LATEST UPDATES: Heavy security has been deployed across the 14-kilometre stretch where Narendra Modi and Benjamin Netanyahu are expected to hold the roadshow. According to reports, the 14-km stretch will be heavily guarded by security forces including Israeli snipers, 12 teams from 'Chetak commandos', Quick Response Teams, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and the Gujarat Police.
Gujarat is set to roll out the red carpet for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when he arrives in Ahmedabad on Wednesday along with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. The two leaders will hold a roadshow, which will begin from the city airport and end at the Sabarmati Ashram, a journey of eight kilometres.
Around 50 stages will be erected on the roadside along the stretch and people from different states of the country will welcome Netanyahu. The two leaders, who hit it off during Modi's visit to Israel in July last year, the first by an Indian prime minister, would visit two centres of excellence and inaugurate another such facility.
They will visit the Sabarmati Ashram, where Mahatma stayed for a long time.
"Around 50 stages have been built along the roadside on the eight-kilometre stretch. Cultural programmes will be performed by troupes of different states as well as ethnicity to welcome the guests," Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's standing committee chairman Pravin Patel said. "The Indian Jewish people will also welcome the two leaders," he said.
The city, especially the stretch from the airport to the Sabarmati Ashram, has been decked up to welcome Netanyahu along with his wife Sara.
Modi and Japanese premier Shinzo Abe had also held a joint roadshow during the latter's visit here in September last year. The Indian premier had shown Abe and his wife around at the Sabarmati Ashram. They had also spent some time at the Sabarmati Riverfront, developed during Modi's tenure as Gujarat chief minister.
Modi had also accompanied Chinese President Xi Jinping and his spouse to the riverfront during the latter's India visit in 2014.
"According to the tentative schedule, Modi and Netanyahu would first visit the Sabarmati Ashram on their arrival. Both the dignitaries will be accorded a grand welcome," Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani had earlier said. From the Ashram, Modi and Netanyahu would go to 'iCreate', an autonomous centre of excellence near Bavla town close to the city, Rupani said.
'iCreate' was formally launched in 2011 by Modi when he was the chief minister. The institution mentors budding entrepreneurs and guides them to set up start-ups, according to an official. The Israeli prime minister will also present Modi a special gift -- the Gal-Mobile water desalinisation and purification jeep the two leaders rode at Israel's Olga beach last year.
There will be a live demonstration of desalination of sea water that the two prime ministers will witness through video conferencing from the iCreate centre on 17 Janaury.
The jeep is said to cost around 390,000 shekels (approximately $1,11,000). The two leaders would then proceed for a Sabarkantha-based centre of excellence for agriculture established by Isreal. They will inaugurate a research facility for cultivation of dates in Kutch by remote control from Sabarkantha, the chief minister had earlier said.
Published Date: Jan 17, 2018 09:25 AM | Updated Date: Jan 17, 2018 09:44 AM
Highlights
Modi, Netanyahu to inaugurate iCreate Centre at Deo Dholera
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu in Gujarat.
Both the leaders will inaugurate iCreate Center at Deo Dholera Village in Ahmedabad. They'll also dedicate a mobile water desalination van to Suigam Taluka, of Banaskantha district via video link, ANI reports.
Preparations underway for inauguration of icreate center at Deo Dholera Village in Ahmedabad
Here's what Netanyahu shared on his Facebook page
Modi, Netanyahu to arrive at Ahmedabad airport at 10.30 am
Modi, Netanyahu expected to arrive at Ahmedabad airport around 10:30 am where they will be received by the top ministers of the Vijay Rupani government.
Israeli snipers, Chetak commandoes to guard Modi, Netanyahu
According to reports, security along the 14-km stretch where the two prime ministers will hold their roadshow is quite heavy. 12 teams of Chetak commandoes, Israeli snipers, Quick Response Teams, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and the Gujarat Police.
Roadshow to begin from Sabarmati Ashram
Gujarat is set to roll out the red carpet for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when he arrives in Ahmedabad on Wednesday along with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. The two leaders will hold a roadshow, which will begin from the city airport and end at the Sabarmati Ashram, a journey of eight kilometres.
We believe in India as you believe in Israel: Benjamin Netanyahu to PM Modi
Inaugural ceremony of the Raisina Dialogue concludes
Sushma Swaraj starts off vote of thanks like a roast of sorts: One pot shot at herself (height) and one at Modi (sitting in the audience)
Starting the vote of thanks on a lighter note, Swaraj said that the organisers have had problems in the past in adjusting the microphone's height whenever she take over from another speaker. "But this year the organisers seems to have been prepared," she said.
She also commented on the fact that it was a rare occasion that the Israeli PM was addressing from the podium while Modi was sitting in the audience.
