Cyclone Ockhi LIVE: Death toll rises to 12 across Kerala, Tamil Nadu; evacuation ordered in Lakshadweep's low lying areas

IndiaFP StaffDec, 02 2017 09:22:03 IST
  • 09:22 (IST)

    Death toll rises to 16 across Kerala and Tamil Nadu

    According to News18heavy rains continued to lash Kerala and Tamil Nadu as rain-related incidents claimed 16 lives across both states. 

  • 09:18 (IST)

    Images of Navy ships on rescue operations braving cyclone Ockhi 

  • 09:18 (IST)

  • 09:16 (IST)

    Shashi Tharoor tweets 168 more fishermen from Thiruvananthapuram still missing

  • 09:15 (IST)

    Rains due to cyclone Ockhi ravage Kanyakkumari

  • 09:13 (IST)

    Death toll in Kerala rises to seven

  • 09:11 (IST)

    Images of rescue operations conducted by Indian Air Force

  • 09:10 (IST)

    105 fishermen drifting in eight boats rescued; eye of the storm close to Kavaratti

  • 09:07 (IST)

    Fisherman named Johnson rescued off 32 nautical miles off Vizhinjam coast in Kerala

  • 09:05 (IST)

    Rescued fishermen near Kerala coast brought to Thiruvananthapuram air base; admitted to hospital

  • 09:04 (IST)

    218 fishermen rescued off Kerala coast

    A report from Thiruvanathapuram said as many as 218 fishermen from Kerala, stranded in the sea off the coast due to inclement weather conditions,were brought safely to the shore on Friday even as the death toll rose to seven in the state.The rescue operations are being conducted by the Indian Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard.

  • 09:02 (IST)

    Visuals of rain-affected areas in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu

  • 09:01 (IST)

    WATCH: Rescue operations by Indian Navy off Kerala coast going on today

  • 08:59 (IST)

    Death toll rises to 12 across Tamil Nadu, Kerala

    Heavy rains continued to batter coastal areas of Kerala and south Tamil Nadu on Friday, crippling normal life, even as Cyclone Ockhi lay centered about 80 kilometres north-northeast of Minicoy in Lakshadweep.

    The death toll in the two states in rain-related incidents rose to 12 on Friday.

    The deaths occurred in cyclone-related incidents in the district. Chief Minister K Palaniswamy announced a solatium of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each of the victims, an official release said.

  • 08:51 (IST)

    Cyclone Ockhi intensifies over Lakshadweep

  • 08:46 (IST)

    Updates for 2 December, 2017 begin here

  • 21:41 (IST)

  • 20:44 (IST)

    Heavy rains lash South Tamil Nadu, Kerala; toll mounts to 12

    Heavy rains continued to batter coastal areas of Kerala and south Tamil Nadu today, crippling normal life, even as Cyclone Ockhi lay centered about 80km north-northeast of Minicoy in Lakshadweep.
     
    The death toll in the two states in rain-related incidents rose to 12 on Friday.
     
    As the toll due to Cyclone Ockhi in Kanyakumari district mounted to five on Friday, a low pressure system over the south Andaman Sea is expected to turn into a depression in the next 48 hours, which may bring  more rain to Tamil Nadu.
     
     
    PTI

  • 20:36 (IST)

    Central Water Commission issues advisory for rapid rise in water levels

  • 20:34 (IST)

    Torrential rains expected in Minicoy, Amini

  • 20:11 (IST)

    Over 1,200 hit by cyclone in 2 districts lodged in relief camps

    The Tamil Nadu government on Friday said over 1,200 persons affected by Ockhi cyclone in Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli districts have been lodged in relief camps, as Chief Minister K Palaniswami took stock of the situation.

    At a review meeting inChennai, the chief minister asked officials to expedite all works undertaken in the affected areas, even as scores of personnel have been deployed to address various issues, including restoring the power network.

    As per the orders of the chief minister, 1,044 persons in Kanniyakumari have been lodged in 16 relief camps while the number was 205 in two camps in Tirunelveli, an official release said.

    To expedite relief works in worst affected Kanniyakumari district, two NDRF teams and seven of the state disaster response agency have been deputed. "They, along with local officials, were rescuing people on a 'war-footing' from inundated areas," it said.

