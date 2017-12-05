With Cyclone Ockhi expected to make landfall in south Gujarat later on Monday or early Tuesday, Maharashtra went on a state of high alert to tackle the side-effect of the stormy weather.
Maharashtra education minister Vinod Tawde announced a "precautionary holiday' on Tuesday (5 December) for all schools in the coastal districts of Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, in view of the predictions for the cyclone.
After a heavily overcast day on Monday, Mumbai and surrounding districts had intermittent rainfall since dusk which continued, slowing down road traffic but the lifeline of the city — the local trains — continued unhindered.
The IMD has already forecast rains with thundershowers in and around Mumbai with squalls reaching 50-60 kmph and touching 70 kmph in the coastal areas over the next two days, with minimum temperatures hovering around 23 degrees Celsius.
Danger signals LC-III have been hoisted over all ports between Goa to Dahanu (north Maharashtra), with rough to very rough conditions in the sea.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the state Disaster Management Unit and the railways were fully geared for the cyclonic encounter expected over the next couple of days.
Western Railway PRO Ravinder Bhakar said that an emergency meeting of all departments was convened and they will closely observe the water levels on the railway tracks while the Railway Protection Force and commercial staff will monitor crowd movements, especially in the areas of Palghar which have been placed on alert.
"Disaster Management Cell is ready for any emergency, patrolling of the railway tracks has been intensified over various rail sections, and the RPF and commercial staff will be prepared for necessary evacuation at respective stations in case of any disaster-like situation," he said.
Technical teams will monitor railway assets and essentials like electricity supply with back-up diesel generators, signal and telecom, breakdown equipment, accident relief trains or accident relief medical vans are on standby for any eventuality.
The BMC has warned people from venturing close to the coastal areas and beaches as high waves are expected in the Arabian Sea owing to the cyclone conditions.
On Tuesday, the high tide will be of 5.04 metres and on Wednesday it will be of 5.05 metres, gradually receding to 4.17 metres by Thursday, said a BMC official.
The BMC has also warned people living in some parts of south Mumbai and suburbs that the possibility of tidal waves flowing into the roads and homes cannot be ruled out and asked them to take adequate precautions.
On 6 December, more than half a million followers from all over India are expected to pay homage to the late Babasaheb R Ambedkar on his 62nd death anniversary at Shivaji Park in Dadar.
The civic officials have requested the followers to stay away from the Dadar Chowpatty beach in view of the stormy seas expected over the next few days, especially at his memorial, Chaityabhoomi which is on the seashore.
Meanwhile, all the BMC disaster units, Mumbai Police, Fire Brigade, the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Home Guards and other agencies are in full preparedness for any eventuality arising out of the cyclone Ochki as it skirts Maharashtra and is expected to make landfall near the diamond and textile city of Surat in the next few hours.
Fishermen in the seas have been advised to return immediately and others told to keep off the sea for the next two days.
Visuals of relief operations to Cyclone Ockhi affected Lakshadweep & Minicoy Islands
Heavy rains falling in Mumbai
Mumbai breaks December rain record
Cyclone Ockhi moves northwards
Images from Andheri locality in Mumbai
NDRF teams deployed in Gujarat
Two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams each have been deployed at Surat, Navsari, and Rajkot, reported News18. The Army, Navy, and the Border Security Force (BSF) have been alerted in the view of the cyclone's landfall.
According to the IMD forecast, wind velocity would remain between 50 kmph to 70 kmph when the cyclone would make landfall.
Navy continues search and rescue operations in Lakshadweep and Minicoy islands
Indian Navy on Monday continued search and rescue (SAR) operations in full swing for the fifth day over Southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep and Minicoy islands in the aftermath of very severe cyclonic storm Ockhi.
The Navy said the whole of Lakshadweep and Minicoy islands are under the cover of its ships and aircraft with rescue and relief operations on in full swing. The lndian Navy is determined to bring back normalcy to Lakshadweep and Minicoy islands most expeditiously, a Defence release said. All other ships at the disposal of Indian Navy would continue the search and rescue operations and provide relief till normalcy is restored.
Western Railways gears up for cyclone Ockhi
The Western Railway (WR) said it has taken necessary precautions and made suitable arrangements in view of the warning about cyclone Ockhi in coastal areas of Maharashtra, according to PTI. The WR's engineering control has been kept on alert to keep a watch on water level over railway tracks, it said in a release.
Similarly, RPF and commercial control staff has been asked to monitor crowd movements and undertake necessary evacuation at stations in case of a disaster-like situation, the release said.
Patrolling of the tracks has been intensified over various rail sections. The Disaster Management Cell of WR is geared up to deal with any emergency, it added. According to the release, all emergency numbers have been updated.
Rains start in Mumbai
Path being taken by Cyclone Ockhi
NASA tweets images of Cyclone Ockhi
1,540 people hit by cyclone Ockhi rescued so far, says government
As many as 1,540 people, including fishermen, affected by Cyclone Ockhi in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Lakshadweep were rescued by various agencies, the government said on Monday, according to PTI.
A total of 243 fishermen in Tamil Nadu, 250 fishermen in Kerala and 1,047 people in Lakshadweep have been rescued so far, an official statement said after a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee, headed by Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha.
