Afroz Shah, the winner of Indian of the Year in the Public Service Category said:

"Marine litter is a huge problem all over the world. And as a lawyer the first step is to go file a PIL — it's easy. But then I followed the path of people like Mahatma Gandhi and Vallabhai Patel...using my hands to do something good. Don't complain; do something for your country."

The Versova Beach clean-up spearheaded by Afroz is one of the biggest initiatives of its kind in the world.