    PTI

  • 20:03 (IST)

  • 19:41 (IST)

    Less likelihood of stranded vessels off Vizhinjam, says Navy

  • 19:34 (IST)

  • 19:33 (IST)

    More rainfall predicted for Tamil Nadu

    A low pressure system over the South Andaman Sea is expected to turn into a depression in the next 48 hours, which may bring more rainfall to Tamil Nadu, as the death toll due to Cyclone Ockhi in Kanyakumari district rose to five on Friday.

    "A well marked low pressure is lying over South Andaman Sea and its neighbourhood. It is expected to concentrate into a depression in the next 48 hours," Regional Meteorological Centre director S Balachandran said.

    Read more

  • 19:18 (IST)

  • 19:05 (IST)

    'Very severe' cyclonic storm over Lakshadweep

  • 18:55 (IST)

    Ram Nath Kovind 'confident' citizens will help one another

  • 18:50 (IST)

    Congress, BJP flay LDF govt over delay in launching rescue operations

    The Opposition Congress and BJP in Kerala on Friday slammed the LDF government over the alleged delay in initiating precautionary measures and launching rescue operations for fishermen, who got stranded in the rough sea off the coast due to Cyclone Ockhi.


    The Opposition alleged that the CPM-led government failed completely in tackling the emergency situation though it had received a prior warning about the cyclone.

    They said various agencies including the Union home department, National Institute of Oceanography and Indian Meteorological Department had informed the state about the possible landing of the cyclone on Kerala shores days before.

    Read more

  • 18:32 (IST)

    Missing fishermens' relatives protest
     
    Anxious relatives of the missing fishermen, including women, on Friday blocked traffic and raised slogans in Kollam and Thiruvanathapuram, protesting the delay in their rescue.
     
    In Thiruvananthapuram, fishermen and women blocked the national highway braving heavy rains.
     
    Former chief minister Oommen Chandy, BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan visited a fishing hamlet in Poonthura, from where a large number of fishermen, who put out to sea, were yet to return.
     
    As per the latest Met department bulletin, the system is very likely to intensify further during the next 24 hours.
     
    "It is very likely to continue to move west-northwestwards across Lakshadweep islands during the next 24 hours and then move north-northeastwards during the subsequent 48 hours," it added.

  • 18:17 (IST)

  • 18:13 (IST)

    Rescue operations in full swing
     
     
    Even though the sea continued to be rough, rescue operations are going on in full swing.
     
     
    The Navy, Coast Guard and Air Force are engaged in rescue operations with their ships, aircraft and helicopters. Besides engaging divers, the Indian Navy has deployed two aircraft and an advanced light helicopter (ALH).
     
     
    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the Kerala government has asked the defence ministry to deploy more aircraft for rescue operations as the cyclonic storm moving towards Lakshadweep.
     
     
    Top Navy officials said they deployed two ships to the Lakshadweep Islands for carrying out rescue and rehabilitation operations in the island. In Lakshadweep, orders have been issued to evacuate people from low-lying areas in Kalpeni, Minicoy, Kavratti, Agatti, Androth, Kadamath and Amini islands, official sources said. "People are being shifted to schools," they said.
     
     
    PTI
     

  • 18:10 (IST)

  • 18:04 (IST)

    Combined search efforts rescue 134 personnel 

  • 17:59 (IST)

    Heavy rains continue to lash Kerala; 150 fishermen rescued
     
     
    Heavy rains continued to lash coastal areas of Kerala on Friday, crippling normal life, even as Cyclone Ockhi lay centered about 80km north-northeast of Minicoy in Lakshadweep.
     
     
    About 150 fishermen, who put out to sea from various southern districts, were rescued, Thiruvananthapuram district commissioner K Vasuki said, adding that efforts were on to bring the rest of the stranded fishermen to the shore. "There is no need to panic," she said.
     
     
    The rescued fishermen included those who were saved by a Japanese cargo vessel. The vessel has rescued 60 fishermen from mid-sea. They are being brought to the Vizhinjam coast, she said.
     
     
    Many rescued fishermen have been admitted to the medical college in Thiruvananthapuram and general hospitals since they were weak after being in the sea for the last 48 hours, the official said.
     