Sushma Swaraj delivers vote of thanks on Netanyahu's speech
"Prime Minister Benjamin Natanyahu's visit to India underlines the celebration of 25 years of diplomatic relations between India and Israel. His brief yet, truly inspiring inaugural address makes for a rare opportunity: with Prime Minister Netanyahu addressing from the podium and Prime Minister sitting in the audience.
Netanyahu lauds "simpler tax structures"
The Israeli prime minister apparently praised the tax reforms introduced by the Narendra Modi government, without really mentioning the Goods and Services Tax.
"I was astounded to know that PM Modi has moved India in the scale of ease of doing business 42 places in three years. If you want to be an economic power, you must reduce and simplify taxes," he said.
Cut bureaucracy for greater economic ties: Benjamin Netanyahu
"If you want to be an economic power, you must reduce and simplify taxes and must cut bureaucracy. The main job of both India and Israel is to cut this bureaucracy so the firms can go on with their business of doing business," Netanyahu said.
Netanyahu doesn't mince words, getting straight to his very realist view of the world: "Strength. Power"
While acknowledging the long-standing friendship between India and Israel, Netanyahu in his inaugural address, says that defence power is very important to reinstate one's existence. "The weak don't survive, the strong survive, you make alliances with the strong, you are able to maintain peace by being strong. So, therefore the first requirement from our the time of our first PM was to achieve minimal strength required to assure existence," Netanyahu said.
Benjamin Netanyahu delivers inaugural address at Raisina Dialogue
PM Modi, Benjamin Netanyahu reach at venue
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, along with his wife Sara Netanyahu reached at Taj Palace, where the conference co-hosted by the Ministry of External affairs is being held. Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj are also present.
Raisina Dialogue 2018 begins
The conference has started and the guests were informed about the plan for the evening. Meanwhile, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and his Israei counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu are running slightly behind the schedule. The two prime ministers are expected to arrive shortly.
Conference to begin shortly
Nearly all the dignitaries are now seated in the main hall, and the conference will begin shortly. Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place as VVIP figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will attend the event.
Dignitaries start entering the main hall for Raisina Dialogue after intense security checks
Netanyahu scheduled to speak at Raisina Dialogue
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will attend the Raisina Dialogue scheduled to start at 6.30 pm today. The agenda of the conference will be "Managing Disruptive Transitions Ideas, Institutions, and Idioms.
Agra turns into fortress: CRPF personnel, Rapid Action Force and police teams deployed for Netanyahu's visit
Agra turned into a fortress in view of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the city.
Heavy security arrangements have been put in place with over 1,500 security personnel guarding the 5 kilometre stretch that Israeli Netanyahu will be travelling on, during his visit to the Taj Mahal. CRPF personnel, Rapid Action Force and police teams have been deployed to take care of the security arrangements for the high-profile delegation of 130 members.
Timeline of how the diplomatic relations between India and Israel have progressed over the years
RECAP: I arrived in India with the biggest delegation of business leaders that has ever joined an Israeli PM on an official visit
Timeline of how the diplomatic relations between India and Israel have progressed over the years
Image courtesy: Network18 Creatives
Timeline of India's relations with Israel: Brothers in Arms
Lunch with Adityanath after trip to Taj Mahal
Benjamin Netanyahu and Sara Netanyahu are scheduled to have lunch with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after touring the Taj Mahal for a couple of hours.
Taj been shut for public since 11 am
The Netanyahus have entered the Taj Mahal complex riding battery-operated golf carts.
The Taj complex has been shut for all other visitors since 11am. Benjamin Netanyahu and wife Sara are being accompanied by the Israeli delegation and security personnel. They are expected to tour the monument for a couple of hours as the couple has the entire monument to themselves, News18 reported.
Netanyahu wil tour the Taj for a few hours before being hosted by Adityanath for lunch
Benjamin Netanyahu and wife Sara have now reached Agra.
They will first be taken to the Oberoi Amarvilas and then the Taj Mahal through the eastern gates in golf carts. After touring the Taj for a couple of hours they will return to the hotel, where Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will host them for lunch at the hotel.
Netanyahu at Taj
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reached Taj Mahal along with his wife and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
Use of big data to enhance agriculture on cards: Foreign Secretary
Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said that discussions were held on improving agriculture in India, using technological breakthroughs achieved by Israel.
India signed nine MoUs with Israel: Here's the complete list
India, Israel to enhance agriculture, science and technology security cooperation
India and Israel have agreed to enhance cooperation in the areas of agriculture, science and technology and security, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.
"We will strengthen the existing pillars of cooperation in areas that touch the lives of our peoples," Modi said in a joint address to the media with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following delegation level talks here.
