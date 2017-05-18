You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News
  3. Brother of PDP leader Mohammad Shafi Dar found dead in Srinagar hotel

Brother of PDP leader Mohammad Shafi Dar found dead in Srinagar hotel

IndiaPTIMay, 18 2017 16:28:32 IST

Srinagar: A 36-year-old man, brother of a ruling PDP leader in Jammu and Kashmir, was found dead inside a hotel room in Srinagar, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Reyaz Ahmad Dar, a brother of Mohammad Shafi Dar, who is the Handwara zone president of the ruling PDP, an official said.

The body was recovered under suspicious conditions from a hotel room in Dalgate area of the city, the official said, adding that there was no visible mark on it.

Police said the deceased was living with his brother. A case has been registered and probe is underway, police said.


Published Date: May 18, 2017 04:28 pm | Updated Date: May 18, 2017 04:28 pm

Also See







T20 LEAGUE SCHEDULE
MatchDateDetails
1May 19MI Vs KKR
2May 21RPS Vs TBC
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores