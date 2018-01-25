Bike-borne assailants shoot school bus driver, kidnap child in New Delhi; police launches search operation

Two bike-borne assailants on Thursday attacked a school bus carrying around 22 children, shot the bus driver and allegedly abducted a kid in New Delhi's Dilshad Garden area, said media reports.

#BREAKING -- Shocking Kidnapping Case in East Delhi: 2 men enter a school bus, shoot the driver and abduct a kid. Efforts on to rescue the child pic.twitter.com/Qvb5GFdigQ — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 25, 2018

According to News18, Delhi Police has launched investigation in the incident and efforts are on to rescue the kid.

The recent incident comes days after a 12-year-old girl, returning with her minor sister from her father's work place, was allegedly kidnapped by men in a car near a village in Gurugram district on 20 January, a police official had said.

"A car screeched to a halt and the occupants pulled the elder sister into the vehicle, following which the younger sister rushed home and informed her mother after which the incident was reported to the police," the officer had said.

A case of kidnapping was registered against unknown persons, he said.

On 14 January, a minor girl, who was allegedly kidnapped and pushed into flesh trade, was rescued by the Delhi Police and a 32-year-old woman was arrested in this connection.

According to a complaint filed by the girl's mother, the victim went missing from New Seelampur in New Delhi on 7 January.

"During the investigation, it was found that the girl was induced by one Faijan on the pretext of marrying her, but he left her in Bhajanpura area after taking all her money. The accused woman took the girl and pushed her into immoral activities. The girl was rescued by the police," an official release by the police had said.

There has been spike in abduction cases in Delhi and in neighbouring Harayna recently.

On 9 January, three persons were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 27-year-old man, son of a south Delhi-based businessman.

Four persons, including a former employee of the businessman had kidnapped the victim while he was returning home and demanded a ransom of Rs 4 crore.

With inputs from PTI