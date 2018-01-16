Delhi: Blaze at factory in Udyog Nagar, 27 fire tenders rushed to spot

A fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Udyog Nagar on Tuesday and at least 27 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, ANI reported.

#FLASH Fire breaks out at a factory in Delhi's Udyog Nagar. 27 fire tenders at the spot. pic.twitter.com/fFrepjub9Z — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2018

The fire comes on the heels of Mumbai's Kamala Mills blaze, which claimed 14 lives on 29 December, 2017.

Following the Kamala Mills tragedy, officials in Delhi stepped up measures to ensure that fire and safety regulations were in place.

The New Delhi Municipal Council also asked restaurants to abide by trade license conditions, fire safety norms and sitting capacity regulations or be ready to face cancellation of permits and sealing of premises.

With inputs from PTI