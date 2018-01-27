England all-rounder Ben Stokes and Indian youngsters Manish Pandey and KL Rahul emerged as the most valuable players at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The Australian trio of Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc and Chris Lynn were also sold for hefty prices along with India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Earlier, Maxwell started at a base price of Rs 2 crore and sparked a bidding war between Hyderabad, Punjab, Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) before the Delhi Daredevils (DD) made a late bid to snap him up for Rs 9 crore.

Starc was also at the centre of some hot competition between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab. Kolkata eventually snapped up the Australian pace spearhead for a whopping Rs 9.4 crore.

Chris Lynn of Australia was sold to KKR for Rs 9.6 crore after they saw off challenges from Delhi and Bangalore.

Veteran South Africa star Hashim Amla, England batsman Joe Root, New Zealand's Martin Guptill and Australian all-rounder James Faulkner were the biggest names to remain unsold.

Among the Indians, Murali Vijay remained unsold at a base price of Rs 2 crore.

Here is the complete list of all-rounder players sold and unsold in 2018 IPL Auction so far:

Marquee Players:

Shakib Al Hasan is sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 2 Cr

Glenn Maxwell is sold to Delhi Daredevils for Rs 9 Cr

Dwayne Bravo is sold to Chennai Super Kings (RTM) for Rs 6.4 Cr

Kieron Pollard is sold to Mumbai Indians (RTM) for Rs 5.4 Cr

Ben Stokes is sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 12.50 Cr

Capped All-rounder players:

Chris Woakes is sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 7.4 Cr

Carlos Brathwaite is sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 2 Cr

Shane Watson is sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 4 Cr

Kedar Jadhav is sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 7.8 Cr

Colin de Grandhomme is sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 2.2 Cr

James Faulkner goes UNSOLD

Yusuf Pathan is sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 1.9 Cr

Colin Munro is sold to Delhi Daredevils for Rs 1.9 Cr

Stuart Binny is sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 50 lakh

Marcus Stoinis is sold to Kings XI Punjab (RTM) for Rs 6.2 Cr

Moeen Ali is sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 1.7 Cr

Uncapped All-rounder players:

Rahul Tewatia sold to Delhi Daredevils for Rs 3 Cr

Deepak Hooda sold to Sun Risers Hyderabad (RTM) for Rs 3.6 Cr

Vijay Shankar sold to Delhi Daredevils for Rs 3.2 Cr

Harshal Patel sold to Delhi Daredevils for Rs 20 L

Kamlesh Nagarkoti sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 3.2 Cr

Krunal Pandya sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 8.8 Cr

Nitish Rana sold to Delhi Daredevils for Rs 3.4 Cr

D'Arcy Short sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 4 Cr

Shivam Dube goes UNSOLD

Jofra Archer sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 7.2 Cr

With inputs from IANS

Click here for complete list of bowlers that were auctioned on Day 1

Click here for complete list of batsmen that were auctioned on Day 1