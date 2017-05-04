You are here:
  3. Case filed against Digvijaya Singh for his remarks about Islamic State in Telangana

IndiaFP StaffMay, 04 2017 12:35:38 IST

A case has been filed against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh by a Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader for his comments against the Telangana Police in which he alleged that the police was encouraging Muslim youths to join the terror outfit of Islamic State, reported Times Now.

File image of Digvijaya Singh. PTI

The Telangana government on Tuesday had asked AICC general secretary Digvijaya Singh to either prove his allegation that the state police has set up a "bogus" Islamic State website to radicalise Muslim youth or tender an apology.

The government had also warned of action "as per the law" against the senior Congress leader if he failed to apologise.

"The Telangana Police is widely appreciated for its professional competence. He (Digvijaya) has made a false allegation that we created something, induced Muslim children and did something. He must prove it," state home minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy had told reporters.

"If he fails to prove it, he has to openly apologise to the police department. If he does not do that also, then action will be taken against him as per the law," he had said.

"The state government would take action against him as per the law if he fails to apologise," Reddy had said. MLA from Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad, M Gopinath, has already complained to the police on the matter, Reddy had said.

"Would the police motivate them and make them extremists?" he had asked.

"It is unfortunate that Singh, who served as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and now oversees party affairs in two states, made such irresponsible comments," the minister had said.

With inputs from PTI


Published Date: May 04, 2017 12:35 pm | Updated Date: May 04, 2017 12:35 pm

