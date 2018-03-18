Delhi sealing drive: 3,000 trade associations to protest at Ramlila ground on 28 March

New Delhi: Over 3,000 trade associations are expected to hold a rally at the Ramlila ground on 28 March to demand they be protected from the sealing drive in Delhi.

The drive is being carried out at the instance of a Supreme Court-appointed panel.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) in a statement said the rally would be non-political and no political party would be invited. CAIT secretary general Praveen Khandelwal said the trade associations will meet on 20 March to plan their strategy for making the rally a success.

He said instead of using force and resources to seal or destroy already constructed buildings, action should be taken against "current unauthorised constructions or usages".

Khandelwal demanded that the government set up a high-level committee, including representatives of traders, under the Lieutenant Governor to discuss the next Master Plan 2021-2041.

The apex court had on 6 March stayed any further progress by the authorities to amend the Delhi Master Plan 2021, which is aimed at granting protection from the ongoing sealing drive in the national capital.

It had also observed that the rule of law over sanction to construct buildings had "completely broken down" and expressed concern over illegal construction.

It had ordered restoration of its monitoring panel to identify and seal offending structures.

The committee, comprising KJ Rao, former advisor to the Election Commission; Bhure Lal, chairman, Environment Pollution Control Authority; and Major General (Retd) Som Jhingan, was set up on 24 March, 2006, by the apex court.