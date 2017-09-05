Ganesh Visarjan 2017 LIVE updates: 12-day festival ends in Mumbai, immersion processions begin across city

16:27 (IST)
Watch: Ganpati Visarjan at Juhu beach
16:27 (IST)
Watch: Ganpati Visarjan at Juhu beach
16:18 (IST)
Mumbai Ganesh Visarjan 3 pm update
So far 80 Sarvajanik Mandal idols have been immersed, 3607 Gharguti idols, 30 Gouri idols. A total of 3742 idols have been immersed so far. Several people also chose to immerse idols in Artificial lakes, including chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, to celebrate an eco-friendly Ganesh Visarjan.
16:10 (IST)
Traffic guidelines by Thane Police
#Traffic guidelines on the #GaneshVisarjan routes today #PrayInPeacepic.twitter.com/ET7m7zP01L— Thane City Police (@ThaneCityPolice) September 5, 2017
16:09 (IST)
Traffic Update: Veer Savarkar Marg from Siddhi Vinayak to Mahim closed
#ganapativisarjan Veer Savarkar Marg(Cadell Rd) Northbound from Siddhivinayak to Mahim closed.— Ridlr Mumbai (@RidlrMUM) September 5, 2017
Use- S.K.Bole Mg, Gokhale Rd #MumbaiPolice
16:06 (IST)
In Pictures: 50 feet tall Ganesha idol in Hyderabad's Khairatabad
57-feet height Ganesh Idol of #Khairatabad in #Hyderabad quickly moving for immersion amid tight security attangements.#AIRPics: Lakshmi pic.twitter.com/dtmod6O7Mf— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) September 5, 2017
15:49 (IST)
Mumbai Police personnel deployed across city
Police officers&men are deployed all across the city. Reach out to them,Dial100 or Tweet for any assistance or to report anything suspicious— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 5, 2017
15:44 (IST)
Ganesh procession underway in Hyderabad amid tight security
The mammoth Ganesh procession was underway in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana amid tight security on Tuesday, marking the culmination of the 11-day festivities.
Thousands of idols of different sizes and different avatars' from various parts of Hyderabad and outskirts were being carried for immersion in Hussain Sagar, the lake which divides the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.
The idols were also being immersed in lakes and water bodies in different parts of the city and outskirts.
About 15 lakh people were expected to join the immersion processions, including the main processions, as over 27,000 security personnel have been deployed to maintain peace.
In a departure from the past, the tallest idol installed every year at Khairatabad was the first to begin its journey towards Hussain Sagar. Huge cranes were deployed for immersion of the 57-foot-tall idol.
15:38 (IST)
Pleasant weather predicted as Mumbaikars celebrate Ganesh Visarjan
Pleasant weather to persist across #Mumbai:https://t.co/hw5IlLETEq#Monsoon#weather#Ganesha— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) September 5, 2017
15:29 (IST)
Traffic Update: Avoid RC Chemburkar Marg
#ganapativisarjan due to ganapati procession RC Chemburkar Marg from Chembur Colony to Chembur naka closed.— Ridlr Mumbai (@RidlrMUM) September 5, 2017
Use Diamond garden-Soares Marg
15:27 (IST)
Watch: Celebrations in full swing at Dadar beach
14:58 (IST)
BMC, Mumbai Police, Coast Guard and Navy work in coordination to ensure smooth and safe Ganesh visarjan
14:51 (IST)
DidYouKnow: Andhericha Raja is traditionally the last idol in Mumbai to bid adieu
The immersion of this legendary Ganesh Pandal does not happen on Anant Chaturdashi. Instead, Andhericha Raja will head to the sea on Sankashthi Chaturthi,which will fall on 9 September, 2017. It will go from Azad Nagar II to Veera Desai Road and then SV Road. From there, it will move to Andheri Market and then Navrang Cinema, Sony Mony and Apna Bazaar. It will proceed to Four Bungalows from the Indian Oil Nagar Junction and then to Seven Bungalows, before finally heading to Versova Bus Depot and then Versova Village for immersion in the late morning hours of 10 September.
With inputs from in.com
14:45 (IST)
Traffic Guidelines for Mumbaikars heading towards South Bombay/ Juhu/ Versova beach
#Traffic guidelines/diversions on Ganpati immersion routes today, for devotees heading towards South&Central Mumbai, Juhu & Versova Beach pic.twitter.com/OvboifCrVH— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 5, 2017
14:37 (IST)
Over 11,000 community Ganesh mandals to take out immersion processions today
On 5th September the 12-day-long Ganesha festival will come to an end with the visarjan (Ganpati idol immersion in the sea) of idols on the occassion of Anant Chaturdashi. More than 11000 big ganesh mandal ganpati idols will be immersed at Chowpati at Girgaon, Dadar, Juhu, Versova and Powai lake too.
