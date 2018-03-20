Latest updates: As family members of those killed mourn the tragedy, one of them said that the government had made false promises to the people.
Union minister VK Singh said that the Opposition was making an issue out of a non-issue. Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh has condoled the demise of the 39 Indians in Mosul and has said that this announcement should have been made earlier.
Thirty-nine Indians kidnapped by the Islamic State in Iraq's Mosul in 2014 are dead, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Tuesday.
The minister told the Rajya Sabha that their bodies were spotted using deep penetration radar. The bodies were exhumed from mass graves and their identities confirmed by DNA tests, she said.
"The bodies were sent to Baghdad for DNA testing. The DNA of 38 Indians have been matched," she said.
All of them were construction workers, mostly from Punjab, and were employed by an Iraqi company in Mosul.
They were taken hostage by Islamic State militants when they took control of the second largest city in Iraq in 2014. The workers were trying to leave Mosul when they were held hostage.
Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh visited Iraq, days after Mosul was liberated by Iraqi forces from the rule of Islamic State.
In July 2017, after ruckus in the Lok Sabha over the issue of the 39 Indians missing in Mosul, Swaraj said that there is no evidence to substantiate the claim that they have died. "And declaring anyone dead without proof is a sin that I won't commit," she had said.
Earlier, the Punjab Congress had accused the external affairs minister of "misleading" the country on the fate of missing Indians abducted in Iraq, and asked her to provide "credible information" on the issue.
Two of the deceased were promised salary of Rs 35,000-40,000 per month in Iraq
Santosh Kumar (29) and Vidhya Bhushan (35) Tiwari left for Mosul from Sahasraon village in Bihar's Siwan district in 2011.
They were both matriculates and decided to give up studying and look for labour jobs in West Asia.
Santosh's brother Pappu Kumar shared that the two zeroed in on Iraq together because the opportunity was lucrative and an agent from Uttar Pradesh convinced them that violence had lessened.
Both the two were also promised around Rs 35,000-40,000 per month.
Vidhya Bhushan Tiwari's uncle Purshottam Tiwari shared that his nephew had worked in a steel plant in Bokaro. The two were working as pipe-fitters in industrial pockets in Mosul.
In 2014, the two were held hostage. Pappu Kumar shared that the families met Sushma Swaraj last year and she had told them that 39 Indians had been held hostage. The families had been hoping this year would bring them some relief.
(In the photo: Santosh Kumar)
Govt was giving us false promises: Kin of deceased
Dimplejeet, sister of Dharminder Kumar (one of the deceased), said the government tried to mislead the families all along.
Dharminder, a resident of Batala, Gurdaspurm, was among the 39 Indians kidnapped by the Islamic State in Mosul. After Sushma Swaraj informed the Parliament on Tuesday that all 39 Indians are dead, Dimplejeet told Firstpost the family is heart-broken.
"The government was giving us false promises everytime we met them. Even recently, we were told that nothing happened to Dharminder and he would be home soon. What was the need to lie to us? the government should have been little more sympathetic to us. We wanted him back,” Dimplejeet said.
I have been saying what Sushma Swaraj said for three years: Mosul kidnapping survivor
List of the deceased identified so far
Firstpost was able to access a list of 27 deceased who have been identified so far. Of these, 22 were from Punjab, three from Himachal Pradesh and two from Bihar.
Click here to view the list of the names of 27 deceased identified so far.
Sushma Swaraj had said that until there is strong proof, she will not inform the House: VK Singh
"There was hope, but then seeing the situation there, chances of them being alive seemed slim. Legal procedures are underway there and might take 8-10 days. We are waiting for them to complete," ANI further quoted Singh as saying.
On the Opposition leaders' remarks, Singh said, "It is the job of the Opposition to take things the wrong way. I do not want to say anything about it."
This should have been announced earlier: Amarinder Singh
"We had expected this, it should have been announced earlier, it was known since much earlier," ANI quoted Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh as saying.
For the past four years, External Affairs Ministry was telling me they (the kidnapped Indians) were alive: Sister of one of the abducted
Had been pleading with govt to bring him (one of the deceased) back: Kin of deceased
Opposition members created ruckus that prevented Sushma Swaraj from making a statement in Lok Sabha: Ananth Kumar
Kawaljit Singh's death came as a shock for the family
Kawaljit Singh (35), who went to Iraq four years ago, was kidnapped by terrorists just after he reached there.
His family members were still hoping that he will return one day. Angrej Singh, his nephew, told Firstpost that the news of his death came as a shock for the family. He is survived by his wife and 5-year-old daughter in his home in Gurdaspur, along with his old parents and siblings.
We were always told they were alive: Family member of one of the deceased
Gurcharan Singh, one of the deceased, went to Iraq to work as a carpenter
Gurcharan Singh, one of those killed, went to Iraq on 15 June 2013 to work as a carpenter.
He was 32 years old when he went there. His wife and two children heard from him on 18 June 2013. Since then, they have never heard from him. His daughter is 11 years old and son five years old.
Jatinder Singh, one of the victims, had gone to Iraq after passing Class 12th
Jatinder Singh, son of Balkar Singh of Sialka in Amritsar, had gone to Iraq four years ago to earn his livelihood.
He had just passed Class 12th when he went to Iraq as a construction worker. Had he been alive, he would have been 23 years old now.
His cousin told Firspost that a few months after he went to Iraq, his family came to know that he was kidnapped. Since then, his family never heard from him. He has his ailing parents in Amritsar. His brother still works in Dubai.
Family of one of the victims mourns tragedy
Opposition making issue out of non-issue: VK Singh
"The efforts were not futile. That's why we were able to find them...Our whole thrust was to get them back," VK Singh, MoS External Affairs, told CNN-News18.
"If we were not making all efforts, Sushmaji would not have addressed the House. Opposition loves to make an issue out of a non-issue. Everyone needs to get together to express sympathy for the families," Singh further said.
Family members of those killed should be given financial assistance: Congress
