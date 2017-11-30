You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

CNN-NEWS18 Indian of the Year LIVE: Team Baahubali, PV Sindhu, activist Afroze Shah among nominees

IndiaFP StaffNov, 30 2017 19:35:59 IST
Auto Refresh Feeds
CNN-NEWS18 Indian of the Year LIVE: Team Baahubali, PV Sindhu, activist Afroze Shah among nominees

  • 18:19 (IST)

    Watch the 11th Indian of the Year event LIVE here: 

  • 19:39 (IST)

    It's now time for the second category of the night — Indian of the Year in Sports. 
     
    The nominees are: 
     
    1. Indian National Women's Cricket Team
    2. Kidambi Srikanth
    3. PV Sindhu
    4. Sunil Chhetri 
     
    And the winner is: Kidambi Srikanth — world number 2 in badminton. 

  • 19:35 (IST)

    Afroz Shah, the winner of Indian of the Year in the Public Service Category said: 
     
    "Marine litter is a huge problem all over the world. And as a lawyer the first step is to go file a PIL — it's easy. But then I followed the path of people like Mahatma Gandhi and Vallabhai Patel...using my hands to do something good. Don't complain; do something for your country."
     
    The Versova Beach clean-up spearheaded by Afroz is one of the biggest initiatives of its kind in the world. 
     
    "It may not end during my lifetime," Afroz said of his initiative. "But I'm prepared to go on. It's a mindset that you've to tackle."

  • 19:30 (IST)

    And it's time for the winner in the first category of the night — Public Service. 

    The nominees are: 

    1. Afroz Shah — the lawyer who's headed the Versova Beach clean-up in Mumbai
    2. Guneeta Singh Bhalla — in charge of the 1947 Indian Partition Archive
    3. Harman Singh Sidhu — who's championed to make our roads safer
    4. Team responsible for Delhi’s Cracker Ban
     
    And the winner is: Afroz Shah

  • 19:22 (IST)

    Srikanth Kidambi — nominated for Indian of the Year in the sports category — is spotted in the audience:

  • 19:18 (IST)

    Kapil Dev also lauded Virat Kohli for what the Team India skipper had been able to achieve this year:

  • 19:16 (IST)

    Baahubali actress Ramya Krishnan at the 11th edition of Indian of the Year: 

  • 19:13 (IST)

    Kudos to SS Rajamouli for making a film like Baahubali: Actress Ramya Krishnan

    Team Baahubali is among the nominees in the Entertainment category for the 11th edition of the Indian of the Year. Actress Ramya Krishnan, who was seated among the audience members at the event, was asked to name an Indian who had inspired her this year.
     
    "SS Rajamouli is 'Indian of the Year' for me, for making such a mammoth film, and for making it in Telugu," the actress replied.
     
    "Life after Baahubali has been overwhelming; it makes me feel proud and happy to be part of a film like this," she added. 

  • 19:09 (IST)

    It's commendable how Virat Kohli has brought the focus on fitness in Indian cricket: Mithali Raj
     
    Mithali Raj, the skipper of the Indian National Women's Cricket team (nominated in the sports category at this edition of the Indian Of The Year awards) was asked what it is like to be leading a team full of superstars. 
     
    "It feels great that all of them are getting their due, and that people are finally recognising them," Mithali responded. 
     
    She was also asked how she dealt with trolls on social media. 
     
    "I've come so far playing cricket in an era where it was not really appreciated, and responding to trolls is not really worth my time," she said. 
     
    As for the one Indian who truly inspired her this year, Mithali said:
     
    "There are so many people who inspire me every day, not one person. But if I do have to name someone, it's got to be Virat Kohli, for bringing the focus on fitness. Be it the men or women, everyone wants to be the best in international cricket."

  • 19:02 (IST)

    Patanjali is where it is because of the people's love: Acharya Balkrishna

    Acharya Balkrishna, of Patanjali, has been nominated in the 'Business' category of Indian Of The Year. He was asked what he thought of his moniker — 'CEO Baba' — especially when he hadn't even had a bank account to his name until a few years ago. 

