You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Appalled at what happened with Zaira Wasim, says Mehbooba Mufti, calls for strict action

IndiaPTIDec, 10 2017 14:39:53 IST

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said she was appalled by the incident wherein 'Dangal' fame actress Zaira Wasim was allegedly molested on a flight, and sought swift action in the matter.

File image of Zaira Wasim. Facebook

File image of Dangal actress  Zaira Wasim. Facebook

The actor has alleged that she was molested by a co- passenger on board a Delhi-Mumbai flight and narrated her ordeal on Instagram via live video.

Any harassment/crime against women shld be dealt with swiftly & effectively. As a mother of 2 daughters I am appalled at what happened with @zairawasimz. Hope the relevant authorities take strict action @airvistara@Ashok_Gajapathi@jayantsinha

— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) December 10, 2017


Zaira said she was on an Air Vistara flight from Delhi to Mumbai when a co-passenger sitting behind her put up his feet on her armrest.


Published Date: Dec 10, 2017 02:39 pm | Updated Date: Dec 10, 2017 02:39 pm



Also See





9 Months Episode 17: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 1



Top Stories



Cricket Scores