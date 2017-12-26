Bengaluru: 107-year-old grandma finds Rahul Gandhi 'handsome', Congress chief sends across a 'big hug' on Twitter

New Delhi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had an unusual admirer. A 107-year-old woman in Bangalore found Rahul "handsome" and wished to meet him. Gandhi obliged by calling her up and wishing the centenarian on her birthday.

In a tweet, Bangalore-based Dipali Sikand wrote that her grandmother, who turned 107 on Monday, had a wish to meet Rahul Gandhi, whom she found as "handsome".

Today my grandmother turned 107. Her one wish. To meet @OfficeOfRG Rahul Gandhi ! I asked her why? She whispers ... He's handsome ! pic.twitter.com/k3wUaSMKfE — Dipali Sikand (@SikandDipali) December 25, 2017

The Congress president responded:

Dear Dipali, Please wish your beautiful grandmother a very happy birthday and a merry Xmas. Please also give her a big hug from me. Best, Rahul. https://t.co/lcp8NUa8Di — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 25, 2017

Later, Rahul called her up and Sikand acknowledged, tweeting again:

And as if this was not enough @OfficeOfRG Mr.Gandhi called and personally wished my Nani!! This is #TrueHumaness. Thank you all of you for the blessings for her . Each one of them matter. https://t.co/ftvZ1pmhsJ — Dipali Sikand (@SikandDipali) December 25, 2017

Off late, Rahul's social media has been in news for mostly good reasons. The Congress chief's tweet about his dog Pidi, which was also a veiled attack on Rahul's detractors, grabbed several eyeballs. Rahul has 5.22 million followers on Twitter.