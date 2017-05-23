CBSE board Class 12th Results 2017 out tomorrow: Check your grades at cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education will be declaring results of the CBSE Class XII exams on Wednesday. Speculation was high regarding the results, and several rumours were being cited about the exact date on which they would be announced.

A report on NDTV has said it will be declared on Wednesday. The report also quoted board officials as saying Class X results will be declared soon after this, perhaps in the first week of June.

Whenever the results are announced, the CBSE will upload all information to its official website. Students are requested to visit cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in to check their grades. All students have also been requested to keep their relevant candidate information, like roll numbers, ready in order to avoid delays.

The examination schedule was delayed this year due to Assembly elections that took place in five states — Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur. But the Human Resources Development ministry had asked all boards across the country to ensure this didn't impact declaration of results, as it would have had a knock-down effect on students seeking admissions into colleges for under-graduation degrees.

The NDTV report mentioned that exams for classes X and XII began on 9 March. A total of 10,98,981 students appeared for Class XII exams, an increase of 2.82 percent from the preceding year's number.