Updates for 5 December start here
Nirmala Sitharaman listening to people's grievances at Suchindram
INS Shardul drops relief materials on Kerala coast
Lakshadweep MP says island suffered a loss of Rs 500 crore, seeks Centre's assistance
Lakshadweep Island, which was hit by Cyclone Ochki, has suffered a loss of over Rs 500 crore, Lakshadweep MP Mohammad Faizal said on Sunday.Faizal sought the Centre's assistance to restore normal life in the islands isolated by the storm. He said normal life in three islands – Minicoy, Kalpeni and Kavaratti – was badly hit by the cyclone.
Around 500 houses suffered damage, several coconut trees got uprooted and electric and communication lines were disrupted due to the calamity in Minicoy island alone, he told PTI. Read more here.
With the help of the Centre, flights and ships are now being used in the rescue operations, says CM E Palaniswamy
Nirmala Sitharaman attends meeting with senior ministers, officers of Navy, coastguard and district officials
Defence minister meets deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam
Nirmala Sitharaman discusses rescue operations with navy officials
Nirmala Sitharaman discusses rescue operations with navy personnel
Cyclone Ockhi likely to lash Saurashtra coast in the next 48 hours
Cyclone Ockhi likely to lash Saurashtra coast in the next 48 hours and subsequently weaken. All fishermen are warned to not venture out and those already out to be contacted immediately to return, says Collector of Gir Somnath district.
Meanwhile, 23 vessels registered at Tamil Nadu took shelter at Miryabandar in Maharashtra to avoid the cyclone
Nirmala Sitharaman heads to Koodankulam
25 people rescued from Lakshadweep and 13 people picked off Kerala coast
Cyclone Ockhi to move towards Gujarat, says Skymetweather
Minister Thoomeani says 100% electricity will be provided in Kanyakumari district within a day or two
Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman on her way to visit cyclone-hit Kanyakumari
5,759 boats are safe, 205 boats are in other states and 97 fishermen we are searching for, says O Panneerselvam
19 fishermen rescued by Indian Coast Guard brought to Chellanam harbour
Deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam says relief will be given after seeing the Collector's report
DMDK leader Vijaykanth slams the Tamil Nadu government, calls for action on the wars to fix the storm impacts
71 Tamil Nadu fishermen, 248 Kerala fishermen and 38 fishermen from Lakshadweep rescued
71 Tamil Nadu fishermen, 248 Kerala fishermen and 38 fishermen from Lakshadweep have been rescued, defence ministry said
Tamil Nadu BJP leader asks state government to take account of missing fishermen in Kanyakumari
28 boats with 321 rescued fishermen reach Ratnagiri in wake of cyclone Ockhi
Updated fact sheet of vessels deployed, people rescued; 357 fishermen saved till 10 am on Sunday

Tamil Nadu: 71

Kerala: 248

Lakshadweep: 38
Tamil Nadu: 71
Kerala: 248
Lakshadweep: 38
Cyclone Ockhi will not be termed as a national disaster: KJ Alphons
Cyclone Ockhi, which has caused widespread damage in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts, will not be termed a national disaster, Minister of State for Tourism KJ Alphons said on Sunday.
On Saturday, the Kerala government decided to approach the Centre for declaring Ockhi a national disaster.
"There is no provision to declare this as a national calamity. The Centre will provide funds. If needed, more funds will be allocated," Alphons said in Thiruvananthapuram.
Alphons held a meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other cabinet colleagues earlier in the day to discuss the rescue and rehabilitation operations.
-IANS
Houses damaged as waves hit coastal areas of Ullal in Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka
Three houses were damaged while the compound wall of a private resort collapsed as surging waves lashed the coast of Ullal near Mangaluru in the last two days.
Seen as an after-effect of cyclone Ockhi, damage to the property by huge waves has occurred in most of the coastal areas, official sources said. Two houses near the seashore at Ullal were completely destroyed by the waves while another one was partially damaged.
The houses belonging to Philomena Fernandes and Everest Alphonse were consumed by the waves which advanced into the shore.
The compound wall of a private resort was washed away by the waves and a party arranged at the resort had to be cancelled.
-PTI
O Panneerselvam visits Kanyakumari district to assess impact of heavy rains
Kerala to not receive heavy rains as Cyclone Ockhi has moved away: Skymet meteorologist Mahesh Palawat
260 Tamil Nadu fishermen safe in Maharashtra
According to the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority, 23 boats from the state with 260 crew members are safe at Myria Bandar, Ratnagiri in Maharashtra.
Nirmala Sitharaman to reach Kanyakumari at 4.50 pm to visit rain-affected areas
As of Sunday morning, 89 boats with 1,154 fishermen taken shelter in various ports: Nirmala Sitharaman
Central agencies warned Kerala of the cyclone in time: Union minister KJ Alphons
Chennai, Puducherry likely to receive heavy rainfall in next 24 hours, according to Chennai Meteorological Center
Death toll rises to 16 due to Cyclone Ockhi
TTV Dhinakaran announces he will go to Kanyakumari to meet people affected by storm
Nirmala Sitharaman to visit Thiruvananthapuram, Kanyakumari today
Kerala minister engaged in rescue and rehabilitation operations, but locals aren't satisfied
State tourism minister K Surendran and fisheries minister J Mercykutty Amma have been engaged in rescue and rehabilitation operations since 30 November and coordinating with the navy, air force and coast guard officials.
However, anger was mounting in coastal villages as they were unhappy with the authorities failing to take precautions before the cyclone hit the state.
