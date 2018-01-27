First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
U-19 WC | 5th Place Play-off 1st Semi Final Jan 27, 2018
SA Vs NZ
South Africa Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 73 runs
U-19 WC | 15th Place Play-off Jan 27, 2018
PNG Vs KEN
Kenya Under-19 beat Papua New Guinea Under-19 by 14 runs
ENG in AUS Jan 28, 2018
AUS vs ENG
Perth Stadium, Perth
PAK in NZ Jan 28, 2018
NZ vs PAK
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL Auction 2018: From Shikhar Dhawan to KL Rahul, complete list of sold and unsold batsman on day 1

There were plenty of batsmen that drew the attention on Day 1 of the IPL Auctions and here is the complete list of batsmen that were auctioned in Bengaluru

FirstCricket Staff, Jan,27 2018

Indian players dominated the bidding wars as KL Rahul and Manish Pandey laughed their way to the bank with multi-million dollar deals but England all- rounder Ben Stokes once again emerged the costliest buy in the IPL auctions, in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan of the Sunrisers Hyderabad. BCCI

File image of Shikhar Dhawan. BCCI

Despite all the off-field controversies, Stokes was snapped up for a whopping Rs 12.5 crore (USD 1.96 million) by Rajasthan Royals after Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings also engaged in a fierce bidding war for him.

The franchises were smart in their choices with most of the current India players attracting significant interest. Stylish opener Rahul and middle-order batsman Pandey bagged deals worth Rs 11 crore (USD 1.73 million) from Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively.

With their prices sky-rocketing, the two players' original franchises RCB and KKR didn't use their Right To Match (RTM) cards.

There were plenty of batsmen that drew the attention on Day 1 of the IPL Auctions and here is the complete list of batsmen that were auctioned in Bengaluru

Marquee Batsmen

Gautam Gambhir is sold to Delhi Daredevils for Rs 2.8 Cr

Kane Williamson is sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 3 Cr

Joe Root goes UNSOLD

Yuvraj Singh is sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 2 Cr

Shikhar Dhawan is sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad (RTM) for Rs 5.2 Cr

Faf du Plessis is sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 1.6 Cr

Ajinkya Rahane is sold to Rajasthan Royals (RTM) at Rs 4 Cr

Chris Gayle goes UNSOLD

Capped Batsman:

Karun Nair is sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 5.6 Cr

KL Rahul is sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 11 Cr

Murali Vijay goes UNSOLD

David Miller is sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 3 Cr

Aaron Finch is sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 6.2 Cr

Brendon McCullum is sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 3.6 Cr

Jason Roy is sold to Delhi Daredevils for Rs 1.5 Cr

Chris Lynn is sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 9.6 Cr

Hashim Amla goes UNSOLD

Manish Pandey is sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 11 Cr

Martin Guptill goes UNSOLD

Uncapped Batsman Set 1:

Surya Kumar Yadav is sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 3.2 Cr

Shubman Gill is sold to KKR for Rs 1.8 Cr

Ishan Jaggi is sold to KKR for Rs 20 L

Ricky Bhui is sold to SRH for Rs 20 L

Mayank Agarwal is sold to KXIP for Rs 1 Cr

Himanshu Rana is UNSOLD

Rahul Tripathi is sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3.4 Cr

Manan Vohra is sold to KXIP for Rs 1.1 Cr

Siddhesh Lad goes UNSOLD

Prithvi Shaw is sold to Delhi Daredevils for Rs 1.2 Cr.

With inputs from PTI

Click here for complete list of bowlers that were auctioned on Day 1

Click here for complete list of all-rounders that were auctioned on Day 1

Click here for complete and comprehensive list of all the players that were auctioned on Day 1

 

Published Date: Jan 27, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 27, 2018

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 England 6708 116
4 New Zealand 6550 115
5 Australia 6310 113
6 Pakistan 4875 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 2508 125
2 Pakistan 3097 124
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all