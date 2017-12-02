Heavy rains continued to batter coastal areas of Kerala and south Tamil Nadu on Friday, crippling normal life, even as Cyclone Ockhi lay centered about 80 kilometres north-northeast of Minicoy in Lakshadweep.
The death toll in the two states in rain-related incidents rose to 12 on Friday.
As the toll due to Cyclone Ockhi in Kanyakumari district mounted to five on Friday, a low pressure system over the South Andaman Sea is expected to turn into a depression in the next 48 hours, which may bring more rain to Tamil Nadu.
The deaths occurred in cyclone-related incidents in the district. Chief Minister K Palaniswamy announced a solatium of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each of the victims, an official release said.
A report from Thiruvanathapuram said as many as 218 fishermen from Kerala, stranded in the sea off the coast due to inclement weather conditions,were brought safely to the shore on Friday even as the death toll rose to seven in the state.
In Chennai, Palaniswamy took stock of the situation in the wake of the havoc wrought by the cyclone.
An official release said over 1,200 persons affected by the heavy rain in Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli districts, have been lodged in relief camps.
To expedite relief works in the worst hit Kanyakumari, two teams of National Disaster Response Force and seven teams of state disaster response agency have been deputed.
In Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Tuticorin districts, heavy rains and gusty winds uprooted 579 trees, it said, adding, efforts are on to remove them.
"A well marked low pressure is lying over South Andaman Sea and its neighbourhood. It is expected to concentrate into a depression in the next 48 hours," Regional Meteorological Centre director S Balachandran said.
The system is likely to move towards north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra coast in the next four days. "This is the current situation and we are monitoring the system."
In the next 24 hours, more rain is expected in most places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Heavy rainfall can be expected in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni and Dindigul, he said.
Cyclone Ockhi, which in Bengali means 'eye', in Friday intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and moved to the Arabian Sea.
Widespread rain has been reported in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry with Papanasam (Tirunelveli district) recording 45 cm rain, Balachandran said.
The Coast Guard has deployed two ships — Vaibhav and Aadesh — besides a Dornier aircraft for search and rescue operations in the sea off Kanyakumari.
Tamil Nadu minister for revenue and disaster management RB Udhaya Kumar, deputed to Kanyakumari to monitor relief work, said steps have been taken to drain water from inundated areas.
More than 500 trees were uprooted in the district as the rains accompanied by gusty winds left a trail of destruction in the district on Thursday.
Trees in the premises of the famous Padmanabhapuram Palace too were uprooted. A portion of roof-tiles were also damaged, officials said.
With rains continuing to hit normal life in south Tamil Nadu, authorities on Friday declared a holiday for schools and colleges in five districts, including Kanyakumari.
Southern railway officials said some train services in Kanyakumari and Nagercoil were cancelled while others ran late.
In Delhi, Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan sought defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman's help to rescue fishermen stranded in the sea.
A release from Radhakrishnan's office said he urged Sitharaman to help deploy adequate number of ships, naval personnel and IAF to rescue the fishermen.
Sitharaman "assured" all help in this regard, it said.
On Friday, four persons had lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Kerala while three persons died, official sources said.
According to the chief minister's office, 218 fishermen, stranded in mid-sea off the coast since Thursday, were brought safely to the shore through active coordination of various agencies including Navy, Airforce and Coast Guard.
The rescued fishermen included 60 who were saved by a Japanese cargo vessel.
After a meeting to review the situation, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said government is yet to know the exact number of persons who had put to sea. But the effort was to rescue all those stranded in the sea, he asserted.
The state government has opened 29 relief camps in various places. A total of 2,755 people, from 491 families are in these camps, government sources said.
The chief minister said the state has asked the defence ministry to deploy more aircraft for rescue operations in view of the cyclonic storm moving towards Lakshadweep.
Top Navy officials said they deployed two ships to the Lakshadweep Islands for carrying out rescue and rehabilitation operations in the island.