"The authorities have failed miserably and the relief camps are also poorly managed with even the basic facilities not available. We have been demanding opening of a control room in our area but nothing has happened," said a Poonthura resident.
The fishermen have blocked traffic on Sunday in agitation.
With inputs from IANS
Kerala fishermen launch their own rescue operations, say 'authorities failed miserably'
The fishermen community on Sunday decided to launch their own rescue operations as 55 boats ventured into the sea to search for the 115 missing fishermen.
Rescue teams decided to step up their operations after a body in a highly decomposed state was recovered near the Vizhinjam coast.
The boats, 40 from Poonthura and 15 from Vizhinjam, left the shores with food and water.
Read the full story here
In Kerala, squally wind speeds of up to 65 km per hour expected
The IMD added:
Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph very likely along and off Kerala coast during next 24 hours and along & off Karnataka coast during next 48 hours.
Never experienced such violent storms earlier, say rescued fishermen
As the navy, air force and coast guard continue conducting search and rescue operations, fishermen who returned to the shore safely had just one thing to say: They had never weathered such a violent storm in their experience. According to The New Indian Express, the rescued fishermen were seen shivering and asking for food. Most of them had bruises all over their bodies from trying to stay onboard their boats for two nights.
Titus, a fisherman from Kollam district, told TNIE he had never seen “such a violent sea even in movies”.
IMD warns heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kerala, Lakshadweep
"Heavy (7-11cm in 24 hrs) is most likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala and heavy (7-11cm in 24 hrs) to very heavy rainfall (12-20cm in 24 hrs) is most likely to occur at one or two places in Lakshadweep till morning of 3rd December 2017," read the IMD release.
Tourism hit in Kerala due to cyclone
As Cyclone Ockhi slowly recedes from Kerala, cancellations and worried queries from tourists marked the start of the tourist season in the state. According to The Times of India, hoteliers and tour operators observed a drop in inquiries from people planning visits this week. "There have been many cancellations, especially from those who booked online. I received a few calls as well inquiring whether they could still enjoy the stay here in the wake of cyclone Ockhi," Sisupalan, the managing director of Sagara Beach Resort, Kovalam told TOI.
Cyclone Ockhi currently positioned at Latitude 11.7º N and Longitude 69.2º E, says NDMA
Fishermen in Gujarat, north Maharashtra advised not to venture into sea on 4 December
Mumbai likely to receive light rainfall on 4 December evening
Skymet Weather said that Mumbai can brace for some light showers by the evening of 4 December. It also added that the intensity of these rains will be light with moderate showers in some isolated pockets.
Electricity restoration work taking place in Kanyakumari district
Lakshadweep MP claims Indian Navy, Coast Guard failed to respond promptly
Lok Sabha MP PP Mohammed Faizal on Saturday alleged that the Indian Navy and the Coast Guard failed to respond promptly in tackling the crisis due to cyclone Ockhi, which left a trail of destruction in the Lakshadweep islands.
The Lakshadweep MP said he would write to defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman in this regard. "We have not got adequate help from the Navy and the Coast Guard. They failed to respond promptly in the adverse situation," Faizal told PTI. He also said that he had spoken to home minister Rajnath Singh, who assured him that a team of officials would be sent to the island.
A defence spokesman, however, refused to comment on the allegations.
-PTI
WATCH: Stranded fishing vessel rescued by INS Sharda
Over 900 Kerala fishermen reach Maharashtra coast safely, says Devendra Fadanvis
Fishermen from near Kerala, who were caught in rough seas due to Cyclone Ockhi, have reached Maharashtra's Sindhudurg coast and are safe, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in Mumbai on Saturday evening.
"In all 68 fishing boats, out of which 66 are from Kerala and two from Tamil Nadu, have reached with total 952 fishermen on board. All are safe," the Maharashtra chief minister said in a tweet.
"Maharashtra will completely look after everyone till weather permits them to go back," he said.
Read more here
15 fishermen rescued off Colachel, Kanyakumari district
An Indian Coast Guard aircraft spotted 15 fishermen on two vessels six nautical miles off Colachel, Kanyakumari and rescued them by vectoring a vessel in vicinity on Sunday. The fishermen are safe, tweeted the Coast Guard.
Cyclone Ockhi's devastating effect could have been reduced if state disaster officials acted promptly
Experts firmly believe that the intensity of the devastation could have been reduced to a great extent, if not totally averted, had the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) risen to the occasion. Information available from different sources shows that the agency failed utterly on all fronts.
The biggest lapse on the part of the SDMA was its failure to disseminate the repeated warnings they received from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and other agencies about the deep depression in the Arabian Sea to the people.
Trivandrum IMD Director S Sudevan said that his department had passed on three alerts about the deep depression in the sea near the state since 29 November morning. But the authorities started acting only after receiving the third alert at 12 noon on 30 November. But by the time, the depression had developed into a cyclone and started wreaking havoc.
Read full article here
State-wise fact sheet of number of vessels deployed for rescue operations, lives saved
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan asks Centre to declare Ockhi as natural calamity
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan entrusted chief secretary KM Abraham with the task of preparing a memorandum in this regard, chief minister office (CMO) sources said.
Death toll rises to 26 in India, Sri Lanka
Thousands took to relief camps in Sri Lanka and southern India on Saturday to escape rising floodwaters after a cyclone killed at least 26 people.
