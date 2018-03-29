CBSE leak Latest Updates: CBSE sources have told CNN-News18 that the exam body thinks its unlikely that internal jeopardy would have caused the paper leak. The sources further said that they will try their best to keep the re-exam in a way they don't clash with the dates of other entrances.
Congress says that without removing Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar and CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal from their current positions, a fair and impartial investigation into the paper leak issue is impossible.
Union ministers Prakash Javadekar and Ravi Shankar Prasad address media on the CBSE leaks. Javadekar defended CBSE's record and expressed faith in the police who are working on the case.
Delhi Police has asked CBSE for the sequence of events. It has named a coaching institute founder as the main suspect.
According to a report, a copy of the leaked Class 10 Maths paper that was scheduled for Wednesday was delivered to the CBSE office on Tuesday evening. Further, the leak has been traced to a coaching centre in West Delhi. According to the report, the owners of the coaching centre have denied any involvement, however, ANI tweeted out a copy of the complaint filed by CBSE against the coaching centre.
The Delhi Police's crime branch has begun investigating the alleged leak of Centra Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) Class XII economics and Class X mathematics papers after registering two separate cases in the matter, an official said. In the wake of reports claiming paper leaks, the CBSE today announced re-examination in the two papers.
On Monday, panic had gripped students of Class XII following claims on social media that the economics paper had been leaked even though the Central Board of Secondary Education denied there was any slip up. Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) R P Upadhyay and Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Alok Kumar also held a meeting with Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik in the evening to discuss the future course of investigation.
In a statement, the Delhi Police said that they have registered two cases. The first case in connection with the leak of economics paper was lodged yesterday while the case pertaining to mathematics paper was lodged today, following a complaint by the regional director of CBSE.
The cases were registered on charges of criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal conspiracy. A special investigation team comprising two deputy commissioners of police, four assistant commissioners of police and five inspectors has been set up to investigate the matter. The team will be directly supervised by the joint commissioner of police (crime).
"We have received snapshots of the handwritten paper circulated through Whatsapp from the complainant. We are trying to ascertain the source of these messages. Since Whatsapp messages are end-to-end encrypted, we are facing a bit of difficulty in tracing the source," said an officer privy to the probe.
The officer said they have not questioned any official from any of the examination centres or from the board. The questioning will happen once the source of messages is traced. Reports about the economics paper being leaked had circulated on social media, including on WhatsApp, several hours before the paper commenced on Monday.
The CBSE, however, denied any leak and urged students and parents not to panic. "We have checked with all exam centres and the paper was not leaked. The source of circulation of this information is not known yet. We want to urge the students and parents to not panic and assure them that the board is doing its best to ensure sanctity of the examination," a senior CBSE official had said.
A similar incident occurred on 15 March, when the Delhi government had said that it had received complaints of the Class 12 CBSE accountancy paper being leaked. A probe was later ordered even though the board had denied any leak. "There has been no leakage of the question paper. All the seals have been found intact at all exam centres. However, at local level, some miscreants may have circulated messages through WhatsApp and other social media platforms to hurt the sanctity of the exam," the board had said then.
Arvind Kejriwal demands strict action against culprits in CBSE data leaks
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today demanded strict action against people involved in the alleged leak of CBSE examination papers, and said he feels "sorry and sad" for students who will have to re-appear for the exams.
Congress slams Modi govt's education policies, calls Centre 'Leak Sarkar'
"It is absolutely shocking and heart rendering that the future of 24 Lakh students is in severe jeopardy... It may just turn out to be the tip of the iceberg as multiple news reports and social media stories on how the Biology, Chemistry and English papers have also been leaked are also surfacing now. Despite registration of an FIR and an enquiry, shockingly; CBSE has admitted the leak of 3 exam papers," Congress said in a press release. Here is the complete press statement of the body.
Kamal Haasan reacts to paper leak controversy, says not fair to punish students for govt's fault
"Since we call them warriors, I'll tell you they did their job. They cannot be punished and the tension among the parents and students is going to be enormous. I think it's not fair to make the students go through mistakes of the government," Haasan said.
Police accuses delhi-based tuition teacher Vicky for paper leak, quizzes 9 more in case
The Delhi police have accused a Rajouri Garden-based coaching teacher for allegedly being involved in the paper leak. CNN-News18 reported that the teacher is being questioned and eight more people are under scanner.
Police registers two cases in CBSE paper leak case; forms SIT to probe case
Why was CBSE chief's tenure cut shot in September 2017, asks Congress
Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala questioned the government over leak. He asked the Centre to clarify why it cut short the tenure of previous CBSE chief in September 2017. He questioned that why did the government give the job to someone who had previously worked with prime minister Narendra Modi.
Will try our best re-exam dates don't clash with other entrance exams: CBSE sources
CBSE sources have said that the exam body will try its best to choose a date for re-examination that doesn't clash with other exams, CNN-News18 reported.