"These are agriculture, science and technology and security.," he stated. "We exchanged views on scaling up the Centers of Excellence that have been a mainstay of agricultural cooperation."
The Indian Prime Minister said both he and Netanyahu "have imparted our shared impatience to the implementation of our earlier decisions".
"The results are already visible on the ground. Our discussions today were marked by convergence to accelerate our engagement and to scale up our partnership."
In defence, Modi said he has invited Israeli companies to take advantage of the liberalised FDI regime to make more in India with domestic companies.
Indian and Israeli firms come together for Co-creation Summit
Benjamin Netanyahu 'happy to be in Bollywood'
In his media address, Benjamin Netanyahu said: My wife and I are very happy that we are going to Bollywood. We had seen and heard so much, we wanted to see for ourselves”
India-Israel committed to take their friendship to new heights
India and Israel: Personal chemistry shores up strategic ties
The visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to India (January 14-19) commemorates the 25th anniversary of the opening of an Indian embassy in Tel Aviv in 1992.
It has had a chequered past since the post-World War II birth of both countries but is poised for a pragmatic future trajectory based on shared interests.
With a population below nine million and a GDP of $350 billion, Israel is relatively small compared to the Indian behemoth with a population of 1.25 billion and a GDP of $2.5 trillion. Yet Israel occupies a very special niche in India's security framework and has been a supplier of critical military technology. This was illustrated during the 1999 Kargil War, when precision-guided ordnance was obtained from Tel Aviv.
That India is among the world's largest importers of military inventory and that Israel is a major arms exporter also provides a natural complementarity to the bilateral relationship.
'India and Israel know pain of terror attacks': Netanyahu
"India and Israel know the pain of terrorist attacks. We never give in. When you (Modi) hosted us yesterday, you lit up the house with colours of India and Israel."
"My friend Narendra, any time you want to do a yoga class, I'll be there," Netanyahu concluded the press statement on that note.
'Jews in India have never experienced anti-semitism, says Netanyahu
"We are proud of our present, resilient democracy. The diversity is source of our strength. A fine example is India with its dozens of languages. The Jews of India have never experienced anti-Semitism in India. This is a tribute to India's tolerate nature. India is a living proof that democracy works. It is the free citizens who thrive because they are free. Our commitment to do so is reflected in the agreements we signed.
"Israel is a global force of technology. India abounds with creativity, scientific technology. We can achieve this together. We achieve more with less, more crops with less water, more revenue with less expenditure."
'Modi is a revolutionary leader', says Netanyahu
"Thank you for your exceptional friendship and hospitality. I was deeply moved today at the ceremonial reception. You are revolutionary leader of India, revolutionising the India-Israel relationships. Until you visited Israel, none before you had visited our sovereign state."
'Proud to have you (Netanyahu) in my home state, Gujarat day after,' says Narendra Modi
'Discussions were wide-ranging'
"Our discussions were wide ranging and intensive, marked by a desire to do more. I have a reputation of getting impatient with getting results. If I may let out an open secret, so are you... We want to strengthen agriculture, science and technology. We exchanged views on centres of excellence. In defence, I have invited Israeli companies to make more weapons in India vis-a-vis our liberalised FDI rates. We are also committed to flow of people and ideas between our geographies. Working with Israel to bring people closer on both sides."
Narendra Modi: 'Friendship has linked us for centuries'
"People all over India rejoicing the harvest festivals. PM Netanyahu's visit is a good start to the new year. I was overwhelmed by the warmth of the Israeli people laid by my friend, Bibi. I promised our people to uphold a strategic partnerships. Our friendship has linked both countries for centuries."
Left parties protest Netanyahu's visit near India Gate in New Delhi
Thousands burn Netanyahu's effigy in Kargil, can't tolerate a 'war-criminal like Netanyahu'
As Benjamin Netanyahu held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday, thousands of people marched in Kargil, Jammu and Kashmir to protest Israeli prime minister's visit to India. According to Greater Kashmir, the protest was organised by Imam Khomeini Memorial Trust (IKMT). The protesters raised slogans against Modi and expressed their support for the Palestinians. Speaking to protesters at Laal Chowk Kargil, Chairman Guardian Council IKMT Kargil said the land of Mahatama Gandhi can't tolerate “war-criminal like Netanyahu”.
Narendra Modi, Benjamin Netanyahu likely to hold joint press conference around 1.30 pm
Israel's media calls India-Israel ties an 'open marriage'
Referring to Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's comments on Sunday that India-Israel relations were a "match made in heaven", Israeli publication Haaretz wrote in a piece saying that for the arms trade, and public relations, it is a match made in heaven. "But as Modi won't betray the Palestinians or renounce the Iranians, it resembles more an open marriage," the opinion piece read.
