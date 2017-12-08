Delhi's Shalimar Bagh Max Super Specialty Hospital loses its licence after erroneously declaring newborn dead

Days after Delhi's Shalimar Bagh Max Super Specialty Hospital erroneously declaring a newborn baby dead, the Delhi government cancelled the licence of the hospital with immediate effect, on Friday.

The baby later died in a city nursing home.

Making the announcement, Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain said the hospital can continue the treatment of patients who were currently admitted but cannot admit new patients. Patients in the hospital can shift to a different hospital if they wish, Jain added.

The minister said that a final report on an inquiry ordered by the government was submitted to them on Friday and the decision was taken after that. Jain said last month they had issued the notice to Max Hospital Shalimar Bagh for problems in the treatment of patients under EWS (Economically Weaker Sections) category.

The Delhi government's decision to revoke the hospital's license incidentally comes hours after Indian Medical Association (IMA) said that the death of the child did not amount to criminal negligence.

The IMA, in a letter sent to the doctors acknowledging the case said, "deaths are not a case of criminal negligence", however, "packing the baby in plastic bag shows lack of empathy on part of the doctors. The letter further added that "doctors' mistakes are part of the learning curve..."

The baby boy was declared dead by Max Hospital on 30 November and handed over to the parents in a plastic bag, along with its still-born sister. However, the baby started moving while being taken for burial. The baby was then admitted to a clinic in Pitampura, but died on Wednesday. Following the uproar, the health minister took a strict note of the issue and had ordered an immediate probe. The hospital also terminated the services of two doctors involved in the declaring the premature baby as dead while he was alive. Aggrieved by the negligence of the doctors, the baby's father had refused to take the body of his child, in an act of protest and demanded that the doctors involved in the "medical negligence" in the case be arrested. "I will not take my son's body until the two doctors are arrested," the father told PTI. On 5 December, a three-member doctor panel submitted the preliminary report to Jain. The report said the hospital was found guilty of not having followed prescribed medical norms. The doctors had not done ECG tracings before writing the death certificate. The hospital in its defence had earlier said, "It has been brought to our notice that a 22-week premature newborn, who is said to be on life support at a nursing home, was unfortunately handed over (as dead)...by Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh. This baby was one of the twins delivered on the morning of 30 November. The other baby was stillborn. We are shaken and concerned at this rare incident. We have initiated a detailed inquiry, pending which the doctors concerned have been asked to proceed on leave immediately."

