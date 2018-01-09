After Bahrain, Rahul Gandhi plans to visit Canada, Singapore; outreach seen as move to popularise Congress abroad

Manama: After Bahrain, Congress president Rahul Gandhi's next foreign trip would be to countries like Canada and Singapore followed by another one to the Middle East.

Gandhi visited Bahrain as a part of his outreach to the Indian diaspora. His outreach is seen as a move to popularise the Congress among the Indian diaspora.

He said this during an interactive session with the Indian diaspora in Bahrain.

"In fact I was speaking to Sam (Sam Pitroda) in the car today, and that's exactly what we said that one of the places we really need to go is Canada. Sam and Milind (Deora) are organising a set of trips to different parts of the world. We are going to do one to Canada, we are going to do one to Singapore and we are going to do another one to the Middle East. So, we are looking forward to that. And we will be in Canada, we will come and have a chat with you in Canada," Gandhi said in a reply on being asked about his plans to visit Canada.

Gandhi on Monday met Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and Foreign Minister Prince Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa and discussed ways to develop sports and cricket ties between the two countries.