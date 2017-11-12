Another Alwar lynching: Cow vigilantes attack Muslim youths transporting cattle, one dead

Cow vigilantes beat up and shot at two Muslim youths on Sunday in Alwar near the Rajasthan-Haryana border, said several media reports.

One of the two victims, identified as Ummar Khan died in the attack while his companion Tahir Khan is battling for his life in a private hospital, said a News18 report.

The report added that the incident took place in Fahari village near Govindh Gadh in Alwar district of Rajasthan when the youths were transporting cows from Mewat in Haryana to Bharatpur in Rajasthan.

According to an India Today report, the Meo community of the region has alleged that right-wing organisations in collusion with the police thrashed the youths. The report added that the community members have demanded a high-level probe into the incident.

“The attack took place at around five in the morning. We are calling it a case of lynching too as they have not only been shot but also beaten up. We will press charges accordingly,” Sher Muhammad, chairman of the Meo Panchayat of Alwar, told News18

The latest incident come months after Pehlu Khan, a dairy farmer, was brutally beaten to death by cow vigilantes in Alwar district. Khan and at least four others were injured when a mob had attacked nearly 15 persons hailing from Haryana, while transporting cows in vehicles on the Behror highway in Alwar district on 5 April.

In September, the Rajasthan police had given a clean chit to the six people named in the Pehlu Khan lynching incident. Following this, Khan's family had sought a court-monitored probe into the killing and said the case must be shifted out of the state.

Pehlu Khan's son Irshad, who was present when the attack took place, told the media that those given a clean chit by Rajasthan Police were among the attackers.

In October, the Alwar police was accused of playing into the hands of cow vigilantes when a Muslim family alleged that local police snatched their cows and handed over to a gaushala, Deccan Chronicle had reported.

Subba Khan, 45, had, the report added, alleged that local police forcibly took away his 51 cows at the behest of Hindu activists on 3 October.

“They said we were cow smugglers. When I tried to intervene, they pushed me. The police were present, but they were mere spectators. Later, with the help of the police, the cows were taken to Shri Krishna Gaushala in Bambora Ghati by the cow vigilantes,” Khan's wife Baseri told Hindustan Times.

With inputs from agencies