Amit Shah calls triple talaq bill a 'revolutionary step', says it will end atrocities unleashed on Muslim women

Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh): BJP president Amit Shah has termed a bill criminalising instant triple talaq by making it punishable by up to three years imprisonment for the husband as a "revolutionary step" by the Narendra Modi government.

The Lok Sabha passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill by a voice vote on Thursday after rejecting a string of amendments moved by Opposition members. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a revolutionary step. In the history of Parliament, 28 December will be etched as a golden day. The government as per the Supreme Court verdict, came up with an anti-triple talaq bill, and got it passed. This is a strong step in ending the atrocities unleashed on Muslim women in the name of triple talaq," Shah said.

The Supreme Court had outlawed instant triple talaq in August and asked the government to frame a law within six months.

Accusing the previous state governments of ignoring developmental works, Shah said, "Now the Yogi (Adityanath) government is working with full readiness with the Centre for upliftment of the poor farmers. In a recent programme held in Noida, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he has adopted Uttar Pradesh. This shows his love for the state and his intention to develop it. Modi and Adityanath are making Uttar Pradesh an ideal state."

The BJP chief was in Firozabad to lay the foundation of a hospital. Adityanath, who was also present at the occasion, said, "The electoral success of the BJP in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh has increased the party's saakh (reputation) in the world, and we

are moving towards development."

He added that for development of Firozabad — known for its glass bangles — the UP government would soon implement its "one district, one product" policy.