Vice Admiral AR Karve, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, said the Indian Navy is putting in "maximum effort" to rescue fishermen from the sea which is very rough under the influence of Ockhi.
In Lakshadweep, orders have been issued to evacuate people from low-lying areas in Kalpeni, Minicoy, Kavratti, Agatti, Androth, Kadamath and Amini islands, officials said.
Five boats anchored at a jetty in Kalpeni were damaged in heavy rains, coupled with strong winds.
Lakshadweep MP PP Mohammed Faizal said Kalpeni and Minicoy islands were badly hit by the cyclone but no casualties have been reported.
Faizal said seven persons were rescued from a sinking Uru, a large Dhow-type wooden ship, in the sea off Kavaratti.
The MP said he held telephonic talks with home minister Rajnath Singh who assured him that a team of officials from the ministry will be sent to assess the damage.
Precautionary measures have been taken at Kavaratti and Agatti where the cyclone is expected to hit on Friday night.
Anxious relatives of the missing fishermen, including women, on Friday blocked traffic and raised slogans in Kollam and Thiruvanathapuram, protesting the delay in their rescue.
Opposition Congress and BJP in Kerala slammed the LDF government over the alleged delay in initiating precautionary measures and launching rescue operations for fishermen, who got stranded in the rough sea off the coast.
As per the latest MeT bulletin, the system is very likely to intensify further during the next 24 hours.
"It is very likely to continue to move west-northwestwards across Lakshadweep islands during the next 24 hours and then move north-northeastwards during the subsequent 48 hours," it added.
With inputs from PTI
Published Date: Dec 02, 2017 08:51 am | Updated Date: Dec 02, 2017 09:22 am
Highlights
Heavy rains lash South Tamil Nadu, Kerala; toll mounts to 12
Over 1,200 hit by cyclone in 2 districts lodged in relief camps
The Tamil Nadu government on Friday said over 1,200 persons affected by Ockhi cyclone in Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli districts have been lodged in relief camps, as Chief Minister K Palaniswami took stock of the situation.
At a review meeting inChennai, the chief minister asked officials to expedite all works undertaken in the affected areas, even as scores of personnel have been deployed to address various issues, including restoring the power network.
As per the orders of the chief minister, 1,044 persons in Kanniyakumari have been lodged in 16 relief camps while the number was 205 in two camps in Tirunelveli, an official release said.
To expedite relief works in worst affected Kanniyakumari district, two NDRF teams and seven of the state disaster response agency have been deputed. "They, along with local officials, were rescuing people on a 'war-footing' from inundated areas," it said.
PTI
More rainfall predicted for Tamil Nadu
A low pressure system over the South Andaman Sea is expected to turn into a depression in the next 48 hours, which may bring more rainfall to Tamil Nadu, as the death toll due to Cyclone Ockhi in Kanyakumari district rose to five on Friday.
"A well marked low pressure is lying over South Andaman Sea and its neighbourhood. It is expected to concentrate into a depression in the next 48 hours," Regional Meteorological Centre director S Balachandran said.
Read more
Congress, BJP flay LDF govt over delay in launching rescue operations
The Opposition Congress and BJP in Kerala on Friday slammed the LDF government over the alleged delay in initiating precautionary measures and launching rescue operations for fishermen, who got stranded in the rough sea off the coast due to Cyclone Ockhi.
The Opposition alleged that the CPM-led government failed completely in tackling the emergency situation though it had received a prior warning about the cyclone.
They said various agencies including the Union home department, National Institute of Oceanography and Indian Meteorological Department had informed the state about the possible landing of the cyclone on Kerala shores days before.
Read more
Two passenger trains from Nagercoil to Thiruvananthapuram cancelled
Navy saves 16 people in rescue operation, 40 expected to be stranded at sea
Rains batter Kanyakumari, other Tamil Nadu districts
Heavy rains battered southern districts of Tamil Nadu and state capital Chennai on Thursday night and early Friday morning, forcing the authorities to order the closure of schools and colleges.