Seven MoUs to be inked
Memorandums of Understanding(s) related to terror, oil, cybersecurity, agriculture etc. will be signed on Monday between India and Israel.
Sushma Swaraj, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar reach Hyderabad House for delegation-level talks
Narendra Modi meets Benjamin Netanyahu at Hyderabad House
The two leaders will have a one-to-one meeting for a little over hald an hour. They are expected to deliver the joint press address at around 1.30 pm.
Benjamin Netanyahu calls Mahatma Gandhi 'one of world's greatest spiritual leaders'
In a note in the visitor's book at Raj Ghat, Netanyahu wrote: "Such grandeur and simplicity in honor of modern India's founding fathers, one of the world's greatest spiritual leaders." He signed it off as: "In deepest friendship and respect".
Reasons for India's change in attitude towards Israel: From Israeli media's point of view
According to an editorial in Jerusalem Post, India change in its behaviour towards Israel is due to Jerusalem's standing in the West Asia. As per the article, Indian leaders were previosuly wary of publicly supporting Israel out of fear of hurting Muslim sentiments in India. It also says that this changed when the Palestinian ambassador recently hugged LeT chief and 2008 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed in Pakistan. "New Delhi has also realized that its efforts for decades to curry favor with Arab states by taking anti-Israel positions in UN votes have not paid off. [...] There was nothing new about this behavior on the part of the Palestinians and Arabs. Despite India’s willingness to support Arab-backed votes in the UN on a variety of issues, Arab and Muslim states are reluctant to reciprocate," the editorial read.
Benjamin Netanyahu reaches Raj Ghat
The Israeli prime minister pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi along with his wife Sara. He laid a wreath at the memorial.
Netanyahu 'heralds a flourishing partnership to bring peace, prosperity for our people'
Speaking to reporters at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: "It began with Prime Minister Modi's historic visit to Israel that created tremendous enthusiasm. It continues with my visit here which I must say is deeply moving for me,my wife and people of Israel. It heralds a flourishing partnership to bring prosperity, peace and progress for our people," according to ANI.
'Visit to India deeply moving for me and my wife': Benjamin Netanyahu at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Benjamin Netanyahu: Dawn of a new era for India-Israel relationship
Modi introduces Netanyahu to the dignitaries present
Dr Harsh Vardhan, Hardeep Singh Puri, the three heads of the armed forces were among the dignitaries introduced to Benjamin Netanyahu.
Benjamin Netanyahu receives ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi
Narendra Modi receives Benjamin Netanyahu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan before the ceremonial welcome
WATCH: Benjamin Netanyahu to receive ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan
Narendra Modi arrives at Rashtrapati Bhawan
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will receive a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan
Benjamin Netanyahu: "I wake up in the morning and when I look to the east, the first democracy I see is India."
In an interview with India Today, Netanyahu said, "I don't do Yoga but I wake up in the morning and when I look to the east, the first democracy I see is India and when Mr. Modi wakes up in the morning and does his Yoga and looks left, the first democracy he sees is Israel. This is a grand partnership."
Benjamin Netanyahu's ceremonial reception to begin shortly
RECAP: Teen Murti Chowk in New Delhi renamed after Israeli city Haifa
Narendra Modi and his Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday attended a ceremony at the Teen Murti Memorial in New Delhi to mark the renaming of Teen Murti Chowk as Teen Murti Haifa Chowk.
The two leaders also laid a wreath and signed the visitor's book at the memorial.
The three bronze statues at Teen Murti represent the Hyderabad, Jodhpur and Mysore Lancers who were part of the 15 Imperial Service Cavalry Brigade.
Benjamin Netanyahu’s schedule for Monday:
10 am
Ceremonial Reception
Venue: Rashtrapati Bhawan
10.30 am
Wreath laying at the Memorial of Mahatma Gandhi
Venue: Raj Ghat
12 pm
Meeting with the Prime Minister
Venue: Hyderabad House
12.30 pm
Delegation Level Talks
1 pm
Signing of Agreements & Press Statement
Venue: Hyderabad House
PM Modi to host Lunch for PM Netanyahu
5.45 pm
Call on the President of India
Venue: Rashtrapati Bhavan
7 pm
Presentation of Concluding Report of India-Israel CEOs Forum
Venue: Mumtaz Hall, Hotel Taj Diplomatic
7.30 pm
India Israel Business Summit (Including Bridge of Innovation)
Venue: Durbar Hall ,Hotel Taj Diplomatic
Modi's message at the visitor's diary at the Teen Murti chowk
“It is the 100th anniversary of the end of World War-1. Many golden pages of the sacrifices of Indian braves are written in the history of both World War. One of these pages was written 100 years ago, in the sacrifice of Indian soldiers at Haifa. The sacrifice commemorated at Teen Murti observes its centenary. Naming spot as Teen Murti – Haifa Chowk, marks this historic occasion. In presence of the Prime Minister of Israel, we pay homage to the brave soldiers. Salute to the great Indian traditions of selfless sacrifice and penance.”
