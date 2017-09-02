BJP leader Gajendra Bhati shot dead in Ghaziabad; attack comes after Yogi Adityanath reviewed law and order

Gajendra Bhati, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, was shot dead on Saturday in Khora Colony area of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Ghaziabad: BJP Leader Gajendra Bhati shot at by criminals in Khora Colony, culprits fled the spot. Police has reached the site — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 2, 2017

The attack took place in broad daylight, and it comes just two days after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, as reported by Financial Express.

According to the article, "Adityanath asked police to improve the law and order situation in the city." The Uttar Pradesh chief minister instructed the police to make sure that a crime-free environment is maintained, other than ensuring the public's safety on the streets.

According to PTI, former chief minister and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati claimed that the Adityanath government had scored a 'zero' on the law and order and governance fronts in its first hundred days.

"The UP government has grossly failed on the law and order front; incidents of theft, dacoity, loot, murder, extortion, crime against women and communal violence have peaked in the last 100 days," said Mayawati.

IANS reported that former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav also condemned the Adityanath government for the poor state of law and order. The Samajwadi Party president launched a scathing attack on the Adityanath government, alleging that incidents of crime are increasing and law and order is crumbling in Uttar Pradesh.