     
    Balkrishna replied, "I do have an account now, but it is my organisation's. Earlier, the account was in the trust's name (Patanjali) and now, it's in the company's." 
     
    How do you start such a successful company on the back of teaching yoga? Balkrishna was asked. 
     
    "We weren't thinking of making profits. We were only thinking of promoting Ayurveda and good health," he replied. "Where the Patanjali brand has reached is only because of the love we've received from the people of India."

  • 18:57 (IST)

    Rajkummar Rao on the Indian who inspired him the most this year:
     
    Rajkummar Rao — among the nominees for the 11th edition of the Indian Of The Year in the Entertainment category — was asked by the evening's hosts who was the one Indian who had inspired him this year. Rao, who played Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose for a web series, responded that his respect for the leader had deepened even further after working in the biopic. 
     
    Rao has had a great year, with his film Newton being selected as India's official entry to the Oscars.

  • 18:34 (IST)

    Indian Ocean on stage at the 11th edition of Indian Of The Year:

  • 18:24 (IST)

    The evening has kicked off on a high note with a performance by Indian Ocean:

  • 18:22 (IST)

    Here's a look at the nominees for the 11th edition of Indian of the Year:

    BUSINESS:

    1. Acharya Balkrishna
    2. Arundhati Bhattacharya
    3. Sanjiv Bajaj
    4. Siddhartha Lal

    ENTERTAINMENT:

    1. Amit Masurkar and Mayank Tewari
    2. Team Baahubali
    3. Rajkumar Rao
    4. Varun Dhawan

    SPORTS:

    1. Indian National Women's Cricket Team
    2. Kidambi Srikanth
    3. PV Sindhu
    4. Sunil Chhetri

    PUBLIC SERVICE:

    1. Afroz Shah
    2. Guneeta Singh Bhalla
    3. Harman Singh Sidhu
    4. Team responsible for Delhi’s Cracker Ban

  • 18:15 (IST)

  • 18:14 (IST)

    The CNN-NEWS18 Indian Of The Year awards are where 'India's most exemplary will be awarded by India's most eminent'

From 2006 onwards, the CNN-NEWS18 Indian of the Year awards have feted the efforts of those Indians whose contribution over a particular year has impacted society in a positive manner — and built 'Brand India' in the process.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand, musician AR Rahman to Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, Olympian Mary Kom and the NGO Stop Acid Attacks — the CNN-NEWS18 Indian of the Year awards have recognised the achievements of individuals and groups across a wide spectrum. The major categories across which the award are given out include: politics, sports, entertainment, business, and public service. There is also a 'Global Indian' honour that is conferred every year on an individual who 'blends Indian sensibilities with contemporary ideas...(setting) new benchmarks and representing a new wave of national pride'.

IOTY 825

Other honours include: Special Achievement, Outstanding Achievement and Lifetime Achievement.

The Network10 editorial board drives the nomination process, and the final winners in every category are selected by a jury comprising distinguished personalities from various fields.


The nominees for this edition of the CNN-NEWS18 Indian of the Year awards are —

BUSINESS:

1. Acharya Balkrishna
2. Arundhati Bhattacharya
3. Sanjiv Bajaj
4. Siddhartha Lal

ENTERTAINMENT:

1. Amit Masurkar and Mayank Tewari
2. Team Baahubali
3. Rajkumar Rao
4. Varun Dhawan

SPORTS:


1. Indian National Women's Cricket Team
2. Kidambi Srikanth
3. PV Sindhu
4. Sunil Chhetri

PUBLIC SERVICE:

1. Afroz Shah
2. Guneeta Singh Bhalla
3. Harman Singh Sidhu
4. Team responsible for Delhi’s Cracker Ban

While they're all heroes, who among these nominees will be named Indian of the Year? Stay tuned for our LIVE updates from the awards ceremony.

You can also watch it here:


Published Date: Nov 30, 2017 06:16 pm | Updated Date: Nov 30, 2017 07:35 pm


Also See







Top Stories



Cricket Scores