     
    PTI
     

  • 17:54 (IST)

    Meteorologist Mahesh Palawat says heavy rains to hit Chennai on 5 December

  • 17:50 (IST)

    Two intense weather systems seen over Indian ocean, says meteorologist Mahesh Palawat  

  • 17:46 (IST)

    Visuals of relief material supplied by Indian Navy

  • 17:30 (IST)

    Two passenger trains from Nagercoil to Thiruvananthapuram cancelled

  • 17:27 (IST)

  • 17:23 (IST)

    Indian Navy carry search and rescue operation with Coast Guard, Kerala govt
     
     
    According to a defence spokesperson, the Navy is continuing search and rescue operations in coordination with the Indian Coast Guard and the state administration in the coastal areas of Kerala. At present, 69 people stranded in the sea have been located and the exact numbers are being corroborated, he said.
     
     
    Twenty people have been rescued and efforts are on to bring others to safety. Continuous sorties of aircraft and helicopters are being undertaken in coordination with the units at sea, the spokesperson said.
     
     
    Top Navy officials said they have deployed two ships to the Lakshadweep Islands for carrying out rescue and rehabilitation operations in the island which is under threat of the cyclone.
     
     
    ​PTI

  • 17:17 (IST)

    Watch: Helicopter rescues stranded fishermen at Arabian Sea

  • 17:14 (IST)

    Navy putting in 'maximum effort' to rescue stranded fishermen
     
    The Indian Navy is putting in "maximum effort" to rescue fishermen from the sea which is very rough under the influence of Cyclone Ockhi, a top Navy official said on Friday.
     
     
    Rescue operations are on. Some fishermen have already been rescued by the Navy which immediately dispatched aircraft and ships besides helicopters to carry out rescue operations in the sea which is very rough, said Vice Admiral AR Karve, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command.
     
    "Maximum efforts have been put in," he said at a press meet held on board the INS Tir on the occasion of Navy Day at the naval base in Kochi.
     
     
    "We have responded immediately. We will continue to meet the requirement of safety and security of our fishermen. As soon as we got the request from the government of Kerala for search operations, we have started that," Karve said.
     
     
    PTI

  • 17:09 (IST)

  • 17:07 (IST)

    Heavy rains expected in Kerala, Andaman and Nicobar

  • 17:03 (IST)

    Navy rescued 45 people so far

  • 16:55 (IST)

    Coast Guard rescues two fishing boats

  • 16:43 (IST)

    Tide recedes at Kappad and Koyilandy in Kozhikode

  • 16:42 (IST)

    In Kerala, 165 families rehabilation from coastal areas 

  • 16:10 (IST)

    Navy updates on search operation efforts

Heavy rains continued to batter coastal areas of Kerala and south Tamil Nadu on Friday, crippling normal life, even as Cyclone Ockhi lay centered about 80 kilometres north-northeast of Minicoy in Lakshadweep.

The death toll in the two states in rain-related incidents rose to 12 on Friday.

As the toll due to Cyclone Ockhi in Kanyakumari district mounted to five on Friday, a low pressure system over the South Andaman Sea is expected to turn into a depression in the next 48 hours, which may bring more rain to Tamil Nadu.

The deaths occurred in cyclone-related incidents in the district. Chief Minister K Palaniswamy announced a solatium of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each of the victims, an official release said.

A report from Thiruvanathapuram said as many as 218 fishermen from Kerala, stranded in the sea off the coast due to inclement weather conditions,were brought safely to the shore on Friday even as the death toll rose to seven in the state.

In Chennai, Palaniswamy took stock of the situation in the wake of the havoc wrought by the cyclone.

People wade through a flooded street in Suchindram at flood-hit Kanyakumari district on Friday. PTI

An official release said over 1,200 persons affected by the heavy rain in Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli districts, have been lodged in relief camps.

To expedite relief works in the worst hit Kanyakumari, two teams of National Disaster Response Force and seven teams of state disaster response agency have been deputed.

In Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Tuticorin districts, heavy rains and gusty winds uprooted 579 trees, it said, adding, efforts are on to remove them.

