Bengaluru: 107-year-old grandma finds Rahul Gandhi 'handsome', Congress chief sends across a 'big hug' on Twitter

IndiaPTI26 Dec, 2017 07:25:16 IST

New Delhi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had an unusual admirer. A 107-year-old woman in Bangalore found Rahul "handsome" and wished to meet him. Gandhi obliged by calling her up and wishing the centenarian on her birthday.


In a tweet, Bangalore-based Dipali Sikand wrote that her grandmother, who turned 107 on Monday, had a wish to meet Rahul Gandhi, whom she found as "handsome".

The Congress president responded:


Later, Rahul called her up and Sikand acknowledged, tweeting again:

Off late, Rahul's social media has been in news for mostly good reasons. The Congress chief's tweet about his dog Pidi, which was also a veiled attack on Rahul's detractors, grabbed several eyeballs. Rahul has 5.22 million followers on Twitter.


Published Date: Dec 26, 2017 07:24 am | Updated Date: Dec 26, 2017 07:25 am



