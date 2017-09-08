You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Dera HQ search ops LIVE: 700 people still stuck inside; police recover Rs 7,000 worth demonetised notes, OB van

IndiaFP StaffSep, 08 2017 17:48:45 IST
Dera HQ search ops LIVE: 700 people still stuck inside; police recover Rs 7,000 worth demonetised notes, OB van

  • 17:48 (IST)

    Two minors found inside Gurmeet Ram Rahim's "cave" at Dera Sacha Sauda's headquarters

    The search operation at the Dera headquarters have been going on for nearly eight hours now. The forensic team is combing the "cave" where two minors have now been found, reported Times Now.

  • 17:40 (IST)

    Before AAI revoked Gurmeet Ram Rahim's airport access, he was VIP no. 51 

    Others given access to VIP lounge at airports list include attorney general, MLAs, MPs, Shankaracharya Maharaj of Shri Dwaraka Sharada Peeth

  • 17:31 (IST)

    Black luxury car without number plate, 1200 new notes also found at Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters

    In addition to the above, some endangered animals were also found, reported India Today

  • 17:24 (IST)

    Despite being convicted, Gurmeet Ram Rahim is still hailed as "god" by his followers

  • Inequality in society is one of the reasons 'premis' flock to Gurmeet Ram Rahim and Dera Sacha Sauda

    The Dera also insisted the followers to change their surnames to 'insan'. It was seen as a rule devised to spread across the message that the 'Dera' was more respectful of humanity than any other quality. No wonder then that the Dera had a substantial following among the people from the lower rungs of the much abhorred caste hierarchy. Apart from a liberal atmosphere, the Dera also seemed to have the promise of a new social status to its followers.

    "A follower who successfully convinces a good number of followers from his caste or village was seen as their leader. That enhances his social status to a spiritual leader in a group of 400 to 500 people. Many came to the Dera to attain this status" he said. The leader would be the contact person between the Dera and the followers. He would pass all the messages of the Dera to its followers and would also ensure that the followers meet the guru in their time of need.

    Read more here.

  • 17:11 (IST)

    Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh sentenced: Dera chief one of many self-styled godmen' embroiled in scandals

    India's self-styled "godmen" have legions of devoted followers, but several have been embroiled in scandals in recent years.

    Here are some of the more famous godmen:

    Rampal Maharaj

    In 2014 the guru Rampal Maharaj barricaded himself into his ashram guarded by devotees armed with stones, petrol bombs and other weapons after a court issued a warrant for his arrest on a series of charges, including conspiracy to murder.

    It was days before police were finally able to clear the giant complex and arrest the guru, who considered himself an incarnation of a 15th-century mystic Indian poet. Six people died during the siege.

    Ashutosh Maharaj

    Devotees of Ashutosh Maharaj, who died in January 2014, are preserving his body in a freezer and insist he is in a deep meditative state.

    The hugely wealthy founder of the multi-million dollar Divya Jyoti Jagriti Sansthan (Divine Light Awakening Mission) sect apparently died of a cardiac arrest.

    Read more here

  • 16:57 (IST)

    A look at Deras and their famous political visitors 

    Infographic by Network18creative

  • 16:55 (IST)

    The ongoing search operations are expected to reveal the mysterious "gufa" (cave) where Gurmeet Ram Rahim resided

    Ram Rahim allowed no followers except close aides to enter to enter his abode where he raped the two sadhvis who later filed complaints against him. 

    To avoid controversy, the Dera changed its name from "gufa" to "Tera Vaas" (your home) about 10 years ago, reported The Indian Express

  • Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction for rape is ground for take over of Dera; why is Haryana govt pussyfooting?

    Today, this political patronage extends to Hindu organisations (and Hindu-adjacent organisations) as well. As Lord Meghnad Desai pointed out in one of his columns, had the DSS been “Christian missionaries, they would have to register, be subject to audit and FCRA (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act) rules.”

    But in the case of the DSS, which allegedly abetted rape, castration and even murder, there is ample ground for the government to take over its assets and banish the current administration. Is the government not doing this because the DSS is a vote bank?

    Full analysis here

  • 16:47 (IST)

    How do "godmen" like Gurmeet Ram Rahim manage to breed a cult phenomenon preying on innocent people?

