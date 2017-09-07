You are here:
#BlockNarendraModi: Twitter war begins over prime minister following abusive online trolls

IndiaFP StaffSep, 07 2017 12:37:13 IST

The issue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi following some Twitter handles of vicious online trolls who keep posting abusive content on social media is one which has been discussed again and again and again.

After activist-journalist Gauri Lankesh's murder, a lot of these nasty trolls on Twitter expressed happiness at the crime.

In fact, such was the outpouring of abusive content on Twitter that Information and Technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had to issue a statement against such abusive messages.

But something disturbing which people and the media noticed yet again was that the prime minister himself followed some of these people on Twitter who were expressing sadistic joy at the brutal murder of a journalist.

This issue on Thursday snowballed into a Twitter war as anger over Modi following abusive online trolls on Twitter spilled out on social media in the form of #BlockNarendraModi.

The hashtag began trending and at around 12 pm on Thursday, it was the top trend on Twitter.

However, there were also a substantial number of tweets in support of the prime minister. He is, after all, the second-most followed world leader on Twitter after US president Donald Trump.