Here is what Modi wrote in the visitor's book at Teen Murti chowk
Image courtesy: News18
Netanyahu couple and Modi sign the visitor book at Teen Murti memorial
MEA tweets some pictures of Netanyahu's welcome at airport
CEO-level meeting to take place during the visit
Apart from the summit-level meeting, the second India-Israel CEOs forum will be held as also a series of other meetings between both sides in New Delhi and Mumbai during the course of the visit. Netanyahu will be accompanied by a delegation of 130 Israeli business leaders.
Netanyahu to visit Mumbai's Chabad House
Netanyahu will also be accompanied by Moshe Holtzberg, whose parents, Rabbi Gavriel and Rivka Holtzberg, were killed in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Moshe, who was only two years old then, will visit Chabad House, where his parents were killed.
Benjamin Netanyahu thanks Modi for warm welcome
Some more information about the Battle of Haifa
There are various accounts of this battle — all narrate the valour with which the lancers undertook the assault on the garrisoned city protected by a joint force of Ottomans, Germany and Austria-Hungary. The liberation of Haifa cleared a supply route for the Allies to the city through the sea.
Forty-four Indian soldiers made the ultimate sacrifice during the liberation of the city in World War I. Till date, the 61 Cavalry celebrates September 23 as its Raising Day or "Haifa Day."
Significance of the Teen Murti chowk
The three bronze statues at Teen Murti represent the Hyderabad, Jodhpur and Mysore Lancers who were part of the 15 Imperial Service Cavalry Brigade. The brigade carried out the victorious assault on the fortified city of Haifa on 23 September, 1918, during World War I.
Netanyahu set to meet Sushma
Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is going to meet External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at the Taj Diplomatic End shortly, reports India Today.
Modi welcomes friend Netanyahu to India
Modi, Netanyahu to lay wreath at Teen Murti Haifa chowk
WATCH: Modi, Netanyahu are greeted by Army chief
Both leaders reach Teen Murti Chowk
Teen Murti Road will be named after Israeli city of Haifa. After renaming, the road will be called Teen Murti Haifa Chowk. Haifa was the site of a major war during World War 1.
WATCH: Netanyahu and Modi hug each other at airport
WATCH: Netanyahu and Modi hug each other at airport
Narendra Modi welcomes Netanyahus at Delhi's Palam airport
Israel to build 22 centres of excellence
Netanyahu is also scheduled to visit a Centre of Excellence in Agriculture at Vadrad, Gujarat, that has been set up with Israeli assistance.
Carmon said that by the end of this month, there will be 22 centres of excellence set up with Israeli aid up and running across India.
These centres cover areas like vegetables, citrus fruits, dates, mangoes, flowers, beekeeping, he said, adding that "we are now starting work on a dairy farm in Haryana".
Benjamin Netanyahu reaches New Delhi
Agriculture and water resources will also be the focus of visit
According to Daniel Carmon, though cooperation in agriculture and water were the highlights of Modi's visit to Israel in July last year, this time innovation will top the agenda.
"Innovation that would, you know, touch any of the areas in which we cooperate. Innovation could be in the field of defence, innovation could be in the field of agriculture, innovation could be in the field of IT, of R&D," he said.
The Ambassador described innovation as a "cross-cutting issue" and said this would be reflected in the discussions between Modi and Netanyahu.
Agriculture and water resources will also be the focus of visit
According to Daniel Carmon, though cooperation in agriculture and water were the highlights of Modi's visit to Israel in July last year, this time innovation will top the agenda.
"Innovation that would, you know, touch any of the areas in which we cooperate. Innovation could be in the field of defence, innovation could be in the field of agriculture, innovation could be in the field of IT, of R&D," he said.
The Ambassador described innovation as a "cross-cutting issue" and said this would be reflected in the discussions between Modi and Netanyahu.
Agriculture and water resources will also be the focus of visit
According to Daniel Carmon, though cooperation in agriculture and water were the highlights of Modi's visit to Israel in July last year, this time innovation will top the agenda.
"Innovation that would, you know, touch any of the areas in which we cooperate. Innovation could be in the field of defence, innovation could be in the field of agriculture, innovation could be in the field of IT, of R&D," he said.
The Ambassador described innovation as a "cross-cutting issue" and said this would be reflected in the discussions between Modi and Netanyahu.
Agriculture and water resources will also be the focus of visit
According to Daniel Carmon, though cooperation in agriculture and water were the highlights of Modi's visit to Israel in July last year, this time innovation will top the agenda.