    Their modus operandi usually is to claim some form of supernatural authority. Unlike priests or pandits, who are practitioners of some ideology or theory, and considered merely the conduits for communication between man and god, “godmen” claim to be the embodiment of god, vested with god-like powers. They seek to be revered and worshipped, they attempt to create a religion around and about themselves. In short, they are nothing more than charlatans and swindlers capitalizing and preying on the helplessness and naivety of people.

    Read more here

  • 16:46 (IST)

    Timeline of the Ram Rahim Singh rape case 

  • 16:41 (IST)

    Gurmeet Ram Rahim will continue to head Dera Sacha Sauda, said chairperson Vipassana earlier

  • 16:33 (IST)

    Twitter accounts of Dera Sacha Sauda and Gurmeet Ram Rahim have been blocked

    A search on the microblogging site for Ram Rahim's accounts returned a message "@Gurmeetramrahim's account has been withheld in India". It's the same for Dera Sacha Sauda's account as well. Ram Rahim's account was reportedly blocked on 1 September. 

    Read more here

  • 16:30 (IST)

    Meet Sudesh Kumari, the woman who braved odds to get justice for a sadhvi

    She is not a known face on TV channels, among champions of the cause for women. But she works quietly to make democracy tick. Kumari empathised with the two sadhvis who accused Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim of sexual exploitation because "the matter was such, how could she not be with them". It all began when she learnt about the anonymous letter written by the two women against the Dera head at Sachcha Sauda at Sirsa. "I continued to talk to her and felt her pain."

    In June 2002, when the copy of the anonymous letter came to her, she was the convenor of Jan Sangharsh Manch (JSM), Haryana. 

    "Our courage gave her hope, she was wavering fearing for her father’s life, but after this incident, she stood firm like a rock. You know how difficult it is for an Indian woman to go to a police station under normal circumstances. She was standing against the might of a man supported by the state machinery," the JSM convenor said.

    Read more here

  • 16:22 (IST)

    Gurmeet Ram Rahim's film career might not take off any time soon

    The Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA) has revoked the work permit of rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Insan on 2 September. 

    Gurmeet has directed and acted in the Messenger of God (MSG) franchise, which is a series of propagandist films that only reinforce his self-obsession. The motion poster of his upcoming project MSG Online Gurukul was released on 15 August. It features him and Honeypreet Insan, his adopted daughter. Read more here.

  • 16:01 (IST)

    With Gurmeet Ram Rahim in jail, who’ll take over the Dera Sacha Sauda reins?


    Within the family of the sect's jailed leader, the name of his 33-year-old son, Jasmeet Singh Insan, is being propped up to manage the affairs of the sect in Ram Rahim's absence. Those behind the move include Ram Rahim's aged mother Naseeb Kaur and wife Harjeet Kaur, who normally keep a low profile compared to the rather flashy and even controversial lifestyle of Ram Rahim himself. 


    The "threat" to Ram Rahim's family, the source said, is from two close female aides of the sect chief — Honeypreet (who was earlier called Priyanka Taneja) and Vipassana — both of whom are said to be adopted daughters of Ram Rahim.


    While Vipassana, aged around 35 years, is officially the number two in the sprawling 700-acre sect headquarters complex near Sirsa town and has been managing the affairs in the past few days when the sect has been through turmoil, it is Honeypreet who has figured more prominently and publicly with Ram Rahim in the last five years. Read more here.

  • 15:56 (IST)

    As part of crackdown on Dera chief, Govt withdraws Ram Rahim's access to VIP lounges at airport

    A letter dated 1 September from the civil aviation ministry to the chairman of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) says, "It has now been decided to withdraw the permission for use of reserve lounge at airports granted to Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, chief of Dera Sacha Sauda, Sirsa, with immediate effect." Read more here.

  • 15:42 (IST)

    Meanwhile, Chairperson of Dera Sacha Sauda, Vipassana Insan, appealed to followers to maintain peace

  • 15:33 (IST)

    Over 700 people stuck inside premises as sanitation operations underway

    As the security forces continued search operations at the Dera premises in Sirsa, reports say that around 700 to 800 people are still inside the headquarters, including several children who are students at the welfare schools run from within the headquarters.

