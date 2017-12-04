Arrested for raping 6-yr-old, Jharkhand school principal says it was accidental and not a 'big crime'

Ranchi: A school principal has been arrested on the charge of raping a six-year-old girl student in Jharkhand's Koderma district, police said on Friday.

According to police, S Xavier, principal of Tilaiya Public School, was arrested after the girl's father filed a complaint against him at the Tilaiya police station. The principal allegedly raped the girl in the school's washroom on 29 November 29. When she cried out for help, he offered her a chocolate.

The girl informed her mother after reaching home.

Xavier, a resident of Kolkata, has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The principal told reporters that he had not committed "any big crime". He said he did it out of tension, and termed the act as "accidental".

"I was not sleeping for the last few days ... but I was not involved in any intercourse," said the principal defending himself before the media. He, however, admitted to undressing the girl.

Xavier was produced in court and sent to judicial custody. The medical test of the girl will be done on Saturday.