Cyclone Ockhi has left 13 people dead in Sri Lanka and killed an equal number in India's Kerala and Tamil Nadu states since Friday as it churns in the Arabian Sea.
Eleven people, mostly fishermen, remained missing in the two countries as nearly 9,000 people sought shelter in relief camps.
-AFP
531 fishermen rescued off Kerala coast
More than 500 fishermen stranded in the rough sea off Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts have been rescued even as cyclone 'Ockhi' on Saturday lay centered over the South East Arabian Sea and about 250 kilometres near Amini Divi in the Lakshadweep Islands.
The death toll in rain-related incidents in Kerala rose to nine with the recovery of two more bodies, officials said.
Read more here
K Palaniswamy urges Centre to involve navy, coast guard in search operations of missing fishermen
Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswamy on Saturday requested Union home minister Rajnath Singh to involve the Indian Navy and Coast Guard helicopters for search and rescue of fishermen caught in mid sea in the wake of Cyclone Ockhi.
Palaniswamy had requested deployment of helicopters in the search and rescue operations of fishermen who have not returned after they ventured into the sea a couple of days back.
Read more here
531 fishermen rescued off Kerala, Lakshadweep; Pinarayi Vijayan announces Rs 10 lakh for kin of deceased
As many as 531 fishermen, stranded in the choppy waters off the Kerala and the Lakshadweep coasts due to Cyclone Ockhi, have been rescued, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday.
So far, 393 people from Kerala have been rescued, Vijayan said, as the state government announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of those who died in the storm.
Besides, 138 fishermen have been rescued from the Lakshadweep islands, he said.
Read more here
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswamy to grant Rs 25 crore for relief and restoration efforts in cyclone-hit Kanyakumari district, reports the New Indian Express
Extremely heavy rainfall likely over north Lakshadweep islands in next 24 hours, says NDMA
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued an "extremely heavy rainfalls" (>20 cm) warning for isolated areas in north Lakshadweep Islands during the next 24 hours. It also said heavy to very heavy rainfalls were likely in isolated areas of Kerala and south Lakshadweep islands.
Kerala CM slams 'fake news' related to rumours of rescue operations by a Japanese ship
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan slammed rumours on Saturday after it came to light that Friday's reports of a Japanese merchant ship rescuing 60 Kerala fishermen caught in the deep seas, was "fake". Vijayan called those spreading the rumours "mad".
It was Thiruvananthapuram district Collector S Vasuki who told the media, on Friday evening, that she wished to thank the Japanese government as one of their ships had rescued 60 fishermen after Cyclone Ockhi struck the Kerala coasts. She said they would arrive at the Vizhinjam coast.
Following which, a huge crowd of anxious fishermen waited in Vizhinjam expecting to welcome their missing relatives. Many ambulances were also asked to be stationed at the port.
Later fresh news came that the Japanese ship since it was on its way to Kochi, it would drop the fishermen there. It was only late in the night that truth surfaced: "It was a fake news".
Read more here
Thiruvananthapuram's Poonthura locals protest over missing fishermen
Here, relatives cry for a fisherman, who went missing in the rough sea due to a cyclone, in the coastal hamlets of Poonthura in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. Locals in Poonthura came out in protest alleging rescue operations for the missing fishermen have been inadequate.
Image courtesy: PTI
After massive rescue operations, six boats, 73 fishermen return; 33 boats, 95 fishermen still missing: Fisheries minister D Jayakumar
More fishermen rescued on Saturday morning, some stuck in Lakshadweep waiting to get back: Nirmala Sitharaman
Intensity of rain, winds reduced at sea
On Saturday morning, the intensity of the rains and winds in the deep sea was reported to have come down. However, the meteorological office predicts rains are in the offing.
Among those rescued on Friday night, 40 are under medical observation at the Medical College hospital and another 28 at the General Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.
The Kerala government has already announced free ration to be supplied to the affected fishing villages.
-IANS
Angry relatives of missing fishermen protest in Kerala
Angry fishermen at Poonthura, a coastal hamlet near Thiruvananthapuram, blocked traffic as about a dozen fishermen from their village were yet to be traced.
A special Mass was held at the Poonthura St Thomas Church for the suffering. "There has been no word from my husband Gerald for the past three days. We have got no information from any one at all," said his grieving wife.
The families of the missing have now started to exhibit pictures of their loved ones to the media so as to send message to other parts of the state in case they were sighted.
-IANS
Cyclone Ockhi likely to move towards Gujarat, North Maharashtra
Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia announced for kin of dead: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
According to News18, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said family of those who dies in rain-related incidents will be given Rs 10 lakh as compensation. He also said that so far 393 people have been rescued across Kerala. 550 families have been evacuated to 30 relief camps in the state.
102 fishermen yet to return home in Kerala
The rescue operations jointly launched by the Indian Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard after Cyclone Ockhi hit the southern districts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, resumed on Saturday with 102 Kerala fishermen yet to return home, a top state official said.
Thiruvananthapuram district Collector S Vasuki told the media that the 102 fishermen from Thiruvananthapuram cannot be termed as "missing". "These fishermen had gone into the sea. They are yet to reach home or they have not been able to contact their relatives here."
"The search operations now are aimed towards the Alappuzha area, as the boats would have run out of fuel. They would be drifting according to the wind direction. Hence the search operations are focusing towards Alappuzha," said Vasuki.
She also added that strict instructions have been given that "none should venture into the sea for fishing".