    The police has sealed entry and exit routes of the Dera premises.

    The Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa, sprawling over 20-acres of land, is like a mini-township with its own shops, public facilities and even an alternate currency model.

  • 15:28 (IST)

    District administration takes help from Haryana locksmiths to sanitise Dera premises

    Officials are using locksmiths from the Sikligar community to access the vaults inside Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s headquarters, reported News18. The Sikligars are a nomadic community traditionally involved in polishing weapons and are scattered around Punjab, Haryana and Gujarat.

  • 15:03 (IST)

    Police recover Rs 7,000 worth demonetised notes from Dera Sacha Sauda premises

    In addition to to the old currency, police have also seized one OB van and some unlabelled medicine from the Dera premises.

    Reported by Manoj Kumar, 101Reporters

  • 14:50 (IST)

    “While campaigning, if Dera Sacha Sauda houses come our way, we go there too,” says Anil Vij

  • 14:50 (IST)

    “I donated money to Dera Sacha Sauda, not Gurmeet Ram Rahim,” says Haryana minister Anil Vij 

    Haryana sports minister Anil Vij has previously come under the scanner for donating Rs 50 lakh from the discretionary fund to the Dera Sacha Sauda, according to this Indian Express article. 

    "For the growth and promotion of games, I can only contribute this much, If I had power to donate more, then I would have done so,” the report quoted Vij as saying.

  • 14:35 (IST)

    Internet banned in Sirsa: Copy of government order

  • 14:31 (IST)

    Self-styled godman issued alternate currency within Dera premises 

    Plastic coins, bearing little semblance to Indian currency were recovered inside Dera premises as the search operations were underway. The plastic currency had the words Dhan Dhan Satguru Tera hi Asara, Dera Sacha Sauda Sirsa inscribed on them. 

    The alternate currency carries actual value within the Dera premises and can be exchanged for real money. The 'money' however cannot be used anywhere outside the Dera headquarters. 

  • 14:11 (IST)

    Voice calls to continue despite internet ban

  • 14:10 (IST)

    These were found inside the ashram...

  • 14:02 (IST)

    Plastic coins bearing the name of Gurmeet Ram Rahim found in ashram

  • 13:55 (IST)

    Recap: Haryana Police search for Honeypreet Insan near Nepal border after issuing lookout notice

    The Haryana Police came looking for Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s close aide Honeypreet Insaan in Kheri as she was suspected to have left for Nepal through the porous border.

    Additional Superintendent of Police Ghanshyam Chaurasiya confirmed the arrival of two Haryana police personnel at Gaurifanta border in Kheri.

    The ASP told PTI that the Haryana Police had shared some information with the Gaurifanta Police and inquired about her suspected movement towards the neighbouring country through the porous India-Nepal border.

    “However, when no clue about Honeypreet’s departure for Nepal could be gathered, the Haryana Police returned,” the ASP said.

  • State created vacuum of real spiritual leaders, helped flourish self-styled gurus like Gurmeet Ram Rahim

    The emasculation of the spiritual leaders took three stages. First, they were denied (through curbs on admissible expenditure) to become national voices. But, more importantly, the entrepreneur-gurus were provided two other big benefits without which they could not have become as large as they did. These benefits included large tracts of land. Without that land, they could not have had the place to assemble their audiences. They could not impress the common folk. With land came buildings, and facilities that the buildings offered by way of jobs, services (such as medicare, dispute resolution and financial help) and shelter.

    Second, the entrepreneur-gurus were granted the benefit of tax-exemptions. Like political parties, their funds could not be taxed. And while the mainstream temple trusts donations were accounted for each day, the money collected by these entrepreneurs were not audited, supervised, or even tabulated. They became sinkholes of cash collection, which could then be used to display naked power, win over affection, and command allegiance — through forced sex, castrations or murders. If they needed politicians initially, now the politicians needed them — for their vote banks, for fixing deals and for an assortment of jobs that could not be done by the government-appointed machinery.