"Innovation that would, you know, touch any of the areas in which we cooperate. Innovation could be in the field of defence, innovation could be in the field of agriculture, innovation could be in the field of IT, of R&D," he said.
The Ambassador described innovation as a "cross-cutting issue" and said this would be reflected in the discussions between Modi and Netanyahu.
Benjamin Netanyahu lands in New Delhi
WATCH: 25 years of India-Israel relations
Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu leave for India
Several MoUs and agreements to be signed
Several MoUs, including in the field of oil and gas, renewable energy, amended protocol for airports, cyber security, and co-production of films and documentaries, will be signed between the two sides.
India and Israel complete 25 years of diplomatic ties
The visit marks 25 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and takes place about six months after Modi's trip to Israel, the first by an Indian prime minister to the Jewish state.
Congress met Netanyahu behind closed doors, Modi does it publically, says Zafar Sareshwala
Speaking to CNN-News18, BJP leader and Modi confidant Zafar Sareshwala said, “We don’t want symbolism. In the past, I have congratulated the PM for not wearing a skullcap and for not holding Iftar parties. The same symbolism has to be done away with in diplomacy as well,” he said.
Sareshwala added, “The difference between Congress’ and Modi’s style of dealing with Israel is that the Congress would meet Netanyahu behind closed doors, while Modi does it publically."
Modi close friend of Israel, says Netanyahu
"Indian Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi is a close friend of Israel and of mine and I appreciate the fact that he will accompany me on extensive parts of my visit," Netanyahu said just before leaving for New Delhi.
Teen Murthi road to be named after Israeli city of Haifa
Netanyahu's itinerary for 15,16 and 17 January
On 15 January, Netanyahu will meet with the Indo-Israeli CEO forum in New Delhi and address a separate business event. He will deliver a speech at the Raisina Dialogue on 16 January.
Netanyahu will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind.
He will leave for Ahmedabad on the morning of 17 January. In Ahmedabad, he will visit Sabarmati Ashram. Modi and he will also visit the Center of Excellence in Vadrad and inaugurate a Center of Excellence for date palms in Bhuj via video conference.
Modi-Netanyahu to hold talks tomorrow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Netanyahu will hold talks on Monday covering entire expanse of the ties and explore new areas of cooperation to further deepen the "very very special relationship", the external affairs ministry said.
Joint Secretary (West Asia-North Africa division) in the ministry B Bala Bhaskar said the Palestinian issue is likely to figure in the talks between the two prime ministers besides other key issues of mutual importance.
India-Israel ties unaffected by UN vote, says Israel's envoy
This is the first prime ministerial visit from Israel to India since the visit of then Prime Minister Ariel Sharon.
The visit comes less than a month after New Delhi voted in the UN General Assembly against US President Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
However, Israeli Ambassador to India Daniel Carmon, at a media briefing, set at rest all speculation over this saying, "I think the relationship is much stronger than one vote in the UN here and there."
IANS
Netanyahu to arrive in India today
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will arrive in New Delhi on Sunday on a six-day visit, reported PTI.
09:44 (IST)
Modi, Netanyahu to inaugurate iCreate Centre at Deo Dholera
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu in Gujarat.
Both the leaders will inaugurate iCreate Center at Deo Dholera Village in Ahmedabad. They'll also dedicate a mobile water desalination van to Suigam Taluka, of Banaskantha district via video link, ANI reports.
09:41 (IST)
Preparations underway for inauguration of icreate center at Deo Dholera Village in Ahmedabad
09:35 (IST)
Here's what Netanyahu shared on his Facebook page
09:33 (IST)
Modi explains how economic cooperation between India and Israel helps
09:30 (IST)
Modi, Netanyahu to arrive at Ahmedabad airport at 10.30 am
Modi, Netanyahu expected to arrive at Ahmedabad airport around 10:30 am where they will be received by the top ministers of the Vijay Rupani government.
09:29 (IST)
Israeli snipers, Chetak commandoes to guard Modi, Netanyahu
According to reports, security along the 14-km stretch where the two prime ministers will hold their roadshow is quite heavy. 12 teams of Chetak commandoes, Israeli snipers, Quick Response Teams, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and the Gujarat Police.
07:40 (IST)
Roadshow to begin from Sabarmati Ashram
Gujarat is set to roll out the red carpet for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when he arrives in Ahmedabad on Wednesday along with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. The two leaders will hold a roadshow, which will begin from the city airport and end at the Sabarmati Ashram, a journey of eight kilometres.
