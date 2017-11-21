You are here:

Watch: Tiger Zinda Hai song 'Swag Se Swagat' is all about Salman and Katrina's moves

Suryasarathi Bhattacharya

Nov,21 2017 13:53 57 IST

If Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif sizzled on screen with their chemistry in Ek Tha Tiger song 'Mashallah', watch out for this one!

'Swag Se Swagat', the recently-launched song from the upcoming sequel Tiger Zinda Hai, takes the hotness-quotient a couple of notches higher, with Salman Khan rapping, Katrina Kaif grooving to the beats (we know how fabulous a dancer she is) and a sea-side backdrop.

'Swag Se Swagat' is a high-budget Yash Raj spectacle, with all the pizzazz needed for a song to accommodate Salman and Katrina. Be it the music composition, the lyrics (of course) and the dance movements — it is all about Salman-Katrina's oomph factor, which the song completely utilises to its benefit.

Will it be a chartbuster? Well, that can't be guaranteed.

Still from Tiger Zinda Hai song, 'Swag Se Swagat'. Screen grab via YouTube.

'Swag Se Swagat', musically, isn't different from what we listen to everyday — filled with loud beats and electronic music. Visually, the song is more fulfilling.

The song could be a lot better and, more importantly, fresher. Sung by Vishal Dadlani and Neha Bhasin, composed by Vishal-Shekhar and penned by Irshaad Kamil, 'Swag Se Swagat' is a tribute to Katrina's enviable body and impeccable dancing skills, Salman Khan's weird dance steps (he takes out the inner cloth of his pocket and shakes it. Why? No idea) and a not-so-successful attempt at another 'Mashallah'.

Tiger Zinda Hai is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and backed by Yash Raj Films; it is slated for a 22 December release this year.

Here's the song:

