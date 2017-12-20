You are here:
Amritsar airport on high alert after intelligence agencies warn of possible attack or attempted hijack

IndiaFP StaffDec, 20 2017 17:29:36 IST

A high security alert has been issued for the Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar based on inputs received by intelligence agencies, CNN-News18 reported.

 

According to CNN-News18, the agencies received the inputs from a Pakistani national who heard "anti-social elements" belonging to terrorists organisations and smuggling mafia in Pakistan seeking information about the Amritsar airport.

The intelligence agencies have asked the airport and the local authorities to heighten airport security to thwart any attempt to attack the location or hijack a plane from the airport, according to the report.


The airport is 34 kilometres away from the Wagah border. Further inputs are awaited.


