Bay of Bengal depression likely to intensify into cyclone, cause heavy rainfall in south Tamil Nadu, Kerala

IndiaPTINov, 30 2017 11:14:29 IST


Chennai: A depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal will bring heavy rains to South Tamil Nadu, the regional weather office said on Wednesday.

The system lay centered at around 500 kilometers south-south east of Kanniyakumari, the Regional Meteorological Centre said in a release in Chennai. The depression will intensify further into a cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours.

It was likely to move northwestwards in the next two days and under its influence, heavy to very heavy rains were likely in one or two places in South Tamil Nadu such as Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga and Viruthunagar, it said.

Heavy rains were also likely in parts of Nagapattinam, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur, it added.


Further, squally winds reaching 45-55 kilometers was very likely along and off South Tamil Nadu during the next 48 hours, and the sea would be rough, it said.

"Fishermen are advised not to venture" into the sea for their vocation, it added.

According to RMC weather data at 17.30 hrs on Wednesday, Pamban in Ramanathapuram district recorded 2.9 centimeters of rainfall, followed by Karaikal at 2.6 centimeters.


Published Date: Nov 30, 2017 11:13 am | Updated Date: Nov 30, 2017 11:14 am