Life in Kanyakumari was thrown out of gear due to heavy rain and strong winds. Over 1,000 affected people have been put up in camps, as per reports.
Nine persons have died in Tamil Nadu due to rains following the Ockhi cyclone in the last couple of days. Chief Minister E Palaniswami has declared ex-gratia to the bereaved families.
IANS
Maldives-based telecom company Dhiraagu drops call rates to India, Sri Lanka
High alert issued in Kerala and Lakshadweep
200 fishing boats yet to return to Kochi coast: All Kerala Fishing Boat Operators Association
Joseph Xavier, general secretary of All Kerala Fishing Boat Operators Association said that nearly 200 fishing boats which left Kochi coast in the last few days are yet to return to safety, reported The New Indian Express.
“Usually, we used to receive advance warnings on the weather. But this time, there was no such notification. This is a matter of concern, given there were reports about the arrival of the cyclone at least two days ago,” Xavier said.
"Since most of the boats are co-owned by people belonging to Tamil Nadu and most of the workers are also from that state, it is also possible that the fishermen might have taken the boats to Colachel, Muttom and Thengapattanam," added Xavier.
K Palaniswamy announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia
According to The New Indian Express, Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswamy announced Rs 5 lakh as compensation for the families of those deceased in Kanyakumari district due to heavy rains caused by cyclone Ockhi.
WATCH: Water logging in Sthanumalayan Temple in Kanyakumari's Suchindram
Cyclone Ockhi will start weakening from 3 Dec: Skymet
This seems to be going to Gujarat, says Twitterati
Expect light rain in Saurashtra: Skymet
Rainfall will be intermittent in Tamil Nadu but heavy to very heavy showers is expected in Lakshadweep. Skymet predicted that there will be light rains in Saurashtra and Kutch region of Gujarat as well.
Water logging after heavy rain in Thiruvananthapuram, reports ANI
Ockhi may lead to cloudy weather with light rain along Maharashtra coast, Mumbai
Cyclone Ockhi can lead to cloudy weather coupled with light rain for some parts along Maharashtra coast and Mumbai next week, reports have said. Indian Met Department issued warning to all ports.
Dos and Donts for Cyclone Ockhi
Insat Satellite image of cloud cover over south India
Image Courtesy: SkymetWeather.com
Eight fishermen floating at sea rescued by Indian Navy off Thiruvananthapuram coast
Rajnath Singh speaks to NDRF, monitoring situation closely
Union home minister Rajnath Singh spoke to DG NDRF and reviewed the areas affected by Cyclone Ockhi. According to ANI, NDRF teams have been moved to the affected areas with several more on standby in case of further emergencies.
Families of missing fishermen mourn in Kerala
On Friday, relatives of the missing fishermen in Thiruvananthapuram lamented that they did not receive any cyclonic warnings from the administration.
Three fishermen rescued off Kerala coast, efforts on to rescue five more off Quilon coast
According to the Indian Coast Guard, three fishermen were rescued off Vizhinjam coast in Kerala on Friday morning. Rescue operations are going on to save five more fishermen sighted near Quilon coast in the state.
Rainfall level across Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Lakshdweep; highest recorded in Minicoy, Kodaikanal, Coonoor
Death toll rises to nine in Tamil Nadu and Kerala
250 families rescued being rescued Suchindram in Kanyakumari: Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Agency
Six warships, two coast guard ship deployed: defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman
On Thursday, Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted that a total of six warships, and two coast guard vessels from the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard have been deployed along with additional air effort on Friday.
Heavy rains in Kerala
Punalur: 92 mm
Thiruvananthapuram: 79 mm
Minicoy (Lakshadweep): 191 mm
Five dead in Kanyakumari district due to rains
CNN-News18 reported that five people died in Kanyakumari district alone due to the heavy rains. The NDRF said it has one team already positioned in Trichur or regional district in Kerala. "As soon as we get a call from the state government they will be dispatched for work," said a NDRF official.