  • 13:41 (IST)

    Watch: A senior journalist talking about the ongoing operation in Sirsa

  • 13:38 (IST)

    The forensic team from Roorkee arrives at the ashram

    Image courtesy: Sat Singh,101 reporters

  • 13:34 (IST)

    Another Forensic team from Roorkee reached Sirsa Dera headquarters for further investigation

  • 13:33 (IST)

    Read: The order suspending internet services in Sirsa

    Image courtesy: Sat Singh, 101 reporters

  • 13:32 (IST)

    After JCB Machine, now Army crane is summoned to Dera premises

    Image courtesy: Manoj Kumar, 101 reporters

  • 13:28 (IST)

    Mobile internet, SMS services suspended in Sirsa until 10 September

    The Haryana government has suspended mobile internet services (2G, 3G, 4G) GPRS, all SMS services and dongle services in the Sirsa district in view of the “critical situation” to curb the spread of rumours in Sirsa district in view of the ongoing sanitisation drive. The suspension will continue till 10 September.

    Reported by Sat Singh, 101 reporters

  • 13:11 (IST)

    Schools run by Dera Sacha Sauda under the scanner now

    KK Khandelwal, additional chief secretary, School Education Department (Haryana) told Firstpost that the educational institutions run by the Dera Sacha Sauda are controversial and the decision about them would be taken by the Punjab and Haryana High court. About the students studying here, Khandelwal said that they would be given an option to enroll in other educational institutes to save their academic year. Dera Sacha Sauda runs six educational institute including an international school, where over 5000 students study.

    Reported by Sat Singh, 101 reporters

  • 13:07 (IST)

    Security beefed up outside Dera ashram at 1 pm

    Image courtesy: Sat Singh, 101 reporters

  • 13:03 (IST)

    Recap: Haryana Police investigates Dera functionaries' involvement in Panckula violence

    The Haryana Police is investigating claims that top Dera Sacha Sauda functionaries paid a 'supari' (contract) of Rs 5 crore to criminal elements to instigate violence in Panchkula and other places after sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction for rape.

    Haryana Director General of Police BS Sandhu said that the matter was under investigation.

    "We are investigating this. We are trying to nab two Dera functionaries, Chamkaur Singh and Nain, who are said to be involved in this," he said.

  • 12:57 (IST)

    Dera Sacha Sauda mouthpiece admits to skeletons at premises, says they were donated

    According to News18, ‘Sach Kahoon’ had admitted on Thursday that human remains were indeed buried in the premises. However, the Dera newspaper defended the action of the management in burying the human remains, and said this was done as sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh encouraged followers to donate the remains to the sect for burial and prevent these from being immersed in rivers, which causes pollution.

  • 12:54 (IST)

    Locals revere baba as 'god'

    A CNN News18 report noted that the locals surrounding the dera ashram revere Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh as a living god. According to the report, the poor villagers in the surrounding areas have availed of several social welfare schemes run by the ashram. 

  • A heart surgeon recounts his experience with 'hyperactive' baba

    A heart specialist who now lives in Delhi said he was once called to check Singh by the Dera officials and was shocked to find him "hyperactive".

    "He had a great following of doctors, many from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and I wondered why he had called me. I was told he keeps shuffling his doctors. I found his pulse a bit erratic but nothing that would cause concern. I told him not to check blood pressure every 30 minutes and he should remain calm," said the doctor, speaking on conditions of anonymity.

    "But Singh kept on telling me that I should stay back if I wish to meet the God and attain total nirvana. I left."

  • A look at the unbelievable life on Ram Rahim

    Singh maintained a dual personality. During sermons, he wore a spotless white dress, common with all self-styled Godmen across India. But when he was before the camera for interviews or shooting, he would wear fluorescent colours on his bejewelled costume and fight off villains and toss flaming motorbikes into the air.

    He would even walk on air and tear tree trunks in half with his bare hands, while routinely singing his favourite song Love Charger. A Bollywood filmmaker who was once called at the Dera was told by Singh’s followers that he writes songs in 15 seconds, and completes a shot in less than a minute. It is because he is God.

  • 12:23 (IST)

    Schools are closed after curfew in Sirsa

    The students of government school at Shah Satnam chowk were asked to go at home after search operation started in Dera.