-IANS
Narendra Modi assures full assistance to K Palaniswamy due to cyclone Ockhi
On Friday night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswamy, assuring him of full assistance in the wake of destruction by cyclone Ockhi, reported The Indian Express. Palaniswamy reportedly said the state government would soon seek Central funds to mitigate the damage caused by the cyclone.
Lakshadweep to witness incessant rains, gusty winds at speed of 120-145 kmph to lash islands
IMD warning for fishermen
Following is the official warning statement for fishermen near Kerala and Lakshadweep:
Squally weather with wind-speed reaching 45 to 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is very likely along and off Kerala coasts, gale wind-speed reaching 110-120 kmph gusting to 130 kmph is likely over Lakshadweep area till 2 pm 2 December. Fishermen are advised not to venture in to the sea.
IMD statement from Thiruvananthapuram for Kerala and Lakshadweep
Following is the official forecast statement from IMD Thiruvananthapuram:
Heavy (7-11cm in 24 hrs) to very heavy rainfall (12-20cm in 24 hrs) is most likely to occur at a few places till the morning on 2 December & heavy rainfall (7-11cm in 24 hrs) at one or two places from morning of Saturday till the morning of 3 December in Kerala.
Heavy (7-11cm in 24 hrs) to very heavy rainfall (12-20cm in 24 hrs) is most likely to occur at a few places, and extremely heavy rainfall (21 cm or more in 24 hrs) at one or two places till morning of 2 December and heavy rainfall (7-11cm in 24 hrs) at a few places from morning of Saturday till the morning of 3 December in Lakshadweep.
Rainfall recorded in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep in last 24 hours
Minicoy (136 mm), Karaikal (118 mm), Puducherry (109 mm), Cuddalore (108 mm), Nagapattinam (74 mm), Thiruvananthapuram (47 mm), Madurai (26 mm), Kozhikode (22 mm), Kanyakumari (12 mm), Amini Devi (8 mm), Kochi (0.6 mm) and Chennai (0.4 mm).
Kanyakumari in knee-deep water with no power
As Cyclone Ockhi moves towards Lakshadweep, rain ravaged states are likely to experience relief today. However, as this NDTV report, Kanyakumari in submerged in knee-deep water with no powerless as thousands remain strand across relief centres in the district.
The report states that 4,000 power lines in the Kanyakumari district have been damaged by the cyclonic storm. It may a week or more for the entire grid to be restored. Meanwhile, NDRF and state forces have been deployed for rescue operations.
Navy conducting rescue, rehabilitation in Lakshadweep; evacuation ordered in low lying areas
Top Navy officials said they deployed two ships to the Lakshadweep Islands for carrying out rescue and rehabilitation operations in the island.
Vice Admiral AR Karve, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, said the Indian Navy is putting in "maximum effort" to rescue fishermen from the sea which is very rough under the influence of Ockhi.
In Lakshadweep, orders have been issued to evacuate people from low-lying areas in Kalpeni, Minicoy, Kavratti, Agatti, Androth, Kadamath and Amini islands, officials said.
Five boats anchored at a jetty in Kalpeni were damaged in heavy rains, coupled with strong winds.
Lakshadweep MP PP Mohammed Faizal said Kalpeni and Minicoy islands were badly hit by the cyclone but no casualties have been reported.
Faizal said seven persons were rescued from a sinking Uru, a large Dhow-type wooden ship, in the sea off Kavaratti.
-PTI
Sri Lanka Red Cross issues warning
The Sri Lankan Red Cross on Saturday said that showers or thundershowers are expected in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central provinces and in Galle, Puttalam and Matara districts.
105 fishermen drifting in eight boats rescued; eye of the storm close to Kavaratti
Fisherman named Johnson rescued off 32 nautical miles off Vizhinjam coast in Kerala
Cyclone Ockhi intensifies over Lakshadweep
Heavy rains lash South Tamil Nadu, Kerala; toll mounts to 12
Over 1,200 hit by cyclone in 2 districts lodged in relief camps
The Tamil Nadu government on Friday said over 1,200 persons affected by Ockhi cyclone in Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli districts have been lodged in relief camps, as Chief Minister K Palaniswami took stock of the situation.
At a review meeting inChennai, the chief minister asked officials to expedite all works undertaken in the affected areas, even as scores of personnel have been deployed to address various issues, including restoring the power network.
As per the orders of the chief minister, 1,044 persons in Kanniyakumari have been lodged in 16 relief camps while the number was 205 in two camps in Tirunelveli, an official release said.
To expedite relief works in worst affected Kanniyakumari district, two NDRF teams and seven of the state disaster response agency have been deputed. "They, along with local officials, were rescuing people on a 'war-footing' from inundated areas," it said.
PTI
More rainfall predicted for Tamil Nadu
A low pressure system over the South Andaman Sea is expected to turn into a depression in the next 48 hours, which may bring more rainfall to Tamil Nadu, as the death toll due to Cyclone Ockhi in Kanyakumari district rose to five on Friday.
"A well marked low pressure is lying over South Andaman Sea and its neighbourhood. It is expected to concentrate into a depression in the next 48 hours," Regional Meteorological Centre director S Balachandran said.
Read more
Congress, BJP flay LDF govt over delay in launching rescue operations
The Opposition Congress and BJP in Kerala on Friday slammed the LDF government over the alleged delay in initiating precautionary measures and launching rescue operations for fishermen, who got stranded in the rough sea off the coast due to Cyclone Ockhi.
