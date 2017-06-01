As Kulbhushan Jadhav case proceeds, Pakistan asks India about Lt-Col Habib Zahir who went missing in Nepal

Pakistan has written to India asking for information about its former army officer, Lieutenant Colonel (retd) Mohammed Habib Zahir, who went missing on 6 April from Nepal, reports Times of India. This request is important in light of the Kulbhushan Jadhav case which is currently being heard at the International Court of Justice.

The Pakistani media has earlier cited anonymous Pakistan security officials to say that India had abducted Habib in order to secure Jadhav’s release but the issue had not been raised officially with India till now, the report says. Indian officials have denied knowledge about Habib but Pakistan government sources said that Islamabad is sure that he is in India’s custody.

Habib’s family had told the police that he may have been kidnapped by "enemy spy agencies", an apparent reference to Indian intelligence agencies, according to News18. His son had lodged an FIR with Rawat police station near Rawalpindi.

Habib, who had retired in October 2014, had reportedly been offered a job at the United Nations in Lumbini, Nepal and someone by the name of Mark Thompson had contacted him, both via email and telephone. He was also provided an air ticket, Dawn had reported.

Habib went missing near the Nepal-India border, while visiting the Nepali town of Lumbini for the job interview. He has been untraceable since 6 April.

According to another News18 report, top Indian intelligence sources had said that Habib was on a “sensitive” ISI mission in Nepal and was to stay there for two weeks when he disappeared. Once the ISI lost touch with him, they refused to acknowledge any links with him, they said.

Investigations into Habib’s disappearance are still on, Nepal embassy officials told Times of India.

With inputs from PTI