Amritsar airport on high alert after intelligence agencies warn of possible attack or attempted hijack

A high security alert has been issued for the Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar based on inputs received by intelligence agencies, CNN-News18 reported.

#BREAKING -- High-security alert issued at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee airport, Amritsar ahead of Christmas-New Year holiday season | @aritra_h with more details pic.twitter.com/rv9a8DITWP — News18 (@CNNnews18) December 20, 2017

According to CNN-News18, the agencies received the inputs from a Pakistani national who heard "anti-social elements" belonging to terrorists organisations and smuggling mafia in Pakistan seeking information about the Amritsar airport.

The intelligence agencies have asked the airport and the local authorities to heighten airport security to thwart any attempt to attack the location or hijack a plane from the airport, according to the report.

The airport is 34 kilometres away from the Wagah border. Further inputs are awaited.