BRICS Summit 2017: Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin hold bilateral meeting in China's Xiamen

Xiamen (China): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a bilateral meeting in Xiamen on Monday on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

Furthering a special & privileged strategic partnership. PM @narendramodi meets President Putin on the sidelines of #BRICS2017 Summit pic.twitter.com/TmDl2gbVN0 — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) September 4, 2017

External affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted, tagging pictures of the two leaders shaking hands and sitting for talks.

The meeting between them comes three months after they met in St Petersburg for the annual India-Russia summit, and later at the SCO meeting in Astana in the same month where India was made a permanent member of the organisation.

At the St Petersburg summit, the two nations had signed an agreement on setting up units 5 and 6 of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KNPP) in Tamil Nadu, and decided to give a new direction to their defence cooperation.