Two NDRF teams sent to Kanyakumari, Nagercoil districts
The National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF) said it has dispatched two teams to Kanyakumari and Nagercoil. "As per the state government's request, we will carry rescue operations. We will be involved in rescuing fisherman, inland area flooding, checking on building collapse and uprooted trees, and clearing the roads," the NDRF told CNN-News18.
Rains over Tamil Nadu in past 24 hours
Coonoor: 129 mm
Kodaikanal: 131 mm
Madurai: 46 mm
Atiramapattinam: 49 mm
Vellore: 53 mm
Dam levels rise in Tamil Nadu
Due to the heavy rains as a result of Cyclone Ockhi, water storage levels in the Periyar dam has increased by six feet and by one foot in the Vaigai dam, reported The Hindu. Periyar dam records 16,022 cusecs and the Vaigai dam at 2,507 cusecs.
Cyclone moving away from Kerala towards Lakshadweep
Heavy showers will continue for next 12 hours as it moves towards Lakshadweep over the next 48 hours, the Skymet chief Mahesh Palawat told CNN-News18.
Trains cancelled in Tamil Nadu, Kerala
Due to heavy rains, train services along the Nagercoil-Trivandrum section have been affected on the route. Eight trains (numbers 56313, 56310, 56386, 56362, 56363, 56389, 16791 and 16792) have been cancelled, reported The Indian Express. On Friday, six trains (numbers 56305, 56334, 56333, 56309, 56313, 56715) will remain cancelled.
Schools shut in Tamil Nadu today
Schools in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Villupuram, Kanyakumari, Nellai, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai and Thoothukudi will remain closed on Friday due to the cyclonic storm Ockhi, according to Skymet Weather.
Eight dead, 90 fishermen missing
As Cyclone Ockhi intensifies in the Bay of Bengal, eight people were killed — four each — in Kerala and Tamil Nadu on Thursday, reported PTI. Ninety fishermen are also missing, according to NDTV.
Cyclone Ockhi to become 'severe storm'
09:22 (IST)
Death toll rises to 16 across Kerala and Tamil Nadu
According to News18, heavy rains continued to lash Kerala and Tamil Nadu as rain-related incidents claimed 16 lives across both states.
09:18 (IST)
Images of Navy ships on rescue operations braving cyclone Ockhi
09:18 (IST)
Images of Navy ships on rescue operations braving cyclone Ockhi
09:16 (IST)
Shashi Tharoor tweets 168 more fishermen from Thiruvananthapuram still missing
09:15 (IST)
Rains due to cyclone Ockhi ravage Kanyakkumari
09:13 (IST)
Death toll in Kerala rises to seven
09:11 (IST)
Images of rescue operations conducted by Indian Air Force
09:10 (IST)
105 fishermen drifting in eight boats rescued; eye of the storm close to Kavaratti
09:07 (IST)
Fisherman named Johnson rescued off 32 nautical miles off Vizhinjam coast in Kerala
09:05 (IST)
Rescued fishermen near Kerala coast brought to Thiruvananthapuram air base; admitted to hospital
09:04 (IST)
218 fishermen rescued off Kerala coast
A report from Thiruvanathapuram said as many as 218 fishermen from Kerala, stranded in the sea off the coast due to inclement weather conditions,were brought safely to the shore on Friday even as the death toll rose to seven in the state.The rescue operations are being conducted by the Indian Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard.
09:02 (IST)
Visuals of rain-affected areas in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu
09:01 (IST)
WATCH: Rescue operations by Indian Navy off Kerala coast going on today
08:59 (IST)
Death toll rises to 12 across Tamil Nadu, Kerala
Heavy rains continued to batter coastal areas of Kerala and south Tamil Nadu on Friday, crippling normal life, even as Cyclone Ockhi lay centered about 80 kilometres north-northeast of Minicoy in Lakshadweep.
The death toll in the two states in rain-related incidents rose to 12 on Friday.
