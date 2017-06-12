Cattle sale restrictions: Meghalaya Assembly moves resolution opposing Centre's order

Meghalaya Assembly moved a resolution opposing Centre's order restricting the sale of cattle for slaughter, according to media reports.

Times Now reported that the state Assembly said, "The order will hamper the rights of the people" and "laws are already in place for cattle."

A special day-long session of the Meghalaya Assembly was held on Monday for the passage of the state GST Bill ahead of the country-wide rollout of the new tax regime from 1 July.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit had approved the special session of Meghalaya Assembly to debate the GST Bill and the Centre's notification on Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulations of Livestock Markets) Rules 2017.

While Chief Minister Mukul Sangma had termed the new rules an infringement of states' rights, the opposition parties — United Democratic Party, Hill State People's Democratic Party and even the National People's Party, which is an ally of the BJP — opposed them and demanded their withdrawal.

According to Hindustan Times, on 10 June, hundreds participated in a 'beef festival' organised by two former BJP leaders in Meghalaya on Saturday evening to protest against Centre's notification on cattle trade for slaughter.

The festival was held at Tura, the district headquarters of the West Garo Hills in Meghalaya.

The report said that the festival sparked protests and caused the resignation of nearly 5,000 youth wing workers from the region.