14:34 (IST)
Watch: immersion procession from Mumbai's famous Lalbaug cha Raja Ganesha Pandal
#WATCH Idol immersion procession of Mumbai's #LalbaugChaRaja#GaneshChaturthipic.twitter.com/ttDpIxGJ23— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2017
14:32 (IST)
In Pictures: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis immersed his Ganesha idol in an artrificial pond at his residence
#Mumbai Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis immerses Ganesha idol in an artificial pond at his residence pic.twitter.com/b6x245OAEf— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2017
14:24 (IST)
Watch: immersion procession from GSB Ram Mandir Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav
14:21 (IST)
Mumbai set to noisier Ganesh Visarjan
Mumbikars will have a noisy immersion of Lord Ganesha's idols on Tuesday as Supreme Court on Monday restored the Central government's notification empowering the state government to declare certain areas as silence zones - free from noise pollution.
The Bombay High Court by its September 1 order had stayed the Centre's notification issued on August 10, 2017, that empowered the state to declare an area as a silence zone - which the no noise pollution areas are commonly called in Mumbai.
The Centre had by its 10 August notification had amended the Noise Pollution (Control and Regulation) Rules, 2000, issued on 14 February, 2000 but the High Court, while staying the operation of the amended rules, had said that they were "unconstitutional".
It was this notification that was relied upon by the Maharashtra government take out some areas out of the list of 73 silence zones in Mumbai.
14:21 (IST)
Immersion processions begin across Mumbai
Thousands of gigantic, large, medium and small idols of the elephant-headed god, Lord Ganesha, were taken out for immersion to various water bodies on Anant Chaturdashi, marking the end of the 12-day long Ganeshotsav in Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra on Tuesday.
Thousands of gigantic, large, medium and small idols of the elephant-headed god, Lord Ganesha, were taken out for immersion to various water bodies on Anant Chaturdashi, marking the end of the 12-day long Ganeshotsav in Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra on Tuesday.
The idols were moved from their pedestals amid chanting of the "udvasana mantra" and taken out of the various marquees, societies and individual homes, in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Nashik, coastal Konkan districts and other towns in the state.
This was the 125th year of the state's biggest public festival.
The idols were brought onto the roads to the accompaniment of 'dhols' (drums), cymbals, thousands dancing and chanting "Ganpati Bappa Moraya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya" (Lord Ganesha bless us, come soon next year), in clouds of auspicious red 'gulaal'.
Tight security by multiple agencies were in place in Mumbai since the Ganesh Chaturthi on August 25 with over 40,000 personnel of the Mumbai Police, teams of Fire Brigade, the Indian Navy, the Indian Coast Guard, disaster management, besides helicopters, high-speed patrol boats and hovercrafts on the coastline, and over 5,000 CCTVs in the city.
Drones shall also be deployed for both aerial surveillance and beaming real-time images in Mumbai and other cities during the immersion ceremonies.
While Disaster Amateur Radio Emergency Services, an amateur HAM radio operators team will be active at various spots.
In Mumbai, the main immersion will be at the historic Girgaum Chowpatty with top officials like Police Commissioner Datta Padsalgikar and BMC Commissioner Ajoy Mehta personally monitoring the developments.
Besides, thousands of idols are being taken for immersions at the Dadar Chowpatty, Mahim seaface, beaches of Juhu, Versova, Gorai, Madh, Marve, Manori, Sanjay Gandhi National Park and Aarey Milk Colony, natural ponds and artificial water bodies created for an eco-friendly immersion all over Mumbai.
Besides Mumbai, the other major immersions have begun in the coastal district of Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg since daybreak, in the presence of lifeguards provided by various civic bodies and volunteers.
This year, Mumbai hosted around 11,550 big Ganeshotsav celebrations with budgets running into several crores of rupees; 190,000 medium or small groups with budgets of around Rs 500,000 to Rs five million, and millions of individual households in Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra.
Naresh Dahibhavkar, the President of BrihanMumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS), said this year there were around 300 gigantic idols in public marquees within the prescribed height limit of 18-feet.
This year, the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation has made special arrangements for domestic and international tourists to view the immersion ceremonies at Girguam and other places as part of its new intiaitive -- the Ganeshotsav Tourism.
As usual, some of the biggest idols were seen at the famed Lalbaug-cha Raja, Ganesh Gully, Borivali's Kastur Park, Sewri-cha Raja, Andheri-cha Raja, Fort-cha Raja, Khetwadi, Bandra and Shivaji Park and others which are due for immersions on Tuesday.
Published Date: Sep 05, 2017 04:28 pm | Updated Date: Sep 05, 2017 04:28 pm
Heavy rainfall forecast for Mumbai in next 48 hours
After video of visarjan violence goes viral, Rishi Kapoor says he was trying to 'police' crowd
Ganesh Visarjan: Notes on leadership and life from Ganapati celebrations
Ganesh Visarjan: Remember environmental crisis more critical than religious sentiment