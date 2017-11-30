From 2006 onwards, the CNN-NEWS18 Indian of the Year awards have feted the efforts of those Indians whose contribution over a particular year has impacted society in a positive manner — and built 'Brand India' in the process.
From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand, musician AR Rahman to Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, Olympian Mary Kom and the NGO Stop Acid Attacks — the CNN-NEWS18 Indian of the Year awards have recognised the achievements of individuals and groups across a wide spectrum. The major categories across which the award are given out include: politics, sports, entertainment, business, and public service. There is also a 'Global Indian' honour that is conferred every year on an individual who 'blends Indian sensibilities with contemporary ideas...(setting) new benchmarks and representing a new wave of national pride'.
Other honours include: Special Achievement, Outstanding Achievement and Lifetime Achievement.
The Network10 editorial board drives the nomination process, and the final winners in every category are selected by a jury comprising distinguished personalities from various fields.
The nominees for this edition of the CNN-NEWS18 Indian of the Year awards are —
BUSINESS:
1. Acharya Balkrishna
2. Arundhati Bhattacharya
3. Sanjiv Bajaj
4. Siddhartha Lal
ENTERTAINMENT:
1. Amit Masurkar and Mayank Tewari
2. Team Baahubali
3. Rajkumar Rao
4. Varun Dhawan
SPORTS:
1. Indian National Women's Cricket Team
2. Kidambi Srikanth
3. PV Sindhu
4. Sunil Chhetri
PUBLIC SERVICE:
1. Afroz Shah
2. Guneeta Singh Bhalla
3. Harman Singh Sidhu
4. Team responsible for Delhi’s Cracker Ban
While they're all heroes, who among these nominees will be named Indian of the Year? Stay tuned for our LIVE updates from the awards ceremony.
You can also watch it here:
Published Date: Nov 30, 2017 06:16 pm | Updated Date: Nov 30, 2017 07:35 pm
Highlights
Watch the 11th Indian of the Year event LIVE here:
Here's a look at the nominees for the 11th edition of Indian of the Year:
BUSINESS:
1. Acharya Balkrishna
2. Arundhati Bhattacharya
3. Sanjiv Bajaj
4. Siddhartha Lal
ENTERTAINMENT:
1. Amit Masurkar and Mayank Tewari
2. Team Baahubali
3. Rajkumar Rao
4. Varun Dhawan
SPORTS:
1. Indian National Women's Cricket Team
2. Kidambi Srikanth
3. PV Sindhu
4. Sunil Chhetri
PUBLIC SERVICE:
1. Afroz Shah
2. Guneeta Singh Bhalla
3. Harman Singh Sidhu
4. Team responsible for Delhi’s Cracker Ban
18:19 (IST)
Watch the 11th Indian of the Year event LIVE here:
19:39 (IST)
19:35 (IST)
19:30 (IST)
And it's time for the winner in the first category of the night — Public Service.
The nominees are:
19:22 (IST)
Srikanth Kidambi — nominated for Indian of the Year in the sports category — is spotted in the audience:
19:18 (IST)
Kapil Dev also lauded Virat Kohli for what the Team India skipper had been able to achieve this year:
19:16 (IST)
Baahubali actress Ramya Krishnan at the 11th edition of Indian of the Year:
19:13 (IST)
Kudos to SS Rajamouli for making a film like Baahubali: Actress Ramya Krishnan
19:09 (IST)
19:02 (IST)
Patanjali is where it is because of the people's love: Acharya Balkrishna
Acharya Balkrishna, of Patanjali, has been nominated in the 'Business' category of Indian Of The Year. He was asked what he thought of his moniker — 'CEO Baba' — especially when he hadn't even had a bank account to his name until a few years ago.
18:57 (IST)
18:34 (IST)
Indian Ocean on stage at the 11th edition of Indian Of The Year:
18:24 (IST)
The evening has kicked off on a high note with a performance by Indian Ocean:
18:22 (IST)
Here's a look at the nominees for the 11th edition of Indian of the Year:
BUSINESS:
1. Acharya Balkrishna
2. Arundhati Bhattacharya
3. Sanjiv Bajaj
4. Siddhartha Lal
ENTERTAINMENT:
1. Amit Masurkar and Mayank Tewari
2. Team Baahubali
3. Rajkumar Rao
4. Varun Dhawan
SPORTS:
1. Indian National Women's Cricket Team
2. Kidambi Srikanth
3. PV Sindhu
4. Sunil Chhetri
PUBLIC SERVICE:
1. Afroz Shah
2. Guneeta Singh Bhalla
3. Harman Singh Sidhu
4. Team responsible for Delhi’s Cracker Ban
18:15 (IST)
18:14 (IST)
The CNN-NEWS18 Indian Of The Year awards are where 'India's most exemplary will be awarded by India's most eminent'