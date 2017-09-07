BlockNarendraModi: Twitter war begins over prime minister following abusive online trolls

The issue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi following some Twitter handles of vicious online trolls who keep posting abusive content on social media is one which has been discussed again and again and again.

After activist-journalist Gauri Lankesh's murder, a lot of these nasty trolls on Twitter expressed happiness at the crime.

In fact, such was the outpouring of abusive content on Twitter that Information and Technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had to issue a statement against such abusive messages.

I strongly condemn & deplore the messages on social media expressing happiness on the dastardly murder of #Gaurilankesh. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) September 6, 2017

Expressing happiness on the killing of anyone is shameful, regrettable and totally against Indian traditions. Social media is not for that. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) September 6, 2017

But something disturbing which people and the media noticed yet again was that the prime minister himself followed some of these people on Twitter who were expressing sadistic joy at the brutal murder of a journalist.

This issue on Thursday snowballed into a Twitter war as anger over Modi following abusive online trolls on Twitter spilled out on social media in the form of #BlockNarendraModi.

The hashtag began trending and at around 12 pm on Thursday, it was the top trend on Twitter.

I am done : A step towards Swachh Twitter Abhiyan. #BlockNarendraModipic.twitter.com/qWqWB7OSdm — Sayed Tausif (@Tausif_Qazi) September 6, 2017

What sort of crappy trend this #BlockNarendraModi? I will do NO SUCH THING! This handle is my window to world tourism. pic.twitter.com/1F8Fmke1Rf — Akash Banerjee (@akashbanerjee) September 7, 2017

Felt so ashamed to follow a PM who follows nly troll handles n handles which spread hate...SHAME on him #BlockNarendraModipic.twitter.com/lxco2hB35c — ZeBa SaLiM ✨ (@neena_zeba) September 7, 2017

#BlockNarendraModi

Anyone who follows vile, vicious abusive trolls isnt & will never be my PM pic.twitter.com/oUoz4l7dmH — SANDIPAN MITRA (@SANDIPANMITRA6) September 6, 2017

It's for the betterment of humanity around the globe

Block @Narendramodi and @narendramodi_in

Spread the word #BlockNarendraModipic.twitter.com/cj0h1pcjMV — Divine (@Divine_Bliss) September 6, 2017

Sorry, won't #BlockNarendraModi. Will raise my voice and make sure that he listens to it. — Ankit Lal (@AnkitLal) September 7, 2017

A man who follows, protects and encourages trolls and abusers should be blocked by all.#BlockNarendraModipic.twitter.com/Czy8ulwgap — NG #withRG (@NG_withRG) September 7, 2017

He is also followed by our PM..how could a PM encourages such extremist ideology. Block him until he unfollows abusers #BlockNarendraModipic.twitter.com/L72sIBsHzf — Khushboo khan (@Khushbookhan_) September 7, 2017

Done. Blocked & Unfollowed Modi. Such person who doesn't care for people need not be followed #BlockNarendraModi#India#NotMyPMpic.twitter.com/Uh7FELOr3i — Manoj Mehra (@ManojMehra2610) September 7, 2017

#BlockNarendraModi Friends Lets Make it a record by blocking this selfies and crueal man pic.twitter.com/vHVVwGkxH6 — manju jadhav (@manjujadhav_) September 7, 2017

#BlockNarendraModi because he lies to the country. Repeatedly. Zero apologies, zero accountability, deliberate lies misleading country. pic.twitter.com/JB4MGuAS7C — Vidyut (@Vidyut) September 6, 2017

PM of India #NotMyPM is following abusers and hate mongers. I have blocked him. Will you join me in this protest. #BlockNarendraModipic.twitter.com/C7TmPbiZjK — Paediatrician_INC (@peadiatric_inc) September 6, 2017

An absentee PM who cant care about d country that voted him to power & follows venomous people on Twitter. #BlockNarendraModi is a good idea pic.twitter.com/MAjXNL1lbB — Akshay Bajaj (@villagerurbaine) September 6, 2017

However, there were also a substantial number of tweets in support of the prime minister. He is, after all, the second-most followed world leader on Twitter after US president Donald Trump.

Arre Congi duffero... If you #BlockNarendraModi ... How will you footsies of @INCIndia troll him? Hahahhahahahha.. Stop thinking like PAPPU! — MediaCrooks (@mediacrooks) September 7, 2017