Two of the deceased were promised salary of Rs 35,000-40,000 per month in Iraq

Santosh Kumar (29) and Vidhya Bhushan (35) Tiwari left for Mosul from Sahasraon village in Bihar's Siwan district in 2011.

They were both matriculates and decided to give up studying and look for labour jobs in West Asia.

Santosh's brother Pappu Kumar shared that the two zeroed in on Iraq together because the opportunity was lucrative and an agent from Uttar Pradesh convinced them that violence had lessened.

Both the two were also promised around Rs 35,000-40,000 per month.

Vidhya Bhushan Tiwari's uncle Purshottam Tiwari shared that his nephew had worked in a steel plant in Bokaro. The two were working as pipe-fitters in industrial pockets in Mosul.

In 2014, the two were held hostage. Pappu Kumar shared that the families met Sushma Swaraj last year and she had told them that 39 Indians had been held hostage. The families had been hoping this year would bring them some relief.

(In the photo: Santosh Kumar)