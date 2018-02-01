Delhi: 14-year-old student found unconscious in school toilet, later declared dead; case registered

A 14-year-old student was declared brought dead at a hospital after being found unconscious in a school toilet, according to several media reports.

CNN-News 18 reported that the student was from Jeevan Jyoti school in Delhi's Khajuri Khas area.

#BREAKING -- 14-year-old found unconscious in a school washroom in Delhi's Khajoori Khas area. The child was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead. Investigation is underway pic.twitter.com/mZnJjID4bK — News18 (@CNNnews18) February 1, 2018

ANI reported that a case was registered in the matter and an investigation is underway. The news agency further reported that angry parents surrounded the school and held protests after the child was declared dead. Speaking to ANI, the child's relative said that the body bore signs of a possible physical altercation. He also alleged that the school only informed them that the child was unconscious, but the child was apparently dead for over two hours when they received the body.

School called us saying he is unconscious. When we came here, they refused to admit him. We then took him to another hospital which declared him dead. He had died over 2 hours ago. Looking at his body we realised he had been in a fight with someone: Uncle pic.twitter.com/lqgXcoVJcK — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2018

A spate of incidents have brought the issue of child safety at schools to the fore. The most recent instance was the case of 8-year-old Pradyuman Thakur at Ryan International School's Sohna Road Branch in Gurugram. Thakur, a Class 2 student, was found dead with his throat slit in the school's washroom on 8 September.

Initially, bus conductor Ashok Kumar was arrested by the Haryana Police in connection with the crime. However, later, the CBI charged a Class 11 student of the same school with the child's murder, and the case remains sub judice.

A Class 1 student was injured when he was allegedly attacked with a sharp-edged weapon in the toilet of Brightland School in Triveni Nagar in Lucknow on 17 January.