Benjamin Netanyahu to visit Agra's Taj Mahal today, will also inaugurate Raisina Dialogue in Delhi

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit the Taj Mahal in Agra with his wife Sara on Tuesday. Netanyahu will then return to New Delhi and participate in the Raisina Dialogue, where he will deliver an inaugural speech, according to PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be accompanying Netanyahu to Gujarat on Wednesday where he will be welcomed in the same fashion as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was with a road show in Ahmedabad.

The road show is said to be an 8-kilometre drive from the airport to the Sabarmati Ashram. The two leaders will also be witnessing several innovative technologies in the field of water, agriculture and health at iCreate and visit a Centre of Excellence.

Netanyahu would arrive in Mumbai on Wednesday in the evening where he will meet the Indian Jewish community.

A packed schedule on Thursday for the Israeli premier in Mumbai would include a "power breakfast" with Indian business leaders, a business seminar, attending two memorial services for the victims of the 26/11 attack at the Taj hotel and Nariman House and finally a gala event with Bollywood actors.

On Monday, Modi and Netanyahu held "wide-ranging and intensive" talks to bolster cooperation in key areas such as defence and counter-terrorism. The two leaders noted the "grave" threat that terrorism poses to peace and security, including from non-state actors, and reiterated that there can be no justification for acts of terror on any ground, a joint statement, issued after the Modi-Netanyahu meeting, said.

They also advocated strong measures against terrorists, terror organisations, those who sponsor, encourage or finance terrorism or provide sanctuary to terrorists and terror groups, it said.

Modi and Netanyahu also noted with that the next meeting of the Joint Working Groups on Homeland and Public Security will be held in February 2018.

They reiterated the importance of building comprehensive cooperation in counter-terrorism, including cyber-space.

On his part, Netanyahu said Indians and Israelis know the "true pain" of a terror attacks. "We are talking about cooperation in (the field of) defence so that our people are always safe and secure. We remember the horrific savagery in Mumbai (a reference to 26/11 terror attack), we grate our teeth, we fight back, (and) we never give in," the Israeli premier said.