"A well marked low pressure is lying over South Andaman Sea and its neighbourhood. It is expected to concentrate into a depression in the next 48 hours," Regional Meteorological Centre director S Balachandran said.

The system is likely to move towards north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra coast in the next four days. "This is the current situation and we are monitoring the system."

In the next 24 hours, more rain is expected in most places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Heavy rainfall can be expected in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni and Dindigul, he said.

Cyclone Ockhi, which in Bengali means 'eye', in Friday intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and moved to the Arabian Sea.

Widespread rain has been reported in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry with Papanasam (Tirunelveli district) recording 45 cm rain, Balachandran said.

The Coast Guard has deployed two ships — Vaibhav and Aadesh — besides a Dornier aircraft for search and rescue operations in the sea off Kanyakumari.

Tamil Nadu minister for revenue and disaster management RB Udhaya Kumar, deputed to Kanyakumari to monitor relief work, said steps have been taken to drain water from inundated areas.


More than 500 trees were uprooted in the district as the rains accompanied by gusty winds left a trail of destruction in the district on Thursday.

Trees in the premises of the famous Padmanabhapuram Palace too were uprooted. A portion of roof-tiles were also damaged, officials said.

With rains continuing to hit normal life in south Tamil Nadu, authorities on Friday declared a holiday for schools and colleges in five districts, including Kanyakumari.

Southern railway officials said some train services in Kanyakumari and Nagercoil were cancelled while others ran late.

In Delhi, Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan sought defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman's help to rescue fishermen stranded in the sea.

A release from Radhakrishnan's office said he urged Sitharaman to help deploy adequate number of ships, naval personnel and IAF to rescue the fishermen.


Sitharaman "assured" all help in this regard, it said.

On Friday, four persons had lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Kerala while three persons died, official sources said.

According to the chief minister's office, 218 fishermen, stranded in mid-sea off the coast since Thursday, were brought safely to the shore through active coordination of various agencies including Navy, Airforce and Coast Guard.

The rescued fishermen included 60 who were saved by a Japanese cargo vessel.

After a meeting to review the situation, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said government is yet to know the exact number of persons who had put to sea. But the effort was to rescue all those stranded in the sea, he asserted.

The state government has opened 29 relief camps in various places. A total of 2,755 people, from 491 families are in these camps, government sources said.

The chief minister said the state has asked the defence ministry to deploy more aircraft for rescue operations in view of the cyclonic storm moving towards Lakshadweep.

Top Navy officials said they deployed two ships to the Lakshadweep Islands for carrying out rescue and rehabilitation operations in the island.

Vice Admiral AR Karve, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, said the Indian Navy is putting in "maximum effort" to rescue fishermen from the sea which is very rough under the influence of Ockhi.

In Lakshadweep, orders have been issued to evacuate people from low-lying areas in Kalpeni, Minicoy, Kavratti, Agatti, Androth, Kadamath and Amini islands, officials said.

Five boats anchored at a jetty in Kalpeni were damaged in heavy rains, coupled with strong winds.

Lakshadweep MP PP Mohammed Faizal said Kalpeni and Minicoy islands were badly hit by the cyclone but no casualties have been reported.

Faizal said seven persons were rescued from a sinking Uru, a large Dhow-type wooden ship, in the sea off Kavaratti.

The MP said he held telephonic talks with home minister Rajnath Singh who assured him that a team of officials from the ministry will be sent to assess the damage.

Precautionary measures have been taken at Kavaratti and Agatti where the cyclone is expected to hit on Friday night.

Anxious relatives of the missing fishermen, including women, on Friday blocked traffic and raised slogans in Kollam and Thiruvanathapuram, protesting the delay in their rescue.

Opposition Congress and BJP in Kerala slammed the LDF government over the alleged delay in initiating precautionary measures and launching rescue operations for fishermen, who got stranded in the rough sea off the coast.

As per the latest MeT bulletin, the system is very likely to intensify further during the next 24 hours.

"It is very likely to continue to move west-northwestwards across Lakshadweep islands during the next 24 hours and then move north-northeastwards during the subsequent 48 hours," it added.

With inputs from PTI


Published Date: Dec 02, 2017 08:51 am | Updated Date: Dec 02, 2017 09:22 am


