himachal Pradesh High Court to the Delhi High Court, saying it was not expressing any opinion on the merits of the case, but "simply transferring the petition in interest of justice and to save the institution [judiciary] from any embarrassment".

With inputs from agencies