07:02 (IST)
Updates for 17 January, 2018 begins
19:47 (IST)
We believe in India as you believe in Israel: Benjamin Netanyahu to PM Modi
19:46 (IST)
Our way of life challenged by radical Islam: Benjamin Netanyahu
19:28 (IST)
Inaugural ceremony of the Raisina Dialogue concludes
19:27 (IST)
Sushma Swaraj starts off vote of thanks like a roast of sorts: One pot shot at herself (height) and one at Modi (sitting in the audience)
Starting the vote of thanks on a lighter note, Swaraj said that the organisers have had problems in the past in adjusting the microphone's height whenever she take over from another speaker. "But this year the organisers seems to have been prepared," she said.
She also commented on the fact that it was a rare occasion that the Israeli PM was addressing from the podium while Modi was sitting in the audience.
19:18 (IST)
Sushma Swaraj delivers vote of thanks on Netanyahu's speech
"Prime Minister Benjamin Natanyahu's visit to India underlines the celebration of 25 years of diplomatic relations between India and Israel. His brief yet, truly inspiring inaugural address makes for a rare opportunity: with Prime Minister Netanyahu addressing from the podium and Prime Minister sitting in the audience.
19:16 (IST)
Netanyahu lauds "simpler tax structures"
The Israeli prime minister apparently praised the tax reforms introduced by the Narendra Modi government, without really mentioning the Goods and Services Tax.
"I was astounded to know that PM Modi has moved India in the scale of ease of doing business 42 places in three years. If you want to be an economic power, you must reduce and simplify taxes," he said.
19:14 (IST)
Cut bureaucracy for greater economic ties: Benjamin Netanyahu
"If you want to be an economic power, you must reduce and simplify taxes and must cut bureaucracy. The main job of both India and Israel is to cut this bureaucracy so the firms can go on with their business of doing business," Netanyahu said.
19:08 (IST)
Netanyahu doesn't mince words, getting straight to his very realist view of the world: "Strength. Power"
While acknowledging the long-standing friendship between India and Israel, Netanyahu in his inaugural address, says that defence power is very important to reinstate one's existence. "The weak don't survive, the strong survive, you make alliances with the strong, you are able to maintain peace by being strong. So, therefore the first requirement from our the time of our first PM was to achieve minimal strength required to assure existence," Netanyahu said.
19:00 (IST)
Benjamin Netanyahu delivers inaugural address at Raisina Dialogue
18:57 (IST)
PM Modi, Benjamin Netanyahu reach at venue
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, along with his wife Sara Netanyahu reached at Taj Palace, where the conference co-hosted by the Ministry of External affairs is being held. Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj are also present.
18:38 (IST)
Raisina Dialogue 2018 begins
The conference has started and the guests were informed about the plan for the evening. Meanwhile, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and his Israei counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu are running slightly behind the schedule. The two prime ministers are expected to arrive shortly.
18:33 (IST)
Conference to begin shortly
Nearly all the dignitaries are now seated in the main hall, and the conference will begin shortly. Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place as VVIP figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will attend the event.
18:27 (IST)
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, PM Modi will attend Raisina dialogue
17:41 (IST)
Dignitaries start entering the main hall for Raisina Dialogue after intense security checks
17:36 (IST)
Netanyahu scheduled to speak at Raisina Dialogue
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will attend the Raisina Dialogue scheduled to start at 6.30 pm today. The agenda of the conference will be "Managing Disruptive Transitions Ideas, Institutions, and Idioms.
13:17 (IST)
Agra turns into fortress: CRPF personnel, Rapid Action Force and police teams deployed for Netanyahu's visit
Agra turned into a fortress in view of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the city.
Heavy security arrangements have been put in place with over 1,500 security personnel guarding the 5 kilometre stretch that Israeli Netanyahu will be travelling on, during his visit to the Taj Mahal. CRPF personnel, Rapid Action Force and police teams have been deployed to take care of the security arrangements for the high-profile delegation of 130 members.
12:55 (IST)
Timeline of how the diplomatic relations between India and Israel have progressed over the years
12:54 (IST)
Netanyahu arrived in India on Sunday
12:53 (IST)
RECAP: I arrived in India with the biggest delegation of business leaders that has ever joined an Israeli PM on an official visit
12:46 (IST)
Timeline of how the diplomatic relations between India and Israel have progressed over the years
Image courtesy: Network18 Creatives
12:43 (IST)
Timeline of India's relations with Israel: Brothers in Arms
12:25 (IST)
Lunch with Adityanath after trip to Taj Mahal
Benjamin Netanyahu and Sara Netanyahu are scheduled to have lunch with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after touring the Taj Mahal for a couple of hours.
12:23 (IST)
Taj been shut for public since 11 am
The Netanyahus have entered the Taj Mahal complex riding battery-operated golf carts.
