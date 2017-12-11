Arvind Kejriwal defends cancellation of Max Hospital's license, adds AAP govt isn't against private hospitals

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said his government is not against private hospitals, but can't maintain silence on their inhuman criminal negligence.

His remarks came in the wake of protest staged on Saturday by the employees of Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh area of north Delhi after the government on Friday cancelled its licence with immediate effect for erroneously declaring a newborn dead.

"Delhi government is not against private hospitals and is fully aware of their importance. But Max hospital left us with no option other than to take action. This is not happened first time. Such kind of erronous act was done by the hospital on many occasions in the past too," Kejriwal said at a public gathering in west Delhi's Mundka.

"Our conscience would have pricked us. Had we remained silent on such inhuman criminal negligence? Doctors are saviours and we salute the work they do. Their hard work is admirable. But, if any hospital does wrong with people, we will not spare it and maintain silence. We will take action."

The chief minister said that he had been informed about the corporate owned private hospitals who exploit their own doctors and do not give their salaries on time.

He also slammed Bharatiya Janata Party Delhi state President Manoj Tiwari for supporting Max hospital and opposing Delhi Government's decision to cancel its license.

A baby boy was declared dead by Max Hospital on November 30 and handed over to the parents in a plastic bag, along with its still-born sister. However, the baby started moving while being taken for burial. The baby was then admitted in a clinic in Pitampura, but died on Wednesday.