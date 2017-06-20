Delhi struggles to fight vector-borne diseases; 146 chikungunya cases, 87 dengue cases reported in 2017

New Delhi: Nearly 150 cases of chikungunya have been reported in Delhi in 2017, with 9 of them being recorded in June, even as authorities gear up to combat the outbreak of vector-borne diseases.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had in May directed the authorities to make a comprehensive plan in the matter, while the civic bodies are keeping a tab on mosquito-breeding, in and out of homes, through regular monitoring.

87 cases of dengue have also been reported till 17 June, according to a municipal report released on Monday.

Though the season of vector-borne diseases had ended in December, the city continues to report such cases, prompting authorities to prepare a roadmap for the combat plan.

Out of the 146 chikungunya cases, 10 were recorded in May, 19 in April and 34 were diagnosed in March.

Ten dengues cases have been reported in June, while eight cases were recorded in May, according to the report by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) which tabulates such cases on behalf of all the civic bodies of the city.

Six cases of dengue were reported in January, four in February, 11 in March and as many in April.

As many as 4,431 cases of dengue were reported till the end of 2016.

On 13 May, Kejriwal had chaired a high-level meeting of officers from the three municipal corporations and the Delhi government to discuss plans to eliminate vector-borne diseases in the national capital.

"Delhi will be made mosquito-free. We will have to get rid of mosquito-borne diseases. It will be made a people's movement. It is only possible with people's participation," Kejriwal had said.

He had also written to Union Health Minister JP Nadda, requesting him to reserve 10 percent of the beds in the Central government-run hospitals for the treatment of dengue and chikungunya patients.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had on 29 April directed Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital to keep beds ready for dengue and chikungunya patients in the event of an outbreak of the vector-borne diseases in the city.

Chikungunya and dengue cases in the national capital had tapered off by December first week last year, ending the vector-borne disease season in the city that witnessed its worst chikungunya outbreak in the last 10 years, but cases are still being registered, prompting authorities to go for early preparedness.

At least 15 fatalities were reported last year at various hospitals in the city due to complications triggered by chikungunya though the civic bodies have kept the death tally at zero.

At least 21 deaths due to dengue were reported last year at various hospitals, including nine at AIIMS, though the official tally of the SDMC stood at 10.

Seventeen suspected deaths in 2016 due to malaria were also reported by the civic bodies.

In one of the worst outbreaks, a total of 12,221 chikungunya cases were reported in Delhi till December 24, 2016, out of which 9,749 were confirmed.

The season for the vector-borne diseases begins from mid-July and generally lasts till November-end.