The deaths occurred in cyclone-related incidents in the district. Chief Minister K Palaniswamy announced a solatium of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each of the victims, an official release said.
08:51 (IST)
Cyclone Ockhi intensifies over Lakshadweep
08:46 (IST)
Updates for 2 December, 2017 begin here
21:41 (IST)
20:44 (IST)
Heavy rains lash South Tamil Nadu, Kerala; toll mounts to 12
20:36 (IST)
Central Water Commission issues advisory for rapid rise in water levels
20:34 (IST)
Torrential rains expected in Minicoy, Amini
20:11 (IST)
Over 1,200 hit by cyclone in 2 districts lodged in relief camps
The Tamil Nadu government on Friday said over 1,200 persons affected by Ockhi cyclone in Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli districts have been lodged in relief camps, as Chief Minister K Palaniswami took stock of the situation.
At a review meeting inChennai, the chief minister asked officials to expedite all works undertaken in the affected areas, even as scores of personnel have been deployed to address various issues, including restoring the power network.
As per the orders of the chief minister, 1,044 persons in Kanniyakumari have been lodged in 16 relief camps while the number was 205 in two camps in Tirunelveli, an official release said.
To expedite relief works in worst affected Kanniyakumari district, two NDRF teams and seven of the state disaster response agency have been deputed. "They, along with local officials, were rescuing people on a 'war-footing' from inundated areas," it said.
PTI
20:03 (IST)
19:41 (IST)
Less likelihood of stranded vessels off Vizhinjam, says Navy
19:34 (IST)
19:33 (IST)
More rainfall predicted for Tamil Nadu
A low pressure system over the South Andaman Sea is expected to turn into a depression in the next 48 hours, which may bring more rainfall to Tamil Nadu, as the death toll due to Cyclone Ockhi in Kanyakumari district rose to five on Friday.
"A well marked low pressure is lying over South Andaman Sea and its neighbourhood. It is expected to concentrate into a depression in the next 48 hours," Regional Meteorological Centre director S Balachandran said.
Read more
19:18 (IST)
19:05 (IST)
'Very severe' cyclonic storm over Lakshadweep
18:55 (IST)
Ram Nath Kovind 'confident' citizens will help one another
18:50 (IST)
Congress, BJP flay LDF govt over delay in launching rescue operations
The Opposition Congress and BJP in Kerala on Friday slammed the LDF government over the alleged delay in initiating precautionary measures and launching rescue operations for fishermen, who got stranded in the rough sea off the coast due to Cyclone Ockhi.
The Opposition alleged that the CPM-led government failed completely in tackling the emergency situation though it had received a prior warning about the cyclone.
They said various agencies including the Union home department, National Institute of Oceanography and Indian Meteorological Department had informed the state about the possible landing of the cyclone on Kerala shores days before.
Read more
18:32 (IST)
18:17 (IST)
18:13 (IST)
18:10 (IST)
18:04 (IST)
Combined search efforts rescue 134 personnel
17:59 (IST)
17:54 (IST)
Meteorologist Mahesh Palawat says heavy rains to hit Chennai on 5 December
17:50 (IST)
Two intense weather systems seen over Indian ocean, says meteorologist Mahesh Palawat
17:46 (IST)
Visuals of relief material supplied by Indian Navy
17:30 (IST)
Two passenger trains from Nagercoil to Thiruvananthapuram cancelled
17:27 (IST)
17:23 (IST)
17:17 (IST)
Watch: Helicopter rescues stranded fishermen at Arabian Sea
17:14 (IST)
17:09 (IST)
17:07 (IST)
Heavy rains expected in Kerala, Andaman and Nicobar
17:03 (IST)
Navy rescued 45 people so far
16:55 (IST)
Coast Guard rescues two fishing boats
16:43 (IST)
Tide recedes at Kappad and Koyilandy in Kozhikode
16:42 (IST)
In Kerala, 165 families rehabilation from coastal areas
16:10 (IST)
Navy updates on search operation efforts