The Taj complex has been shut for all other visitors since 11am. Benjamin Netanyahu and wife Sara are being accompanied by the Israeli delegation and security personnel. They are expected to tour the monument for a couple of hours as the couple has the entire monument to themselves, News18 reported.
12:18 (IST)
Netanyahu wil tour the Taj for a few hours before being hosted by Adityanath for lunch
Benjamin Netanyahu and wife Sara have now reached Agra.
They will first be taken to the Oberoi Amarvilas and then the Taj Mahal through the eastern gates in golf carts. After touring the Taj for a couple of hours they will return to the hotel, where Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will host them for lunch at the hotel.
12:14 (IST)
Netanyahu at Taj
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reached Taj Mahal along with his wife and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
16:06 (IST)
Use of big data to enhance agriculture on cards: Foreign Secretary
Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said that discussions were held on improving agriculture in India, using technological breakthroughs achieved by Israel.
15:24 (IST)
India signed nine MoUs with Israel: Here's the complete list
14:59 (IST)
India, Israel share robust trade ties: Here's a list of goods exchanged between two nations
14:54 (IST)
India, Israel to enhance agriculture, science and technology security cooperation
India and Israel have agreed to enhance cooperation in the areas of agriculture, science and technology and security, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.
"We will strengthen the existing pillars of cooperation in areas that touch the lives of our peoples," Modi said in a joint address to the media with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following delegation level talks here.
"These are agriculture, science and technology and security.," he stated. "We exchanged views on scaling up the Centers of Excellence that have been a mainstay of agricultural cooperation."
The Indian Prime Minister said both he and Netanyahu "have imparted our shared impatience to the implementation of our earlier decisions".
"The results are already visible on the ground. Our discussions today were marked by convergence to accelerate our engagement and to scale up our partnership."
In defence, Modi said he has invited Israeli companies to take advantage of the liberalised FDI regime to make more in India with domestic companies.
14:52 (IST)
India and Israel ink nine pacts, including for cooperation in cyber security, oil and gas sector
14:47 (IST)
Indian and Israeli firms come together for Co-creation Summit
14:42 (IST)
Benjamin Netanyahu 'happy to be in Bollywood'
In his media address, Benjamin Netanyahu said: My wife and I are very happy that we are going to Bollywood. We had seen and heard so much, we wanted to see for ourselves”
14:38 (IST)
Modi to visit Gujarat with Netanyahu on Wednesday
14:35 (IST)
India-Israel committed to take their friendship to new heights
14:26 (IST)
India and Israel: Personal chemistry shores up strategic ties
The visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to India (January 14-19) commemorates the 25th anniversary of the opening of an Indian embassy in Tel Aviv in 1992.
It has had a chequered past since the post-World War II birth of both countries but is poised for a pragmatic future trajectory based on shared interests.
With a population below nine million and a GDP of $350 billion, Israel is relatively small compared to the Indian behemoth with a population of 1.25 billion and a GDP of $2.5 trillion. Yet Israel occupies a very special niche in India's security framework and has been a supplier of critical military technology. This was illustrated during the 1999 Kargil War, when precision-guided ordnance was obtained from Tel Aviv.
That India is among the world's largest importers of military inventory and that Israel is a major arms exporter also provides a natural complementarity to the bilateral relationship.
14:20 (IST)
'Aim to strengthen science, technology, security and agriculture': Narendra Modi
14:18 (IST)
Delighted to take Netanyahu to Gujarat: Modi
14:17 (IST)
Will never give in to terror, says Netanyahu
14:11 (IST)
'India and Israel know pain of terror attacks': Netanyahu
"India and Israel know the pain of terrorist attacks. We never give in. When you (Modi) hosted us yesterday, you lit up the house with colours of India and Israel."
"My friend Narendra, any time you want to do a yoga class, I'll be there," Netanyahu concluded the press statement on that note.
14:09 (IST)
'Jews in India have never experienced anti-semitism, says Netanyahu
"We are proud of our present, resilient democracy. The diversity is source of our strength. A fine example is India with its dozens of languages. The Jews of India have never experienced anti-Semitism in India. This is a tribute to India's tolerate nature. India is a living proof that democracy works. It is the free citizens who thrive because they are free. Our commitment to do so is reflected in the agreements we signed.
"Israel is a global force of technology. India abounds with creativity, scientific technology. We can achieve this together. We achieve more with less, more crops with less water, more revenue with less expenditure."
14:03 (IST)
'Modi is a revolutionary leader', says Netanyahu
"Thank you for your exceptional friendship and hospitality. I was deeply moved today at the ceremonial reception. You are revolutionary leader of India, revolutionising the India-Israel relationships. Until you visited Israel, none before you had visited our sovereign state."
14:01 (IST)
'Proud to have you (Netanyahu) in my home state, Gujarat day after,' says Narendra Modi