The Opposition alleged that the CPM-led government failed completely in tackling the emergency situation though it had received a prior warning about the cyclone.
They said various agencies including the Union home department, National Institute of Oceanography and Indian Meteorological Department had informed the state about the possible landing of the cyclone on Kerala shores days before.
Read more
Two passenger trains from Nagercoil to Thiruvananthapuram cancelled
Navy saves 16 people in rescue operation, 40 expected to be stranded at sea
Rains batter Kanyakumari, other Tamil Nadu districts
Heavy rains battered southern districts of Tamil Nadu and state capital Chennai on Thursday night and early Friday morning, forcing the authorities to order the closure of schools and colleges.
Life in Kanyakumari was thrown out of gear due to heavy rain and strong winds. Over 1,000 affected people have been put up in camps, as per reports.
Nine persons have died in Tamil Nadu due to rains following the Ockhi cyclone in the last couple of days. Chief Minister E Palaniswami has declared ex-gratia to the bereaved families.
IANS
Maldives-based telecom company Dhiraagu drops call rates to India, Sri Lanka
High alert issued in Kerala and Lakshadweep
200 fishing boats yet to return to Kochi coast: All Kerala Fishing Boat Operators Association
Joseph Xavier, general secretary of All Kerala Fishing Boat Operators Association said that nearly 200 fishing boats which left Kochi coast in the last few days are yet to return to safety, reported The New Indian Express.
“Usually, we used to receive advance warnings on the weather. But this time, there was no such notification. This is a matter of concern, given there were reports about the arrival of the cyclone at least two days ago,” Xavier said.
"Since most of the boats are co-owned by people belonging to Tamil Nadu and most of the workers are also from that state, it is also possible that the fishermen might have taken the boats to Colachel, Muttom and Thengapattanam," added Xavier.
K Palaniswamy announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia
According to The New Indian Express, Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswamy announced Rs 5 lakh as compensation for the families of those deceased in Kanyakumari district due to heavy rains caused by cyclone Ockhi.
WATCH: Water logging in Sthanumalayan Temple in Kanyakumari's Suchindram
Cyclone Ockhi will start weakening from 3 Dec: Skymet
This seems to be going to Gujarat, says Twitterati
Expect light rain in Saurashtra: Skymet
Rainfall will be intermittent in Tamil Nadu but heavy to very heavy showers is expected in Lakshadweep. Skymet predicted that there will be light rains in Saurashtra and Kutch region of Gujarat as well.
Water logging after heavy rain in Thiruvananthapuram, reports ANI
Ockhi may lead to cloudy weather with light rain along Maharashtra coast, Mumbai
Cyclone Ockhi can lead to cloudy weather coupled with light rain for some parts along Maharashtra coast and Mumbai next week, reports have said. Indian Met Department issued warning to all ports.
Dos and Donts for Cyclone Ockhi
Insat Satellite image of cloud cover over south India
Image Courtesy: SkymetWeather.com
Eight fishermen floating at sea rescued by Indian Navy off Thiruvananthapuram coast
Rajnath Singh speaks to NDRF, monitoring situation closely
Union home minister Rajnath Singh spoke to DG NDRF and reviewed the areas affected by Cyclone Ockhi. According to ANI, NDRF teams have been moved to the affected areas with several more on standby in case of further emergencies.
Families of missing fishermen mourn in Kerala
On Friday, relatives of the missing fishermen in Thiruvananthapuram lamented that they did not receive any cyclonic warnings from the administration.
Three fishermen rescued off Kerala coast, efforts on to rescue five more off Quilon coast
According to the Indian Coast Guard, three fishermen were rescued off Vizhinjam coast in Kerala on Friday morning. Rescue operations are going on to save five more fishermen sighted near Quilon coast in the state.
Rainfall level across Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Lakshdweep; highest recorded in Minicoy, Kodaikanal, Coonoor
Death toll rises to nine in Tamil Nadu and Kerala
250 families rescued being rescued Suchindram in Kanyakumari: Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Agency
Six warships, two coast guard ship deployed: defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman
On Thursday, Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted that a total of six warships, and two coast guard vessels from the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard have been deployed along with additional air effort on Friday.
Heavy rains in Kerala
Punalur: 92 mm
Thiruvananthapuram: 79 mm
Minicoy (Lakshadweep): 191 mm
Five dead in Kanyakumari district due to rains
CNN-News18 reported that five people died in Kanyakumari district alone due to the heavy rains. The NDRF said it has one team already positioned in Trichur or regional district in Kerala. "As soon as we get a call from the state government they will be dispatched for work," said a NDRF official.
Two NDRF teams sent to Kanyakumari, Nagercoil districts
The National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF) said it has dispatched two teams to Kanyakumari and Nagercoil. "As per the state government's request, we will carry rescue operations. We will be involved in rescuing fisherman, inland area flooding, checking on building collapse and uprooted trees, and clearing the roads," the NDRF told CNN-News18.
Rains over Tamil Nadu in past 24 hours
Coonoor: 129 mm
Kodaikanal: 131 mm
Madurai: 46 mm
Atiramapattinam: 49 mm
Vellore: 53 mm
Dam levels rise in Tamil Nadu
Due to the heavy rains as a result of Cyclone Ockhi, water storage levels in the Periyar dam has increased by six feet and by one foot in the Vaigai dam, reported The Hindu. Periyar dam records 16,022 cusecs and the Vaigai dam at 2,507 cusecs.
