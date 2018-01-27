IPL Auction 2018: From Shikhar Dhawan to KL Rahul, complete list of sold and unsold batsman on day 1
There were plenty of batsmen that drew the attention on Day 1 of the IPL Auctions and here is the complete list of batsmen that were auctioned in Bengaluru
FirstCricket Staff,
Jan,27 2018
Indian players dominated the bidding wars as KL Rahul and Manish Pandey laughed their way to the bank with multi-million dollar deals but England all- rounder Ben Stokes once again emerged the costliest buy in the IPL auctions, in Bengaluru on Saturday.
File image of Shikhar Dhawan. BCCI
Despite all the off-field controversies, Stokes was snapped up for a whopping Rs 12.5 crore (USD 1.96 million) by Rajasthan Royals after Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings also engaged in a fierce bidding war for him.
The franchises were smart in their choices with most of the current India players attracting significant interest. Stylish opener Rahul and middle-order batsman Pandey bagged deals worth Rs 11 crore (USD 1.73 million) from Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively.
With their prices sky-rocketing, the two players' original franchises RCB and KKR didn't use their Right To Match (RTM) cards.
There were plenty of batsmen that drew the attention on Day 1 of the IPL Auctions and here is the complete list of batsmen that were auctioned in Bengaluru
Marquee Batsmen
Gautam Gambhir is sold to Delhi Daredevils for Rs 2.8 Cr
Kane Williamson is sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 3 Cr
Joe Root goes UNSOLD
Yuvraj Singh is sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 2 Cr
Shikhar Dhawan is sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad (RTM) for Rs 5.2 Cr
Faf du Plessis is sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 1.6 Cr
Ajinkya Rahane is sold to Rajasthan Royals (RTM) at Rs 4 Cr
Chris Gayle goes UNSOLD
Capped Batsman:
Karun Nair is sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 5.6 Cr
KL Rahul is sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 11 Cr
Murali Vijay goes UNSOLD
David Miller is sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 3 Cr
Aaron Finch is sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 6.2 Cr
Brendon McCullum is sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 3.6 Cr
Jason Roy is sold to Delhi Daredevils for Rs 1.5 Cr
Chris Lynn is sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 9.6 Cr
Hashim Amla goes UNSOLD
Manish Pandey is sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 11 Cr
Martin Guptill goes UNSOLD
Uncapped Batsman Set 1:
Surya Kumar Yadav is sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 3.2 Cr
Shubman Gill is sold to KKR for Rs 1.8 Cr
Ishan Jaggi is sold to KKR for Rs 20 L
Ricky Bhui is sold to SRH for Rs 20 L
Mayank Agarwal is sold to KXIP for Rs 1 Cr
Himanshu Rana is UNSOLD
Rahul Tripathi is sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3.4 Cr
Manan Vohra is sold to KXIP for Rs 1.1 Cr
Siddhesh Lad goes UNSOLD
Prithvi Shaw is sold to Delhi Daredevils for Rs 1.2 Cr.
With inputs from PTI
Published Date:
Jan 27, 2018
| Updated Date: Jan 27, 2018
