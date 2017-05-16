Delhi car accident: Another teen succumbs to injuries at AIIMS taking death toll to four

New Delhi: A day after a car flew off a flyover in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh flyover, another teenager succumbed to injuries during treatment, taking the death toll in the accident to four.

Garima, who was one of the seven occupants of the car that fell 30 feet from the railway over-bridge flyover near Punjabi Bagh, died on Monday at the AIIMS Trauma Centre where she was undergoing treatment, the police said.

Three students — Rajat, who was behind the wheel, Sanchit Chhabra and Ritu Singh — were declared dead on Monday. Sanchit and Ritu were killed on the spot, while Rajat died during treatment.

The others who were injured — Pranav, Rishab and Raja — are still under observation. Police said Raja was undergoing surgery and Rishab was critical. Pranav's condition was stable, police said.

As the Honda V-tec fell from the flyover, it turned turtle throwing some of the occupants out of the vehicle.

Police and fire department personnel pulled out those who were stuck inside the car.

All seven were first-year students of the Delhi Institute of Professional Studies and were on their way to a college in Narela for their second-semester examination when the accident occurred.

The students, who were all in their teens, had assembled at Rajat's house in east Punjabi Bagh before leaving for their exam centre.