Appalled at what happened with Zaira Wasim, says Mehbooba Mufti, calls for strict action

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said she was appalled by the incident wherein 'Dangal' fame actress Zaira Wasim was allegedly molested on a flight, and sought swift action in the matter.

The actor has alleged that she was molested by a co- passenger on board a Delhi-Mumbai flight and narrated her ordeal on Instagram via live video.

Any harassment/crime against women shld be dealt with swiftly & effectively. As a mother of 2 daughters I am appalled at what happened with @zairawasimz. Hope the relevant authorities take strict action @airvistara@Ashok_Gajapathi@jayantsinha

— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) December 10, 2017

Zaira said she was on an Air Vistara flight from Delhi to Mumbai when a co-passenger sitting behind her put up his feet on her armrest.