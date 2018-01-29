Budget Session of Parliament begins today: List of Bills slated to be tabled includes triple talaq

The Budget Session of Parliament will commence on Monday with the President's address to a joint sitting of both houses as the Narendra Modi government readies to present its last full Budget before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The first leg of the session will be between 29 January and 9 February during which the government will present the Economic Survey on 29 January, followed by the Union Budget on 1 February.

Following a recess after 9 February, the Parliament will meet again from 5 March to 6 April.

The triple talaq bill is sure to gather many headlines as the government has said it would "leave no stone unturned" to ensure its passage in the Budget session. It has also asserted that it would talk to various parties for a consensus on the issue.

"We will leave no stone unturned and persuade and request all political parties so that the bill is passed in the Rajya Sabha, as it has been in the Lok Sabha," Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar said. "We are very hopeful that the bill which is going to negate 'Talaq-e-Biddat' and pave the way for empowering Muslim women will be passed in the Rajya Sabha, too," he said.

The Rajya Sabha will also take up the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017 which proposes radical changes to the law with high penalties for various traffic offences, reported News18. It also provides for protection of those who come forward to help accident victims.

The country's voting provisions too could undergo significant changes as the Lok Sabha will take up the Representation of the People (Amendment) Bill, 2017 which would allow for NRIs to vote through postal or e-ballots, said the report. Further, a Private Members' Bill proposing two-day menstrual leave every month for women working in the public and private sectors too will be taken up. The Bill also seeks to provide better facilities at the workplace during menstruation.

The following is the list of bills which are set to be debated in this session:

The Lok Sabha will discuss 28 bills this session

Bills referred to Joint Committees

- The Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (Amendment) Second Bill, 2015.

- The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016.

- The Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance Bill, 2017.

Bills returned to Lok Sabha

- The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Third Amendment) Bill, 2017 (as passed by Lok Sabha, as reported by Select Committee of Rajya Sabha and returned with amendments to Lok Sabha.)

Bills referred to Standing Committtees

- The Codes of Wages, 2017.

- The Rights of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Second Amendment) Bill, 2017.

- The National Medical Commission Bill, 2017.

Bills not referred to Standing Committee

- The High Courts (Alteration of Names) Bill, 2016.

- The Constitution (Schedule Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2016.

- The Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill, 2017.

- The Payment of Gratuity (Amendment) Bill, 2017

- The Dentists (Amendment) Bill, 2017

- The Representation of People (Amendment) Bill, 2017

- The Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill, 2017

- The National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill, 2017

- The Negotiable Instruments (Amendment) Bill, 2017

- The Consumer Protection Bill, 2018

- The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2018

Bill on which reports presented by Standing Committee

- The Factories (Amendment) Bill, 2014.

- The Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2014.

- The Lokpal and Lokayuktas and Other Related Law (Amendment) Bill, 2014.

- The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2015.

- The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2016.

- The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2016.

- The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2016

- The Major Port Authorities Bill, 2016.

- The Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment) Bill, 2017.

- The National Sports University Bill, 2017.

The Rajya Sabha will debate 39 bills this session

Bill, as reported by joint committee

- The Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 1987.

Bills as passed by Lok Sabha

- The Whistle Blowers Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2015.

- The Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (Amendment) Bill, 2015.

- The Factories (Amendment) Bill, 2016.

- The National Commission for Backward Classes (Repeal) Bill, 2017.

- The State Bank (Repeal and Amendment) Bill, 2017.

- The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, 2017.

- The Central Road Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2017.

- The Requisition Acquisition of Immovable Property (Amendment) Bill, 2017

- The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017

Bills not referred to Standing Committee

- The Tamil Nadu Legislative Council (Repeal) Bill, 2012.

- The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies (Third) Bill, 2013.

- The Delhi Rent (Repeal) Bill, 2013.

Bill, as passed by Lok Sabha and as reported by Select Committee

- The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017.

Bill referred to Select Committee and report presented

- The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013.

Bills on which report presented by Standing Committee

- The Constitution (79th Amendment) Bill, 1992. (small family norms for legislators)

- The Delhi Rent (Amendment) Bill, 1997.

- The Provisions of the Municipalities (Extension to the Scheduled Areas) Bill, 2001.

- The Seeds Bill, 2004.

- The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2005.

- The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2005.

- The Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy Pharmacy Bill, 2005.

- The Private Detective Agencies (Regulation) Bill, 2007.

- The Pesticides Management Bill, 2008.

- The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2008

- The Mines (Amendment) Bill, 2011.

- The Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2011.

- The National Commission for Human Resources for Health Bill, 2011.

- The Armed Forces Tribunal (Amendment) Bill, 2012.

- The Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Amendment Bill, 2012.

- The Building and Other Construction Workers Related Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2013.

- The Employment Exchanges (Compulsory Notification of Vacancies) Bill, 2013.

- The Rajasthan Legislative Council Bill,2013.

- The Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2013.

- The Nalanda University (Amendment) Bill,2013.

- The Assam Legislative Council Bill, 2013.

- The Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2013.

- The Waqf Properties (Eviction of Un-authorized Occupants) Bill, 2014.

- The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2015.

With inputs from agencies