Cyclone moving away from Kerala towards Lakshadweep
Heavy showers will continue for next 12 hours as it moves towards Lakshadweep over the next 48 hours, the Skymet chief Mahesh Palawat told CNN-News18.
Trains cancelled in Tamil Nadu, Kerala
Due to heavy rains, train services along the Nagercoil-Trivandrum section have been affected on the route. Eight trains (numbers 56313, 56310, 56386, 56362, 56363, 56389, 16791 and 16792) have been cancelled, reported The Indian Express. On Friday, six trains (numbers 56305, 56334, 56333, 56309, 56313, 56715) will remain cancelled.
Schools shut in Tamil Nadu today
Schools in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Villupuram, Kanyakumari, Nellai, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai and Thoothukudi will remain closed on Friday due to the cyclonic storm Ockhi, according to Skymet Weather.
Eight dead, 90 fishermen missing
As Cyclone Ockhi intensifies in the Bay of Bengal, eight people were killed — four each — in Kerala and Tamil Nadu on Thursday, reported PTI. Ninety fishermen are also missing, according to NDTV.
Cyclone Ockhi to become 'severe storm'
RECAP: With 96 fishermen still missing, Kerala govt under fire for lax response to disaster
State tourism and cooperation minister Kadakampally Surendran, who is in-charge of the capital district, and fisheries minister Mercykutty Amma were the only two ministers to visit the affected areas till Monday. Both of them also faced the fury of the fisherfolk.
While the tourism minister faced flak for his aerial surveillance of the havoc from a helicopter and then posting a selfie on his Facebook page, the fisheries minister invited the wrath of the fisherfolk for undermining their protests.
Visuals of relief operations to Cyclone Ockhi affected Lakshadweep & Minicoy Islands
Heavy rains falling in Mumbai
Forecast for 5 December
Mumbai breaks December rain record
IMD releases information on cyclone
Light to moderate rainfall is very likely at a few places over north Konkan including Mumbai on 4 December. Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over north Konkan on 5 December.
Sea condition would be rough to very rough along & off north Maharashtra and South Gujarat coasts from 4 December night to 6 December morning.
Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along & off South Gujarat and north Maharashtra coasts from 4 December to 6 December morning.
Cyclone Ockhi moves northwards
Images from Andheri locality in Mumbai
NDRF teams deployed in Gujarat
Two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams each have been deployed at Surat, Navsari, and Rajkot, reported News18. The Army, Navy, and the Border Security Force (BSF) have been alerted in the view of the cyclone's landfall.
According to the IMD forecast, wind velocity would remain between 50 kmph to 70 kmph when the cyclone would make landfall.
Navy continues search and rescue operations in Lakshadweep and Minicoy islands
Indian Navy on Monday continued search and rescue (SAR) operations in full swing for the fifth day over Southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep and Minicoy islands in the aftermath of very severe cyclonic storm Ockhi.
The Navy said the whole of Lakshadweep and Minicoy islands are under the cover of its ships and aircraft with rescue and relief operations on in full swing. The lndian Navy is determined to bring back normalcy to Lakshadweep and Minicoy islands most expeditiously, a Defence release said. All other ships at the disposal of Indian Navy would continue the search and rescue operations and provide relief till normalcy is restored.
Western Railways gears up for cyclone Ockhi
The Western Railway (WR) said it has taken necessary precautions and made suitable arrangements in view of the warning about cyclone Ockhi in coastal areas of Maharashtra, according to PTI. The WR's engineering control has been kept on alert to keep a watch on water level over railway tracks, it said in a release.
Similarly, RPF and commercial control staff has been asked to monitor crowd movements and undertake necessary evacuation at stations in case of a disaster-like situation, the release said.
Patrolling of the tracks has been intensified over various rail sections. The Disaster Management Cell of WR is geared up to deal with any emergency, it added. According to the release, all emergency numbers have been updated.
Rains start in Mumbai
Path being taken by Cyclone Ockhi
Narendra Modi attacks Congress over handling natural calamities
Asserting that the BJP governments at Centre and Gujarat are prepared to tackle the situation when Cyclone Ockhi makes a landfall on state's coast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jibe at the Congress over its "inefficient handling" of natural calamities in the past, according to PTI.
Hitting out at the Congress, the prime minister said "the party couldn't properly handle natural calamities including the 2013 earthquake in Kedarnath". "The BJP government had managed (to handle) all natural calamities, including the 2001 Bhuj earthquake (in Gujarat) and is all prepared for Cyclone Ockhi," Modi said addressing a rally in coastal Jamnagar.
He said the Congress delayed taking stock of the situation after a cyclone had hit Jamnagar 20 years ago.
NASA tweets images of Cyclone Ockhi
1,540 people hit by cyclone Ockhi rescued so far, says government
As many as 1,540 people, including fishermen, affected by Cyclone Ockhi in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Lakshadweep were rescued by various agencies, the government said on Monday, according to PTI.
A total of 243 fishermen in Tamil Nadu, 250 fishermen in Kerala and 1,047 people in Lakshadweep have been rescued so far, an official statement said after a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee, headed by Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha.
