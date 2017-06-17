Darjeeling unrest: All Bodo Students Union support GJM's demand of Gorkhaland, blame West Bengal for turmoil

Kokrajhar:The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) on Saturday supported the 'Gorkhaland' demand and blamed the West Bengal and the Union governments for the present crisis in Darjeeling hills.

"The outburst of tension in Darjeeling area is nothing but an unwarranted outcome of the autocratic rule of the Bengal government as well as the Centre's utter negligence to the problem," ABSU president Pramod Boro told reporters in Darjeeling.

He said the demand of the Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM) was historically and constitutionally legitimate, correct and justified.

"As a member of the National Federation for New States (NFNS) we express our support and solidarity to the Gorkha people's movement for Gorkhaland," Boro said.

The ABSU leader, however, urged the GJM leadership to lead the movement through democratic, peaceful and non-violent means.

He also appealed to the Bengal administration to maintain peace in the area.

ABSU further urged the central government to immediately intervene in the matter and concede the demand of the Gorkhas for a separate Gorkhaland state so that permanent peace could prevail in the region.

"We demand immediate intervention of the Centre in this matter as it was a pre-poll commitment of the BJP and the party's central committee should also clarify its stand on the issue," he added.

Referring to ABSU's demand for a separate Bodoland state, Boro said if the central and the state governments failed to resolve their demand immediately, then they would be compelled to launch a series of agitation like indefinite blockades on the national highway and railway lines from September next.