BlockNarendraModi: Twitter war begins over prime minister following abusive online trolls

The issue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi following some Twitter handles of vicious online trolls who keep posting abusive content on social media is one which has been discussed again and again and again.
After activist-journalist Gauri Lankesh's murder, a lot of these nasty trolls on Twitter expressed happiness at the crime.
In fact, such was the outpouring of abusive content on Twitter that Information and Technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had to issue a statement against such abusive messages.
I strongly condemn & deplore the messages on social media expressing happiness on the dastardly murder of #Gaurilankesh.
— Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) September 6, 2017
Expressing happiness on the killing of anyone is shameful, regrettable and totally against Indian traditions. Social media is not for that. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) September 6, 2017
But something disturbing which people and the media noticed yet again was that the prime minister himself followed some of these people on Twitter who were expressing sadistic joy at the brutal murder of a journalist.
This issue on Thursday snowballed into a Twitter war as anger over Modi following abusive online trolls on Twitter spilled out on social media in the form of #BlockNarendraModi.
The hashtag began trending and at around 12 pm on Thursday, it was the top trend on Twitter.
I am done : A step towards Swachh Twitter Abhiyan. #BlockNarendraModipic.twitter.com/qWqWB7OSdm
— Sayed Tausif (@Tausif_Qazi) September 6, 2017
What sort of crappy trend this #BlockNarendraModi? I will do NO SUCH THING! This handle is my window to world tourism. pic.twitter.com/1F8Fmke1Rf — Akash Banerjee (@akashbanerjee) September 7, 2017
Felt so ashamed to follow a PM who follows nly troll handles n handles which spread hate...SHAME on him #BlockNarendraModipic.twitter.com/lxco2hB35c — ZeBa SaLiM ✨ (@neena_zeba) September 7, 2017
#BlockNarendraModi
Anyone who follows vile, vicious abusive trolls isnt & will never be my PM pic.twitter.com/oUoz4l7dmH
— SANDIPAN MITRA (@SANDIPANMITRA6) September 6, 2017
I am loving it.... #BlockNarendraModipic.twitter.com/slCDwoHKon — Arif Shaikh (@iconicarif) September 7, 2017
It's for the betterment of humanity around the globe
Block @Narendramodi and @narendramodi_in
Spread the word #BlockNarendraModipic.twitter.com/cj0h1pcjMV
— Divine (@Divine_Bliss) September 6, 2017
Sorry, won't #BlockNarendraModi. Will raise my voice and make sure that he listens to it. — Ankit Lal (@AnkitLal) September 7, 2017
A man who follows, protects and encourages trolls and abusers should be blocked by all.#BlockNarendraModipic.twitter.com/Czy8ulwgap
— NG #withRG (@NG_withRG) September 7, 2017
He is also followed by our PM..how could a PM encourages such extremist ideology. Block him until he unfollows abusers #BlockNarendraModipic.twitter.com/L72sIBsHzf — Khushboo khan (@Khushbookhan_) September 7, 2017
#BlockNarendraModi
Twitter Satyagraha...!
Blocked all 4 accounts...!!! pic.twitter.com/IvoGuMZOwF
— Kamran Shahid (@iKamranShahid) September 7, 2017
Done. Blocked & Unfollowed Modi. Such person who doesn't care for people need not be followed #BlockNarendraModi#India#NotMyPMpic.twitter.com/Uh7FELOr3i — Manoj Mehra (@ManojMehra2610) September 7, 2017
#BlockNarendraModi Friends Lets Make it a record by blocking this selfies and crueal man pic.twitter.com/vHVVwGkxH6
— manju jadhav (@manjujadhav_) September 7, 2017
#BlockNarendraModi Done it.. pic.twitter.com/vm8EmKxv00 — Mainak Dey (@MainakD82685265) September 7, 2017
If you are a true Indian Nationalist & Patriot… #BlockNarendraModipic.twitter.com/YJVtx4B28R
— மகிழ்வரசுPatriot (@anandraaj07) September 7, 2017
#BlockNarendraModi because he lies to the country. Repeatedly. Zero apologies, zero accountability, deliberate lies misleading country. pic.twitter.com/JB4MGuAS7C — Vidyut (@Vidyut) September 6, 2017
PM of India #NotMyPM is following abusers and hate mongers. I have blocked him. Will you join me in this protest. #BlockNarendraModipic.twitter.com/C7TmPbiZjK
— Paediatrician_INC (@peadiatric_inc) September 6, 2017
#BlockNarendraModi Say NO to hate politics! #Resistpic.twitter.com/cxgugoEoG9 — Priya Yadav (@priyapyadav18) September 6, 2017
An absentee PM who cant care about d country that voted him to power & follows venomous people on Twitter. #BlockNarendraModi is a good idea pic.twitter.com/MAjXNL1lbB
— Akshay Bajaj (@villagerurbaine) September 6, 2017
However, there were also a substantial number of tweets in support of the prime minister. He is, after all, the second-most followed world leader on Twitter after US president Donald Trump.
#BlockNarendraModi ??
Shameless Group of Corrupt jokers,Scammers&Supporters of Terrorrism,planning
how2spoil d country#BlockOppositionpic.twitter.com/cg5IBKm4e1
— Shiv_Priya (@Anu1021996) September 7, 2017
Arre Congi duffero... If you #BlockNarendraModi ... How will you footsies of @INCIndia troll him? Hahahhahahahha.. Stop thinking like PAPPU! — MediaCrooks (@mediacrooks) September 7, 2017
OPP trendng #BlockNarendraModi as if it will affect his popularity
How will thr trollers earn den#BlockArvindKejriwal#BlockOfficeOfRGpic.twitter.com/DzCnCIymsx
— श्वेता सिंह (@swetasinghsinha) September 7, 2017
#BlockNarendraModi Right now Modi has 33.7M followers. Let's see how many dirty vote bank people block him.@99999sv#iamwithmodipic.twitter.com/WEdpZDK58X — @BM (@Bharat_Manthan) September 7, 2017
Hey ! Today people are trending #BlockNarendraModi
So, I also decided to participate on this..✌#BlockArvindKejriwal#BlockOfficeOfRGpic.twitter.com/BBQrA1iuSb
— Sanjib Ghoshসঞ্জীব (@sampadscales) September 7, 2017
#BlockNarendraModi Yes. Blocked two mads... pic.twitter.com/q46LjKF2l9 — Anil (@bharatiyaAnilK) September 7, 2017
Published Date: Sep 07, 2017 12:20 pm | Updated Date: Sep 07, 2017 12:37 pm