Updates for 5 December start here
Nirmala Sitharaman listening to people's grievances at Suchindram
INS Shardul drops relief materials on Kerala coast
Lakshadweep MP says island suffered a loss of Rs 500 crore, seeks Centre's assistance
Lakshadweep Island, which was hit by Cyclone Ochki, has suffered a loss of over Rs 500 crore, Lakshadweep MP Mohammad Faizal said on Sunday.Faizal sought the Centre's assistance to restore normal life in the islands isolated by the storm. He said normal life in three islands – Minicoy, Kalpeni and Kavaratti – was badly hit by the cyclone.
Around 500 houses suffered damage, several coconut trees got uprooted and electric and communication lines were disrupted due to the calamity in Minicoy island alone, he told PTI. Read more here.
With the help of the Centre, flights and ships are now being used in the rescue operations, says CM E Palaniswamy
Nirmala Sitharaman attends meeting with senior ministers, officers of Navy, coastguard and district officials
Defence minister meets deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam
Nirmala Sitharaman discusses rescue operations with navy officials
Nirmala Sitharaman discusses rescue operations with navy personnel
Cyclone Ockhi likely to lash Saurashtra coast in the next 48 hours
Cyclone Ockhi likely to lash Saurashtra coast in the next 48 hours and subsequently weaken. All fishermen are warned to not venture out and those already out to be contacted immediately to return, says Collector of Gir Somnath district.
Meanwhile, 23 vessels registered at Tamil Nadu took shelter at Miryabandar in Maharashtra to avoid the cyclone
Nirmala Sitharaman heads to Koodankulam
25 people rescued from Lakshadweep and 13 people picked off Kerala coast
Cyclone Ockhi to move towards Gujarat, says Skymetweather
Minister Thoomeani says 100% electricity will be provided in Kanyakumari district within a day or two
Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman on her way to visit cyclone-hit Kanyakumari
5,759 boats are safe, 205 boats are in other states and 97 fishermen we are searching for, says O Panneerselvam
19 fishermen rescued by Indian Coast Guard brought to Chellanam harbour
Deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam says relief will be given after seeing the Collector's report
DMDK leader Vijaykanth slams the Tamil Nadu government, calls for action on the wars to fix the storm impacts
71 Tamil Nadu fishermen, 248 Kerala fishermen and 38 fishermen from Lakshadweep rescued
71 Tamil Nadu fishermen, 248 Kerala fishermen and 38 fishermen from Lakshadweep have been rescued, defence ministry said
Tamil Nadu BJP leader asks state government to take account of missing fishermen in Kanyakumari
28 boats with 321 rescued fishermen reach Ratnagiri in wake of cyclone Ockhi
Seventeen Kerala fishermen rescued after spending five days at stormy sea
Seventeen fishermen were on Sunday rescued after spending five days in the sea off the Kerala coast, which was battered by strong winds and heavy rainfall under the influence of Cyclone Ockhi.
Navy sources said 13 fishermen were rescued from the high seas by INS Kalpeni this morning and handed over to the authorities in Kollam.
An Air Force chopper rescued four fishermen about 30 miles west of Kayamkulam and brought them to a medical college hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.
Four aircraft of the air force, three of the navy, and 10 naval ships have been undertaking search operations since morning. Coast Guard ships were also engaged for rescue efforts.
-PTI
DMK Youth Federation chief Dhammani Ramadas provides relief material the affected in Kanyakumari
Train services between Coonoor and Mettupalayam cancelled due to rains induced by Cyclone Ockhi
The services of Nilgiris Mountain Rail were cancelled for the third day on Sunday, following landslips on the track near Hillgrove station due to incessant rains for the last five days.
The NMR service was cancelled between Mettupalayam and Coonoor for the last two days with landslips and trees falling on tracks at various places.
-PTI
Updated fact sheet of vessels deployed, people rescued; 357 fishermen saved till 10 am on Sunday
Tamil Nadu: 71
Kerala: 248
Lakshadweep: 38
Cyclone Ockhi will not be termed as a national disaster: KJ Alphons
Cyclone Ockhi, which has caused widespread damage in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts, will not be termed a national disaster, Minister of State for Tourism KJ Alphons said on Sunday.
On Saturday, the Kerala government decided to approach the Centre for declaring Ockhi a national disaster.
"There is no provision to declare this as a national calamity. The Centre will provide funds. If needed, more funds will be allocated," Alphons said in Thiruvananthapuram.
Alphons held a meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other cabinet colleagues earlier in the day to discuss the rescue and rehabilitation operations.
-IANS
Houses damaged as waves hit coastal areas of Ullal in Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka
Three houses were damaged while the compound wall of a private resort collapsed as surging waves lashed the coast of Ullal near Mangaluru in the last two days.
Seen as an after-effect of cyclone Ockhi, damage to the property by huge waves has occurred in most of the coastal areas, official sources said. Two houses near the seashore at Ullal were completely destroyed by the waves while another one was partially damaged.
The houses belonging to Philomena Fernandes and Everest Alphonse were consumed by the waves which advanced into the shore.
The compound wall of a private resort was washed away by the waves and a party arranged at the resort had to be cancelled.
-PTI
More than 100 fishermen from Cuddalore and Villupuram districts still missing: Tamil Nadu fishermen leader Ekambaram
Five fishermen rescued from fishing vessel 'Joyal' off Beypore coast
O Panneerselvam visits Kanyakumari district to assess impact of heavy rains
Five fishermen rescued from Alappuzha
Kerala to not receive heavy rains as Cyclone Ockhi has moved away: Skymet meteorologist Mahesh Palawat