Students say CBSE must be held accountable for their action
Tejaswi, a class 10 student of St Thomas School, Mandir Marg says students cannot go into the CBSE office and leak papers. Her demand is that the CBSE officials have to be held accountable for what has happened to students like her.
Students allege that more papers were leaked as well
A student of Class 12, shows a scanned copy of the Economics paper on his phone. He says that it was available for two to three thousand rupees before the examination and if the students were aware of it, then why was the board so oblivious? He also alleged that Economics wasn't the only paper that was leaked and there should be a re examination for other subjects as well.
Less than 50 students at the protest near Jantar Mantar
Less than 50 students from schools like Kendriya Vidyalaya, St Thomas, St Columbus and Dr SRS International are protesting against the leak at a tiny nook adjacent to Jantar Mantar's famous protest street. NGT had banned all protest activities here in 2017.
The contingents of paramilitary and police forces outnumbered the students. There were no representation from the administration of these schools. A couple of teachers running private tuition centres were there, alleging that they were well aware of the paper leak.
Some girls were chanting the slogan 'abki baar paperleak sarkaar'. Another group was waving the Indian flag and screaming 'bharat mata ki jai'.
Students threaten boycott of re-exams
Class 12 students of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Naraina say they will boycott the exam alleging that if the CBSE had a fair idea about the paper leak around 9 am on the day of the exam, then why was the exam held? They ask if 28 lakh students boycott the re-examination, then what can the government do?
Javadekar promises to make efforts to make system foolproof
Javadekar further insisted that the authorities will not let anyone go scot-free. The police is on the case and he has faith in them. He has instituted an internal inquiry into the matter as well.
He added that he will make all efforts to ensure that exams continue without any breach and will work to make the system foolproof.
Prakash Javadekar addresses CBSE leaks
Javadekar called the event unfortunate. He said that he understood the pain and anguish of both parents and students. He insisted that CBSE has earned a name for conducting exams well.
He pointed out that when NEET was being implemented, CBSE was chosen as the body to helm it. It did so even while being overloaded with work.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi weighs in on the leak culture
Other papers were leaked too, then why re-test only for Eco and Maths, ask students
Speaking to Firstpost, Class 12 Students of Dr SRS Mission School protesting against the CBSE paper leak at Delhi's Jantar Mantar said, "Aside from English paper, there were rumours about every paper being leaked. Then why re-examination only for Economics."
Perpetrators had sent hand-written answer sheet of the Economics paper to CBSE a day before the exams
According to reports, the perpetrators who leaked the Economics paper had sent the answer-sheet (which was hand-written) to the CBSE Academic Unit on Monday. The exam for the Economics paper was supposed to be held on Tuesday.
What is important to note is why didn't the CBSE cancel the exams on Monday itself?
Delhi police had registered two cases
In a statement, the Delhi Police said that they have registered two cases. The first case in connection with the leak of economics paper was lodged yesterday while the case pertaining to mathematics paper was lodged today, following a complaint by the regional director of CBSE. The cases were registered on charges of criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal conspiracy.
"We have received snapshots of the handwritten paper circulated through Whatsapp from the complainant. We are trying to ascertain the source of these messages. Since Whatsapp messages are end-to-end encrypted, we are facing a bit of difficulty in tracing the source," said an officer privy to the probe. The officer said they have not questioned any official from any of the examination centres or from the board. The questioning will happen once the source of messages is traced.
Either conduct re-examination of all papers, or none, say protesting students at Jantar Mantar
Students took to the street in Delhi's Jantar Mantar as angst against re-test loomed large over their heads. Protesting students said that either there should be re-examinations of all subjects or else of neither. Students also raised 'we want justice' slogans.
CBSE traces paper leak to a coaching centre in West Delhi, says News18 report
According to News18, the leak has been traced to a coaching centre in West Delhi. According to the report, the owners of the coaching centre have denied any involvement, however, ANI tweeted out a copy of the complaint filed by CBSE against the coaching centre.
Delhi Police carrying out raids over CBSE paper leak
The Delhi Police Crime Branch is conducting raids at various locations across Delhi, ANI reported on Wednesday. The crime branch set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged leak. The SIT has been formed after the CBSE registered two cases with the Crime Branch. According to media reports, Special Commissioner of Police RP Upadhayay said that the SIT team will be headed by by Joint Commissioner Alok Kumar and will also have other rank officers in the probe.
The SIT team comprising two deputy commissioners of police, four assistant commissioners of police and five inspectors has been set up to investigate the matter. The team will be directly supervised by the joint commissioner of police (crime), PTI reported.
What the CBSE notice said
The CBSE has taken cognisance of certain happenings in the conduct of certain examinations as are being reported. With the view to uphold the sanctity of the Board Examinations and in the interest of the fairness to the students, the Board has decided to re-conduct the examinations. Dates for fresh examinations and the other details shall be hosted on the CBSE website within a week, a CBSE notice said.
