28-year-old DJ killed in celebratory firing in Muzaffarnagar; two arrested

Muzaffarnagar: Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a 28-year-old disc jockey who was killed allegedly in celebratory firing at a village.

According to Superintendent of Police Ombir Singh, the two accused have been booked under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST Act.

Prince was killed in firing on Friday night at a function to celebrate the birth of a child at Dudhaheri village.

According to police, the deceased, a Dalit, was seriously injured after two upper caste men allegedly opened fire during the ceremony. Prince later died in a hospital.

Following the incident, his father and brother were killed in a road accident when they were on way to the hospital on a motorcycle to see him.