    Video courtesy: Manoj Kumar,101 reporters

  • 12:18 (IST)

    No one permited to come out of Dera campus

    No one is permitted to come out of Dera campus now. Only officers on duty can come and go. Some of the parents whose sons and daughters study at Dera schools/colleges are also stuck inside the premises. According to police sources, some 700-800 people still inside Dera campus.

    Reported by Sat Singh, 101 reporters

  • 12:09 (IST)

    Watch: Deputy director (information) Satish Mehra briefs media

    Video courtesy: Manoj Kumar, 101 reporters

  • 12:05 (IST)

    What will the forensic team investgate? 

    The forensic team from Roorkee would investigate whether people's doubts about a lot of skeletons being buried inside the dera holds any truth or not. The FSL Roorkee team would only investigate on this part of the story. 

    Reported by Manoj Kumar, 101 reporters

  • 12:01 (IST)

    Dera divided into 10 zones for investigation purpose

    A police officer on duty told Firstpost that the police search team had divided the entire area of Dera in ten zones and they have sanitised four of them by now. They have recovered 10 hard disks, some computers, while some rooms have also been sealed. The forensic teams from Roorkee, Kurukshetra and Madhuban and Karnal have reached the spot to investigate further. 

    Reported by Manoj Kumar, 101 reporters

  • 12:00 (IST)

    A glimpse of the security arrangement in Sirsa

    Image courtesy: Sat Singh,101 reporters

  • 11:53 (IST)

    Next course of action to be known in evening

    Deputy director (information), Satish Mehra told Firstpost that the operation is going peacefully and that the amount recovered is yet to be ascertained. The next course of action would be decided after meeting with officials with judicial officer AKS Pawar in the evening, he added. 

    Reported by Sat Singh, 101 reporters

Load More

Security agencies and district authorities began a search operation at the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters near Haryana's Sirsa town on Friday amid tight security and curfew in the area.

The search was being conducted under the supervision of court commissioner AKS Pawar appointed by the Punjab and Haryana High Courts.

Senior district administration and police officers, along with para-military forces and Haryana Police, were involved in the videographed operation around the sprawling 700-acre campus.

Duty magistrates have been appointed for various zones of the Dera. Officials from police, revenue, health, education, tourism and other departments have also participated.

Bomb disposal squads, commandos, dog squads and locksmiths were deployed.

All roads leading to the headquarters from Sirsa and nearby places were sealed. Even media was not allowed near the Dera campus.

District officials said that the "mystery" over the "dirty secrets" of the Dera and its now jailed chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who has been sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment by a CBI special court on two counts of rape of his female disciples, could be revealed in the search operation.

But people opposed to the sect's activities said that the operation had been delayed and alleged that the Dera management could have hidden or taken out weapons and other incriminating things out of the campus in the past few days since Ram Rahim was convicted on 25 August.

File image of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Wikimedia Commons

File image of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Wikimedia Commons

The Dera is spread over two campuses, 600 acres and over 100 acres, about eight kilometres from Sirsa and 260 kilometres from Chandigarh.

It houses a stadium, a hospital, educational institutions, luxury resort, bungalows and markets.

Hundreds of people and sect followers permanently live and work in the mini-township.

The premises, where the sect chief lived, known as the "gufa" (cave), is itself spread in an area of nearly 100 acres. It is said to have ultra-luxury facilities.

Security was tightened around the Dera headquarters since Wednesday following the approval granted by the Punjab and Haryana High Court to the state government to "search and sanitise" the premises.

Dera administration chairperson Vipassana, who is a close aide of the sect head, said: "We are cooperating with the local administration. All weapons of the Dera and individuals inside (the premises) have been deposited with the authorities. We have nothing to hide."

In a fresh appeal to sect followers, Vipassana on Friday urged them to cooperate in the search operation.

Hours before the search operation began, the sect's mouthpiece "Sach Kahoon" on Thursday admitted that human remains were buried inside the premises.

The Dera newspaper, while defending the action of the Dera management in burying the human remains, said this was done as the sect chief encouraged followers to donate the remains to the sect for burial and prevent these from being immersed in rivers, causing pollution.


Published Date: Sep 08, 2017 05:26 am | Updated Date: Sep 08, 2017 05:48 pm


Also See









Top Stories



Cricket Scores