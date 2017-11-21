Watch: Tiger Zinda Hai song 'Swag Se Swagat' is all about Salman and Katrina's moves

If Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif sizzled on screen with their chemistry in Ek Tha Tiger song 'Mashallah', watch out for this one!

'Swag Se Swagat', the recently-launched song from the upcoming sequel Tiger Zinda Hai, takes the hotness-quotient a couple of notches higher, with Salman Khan rapping, Katrina Kaif grooving to the beats (we know how fabulous a dancer she is) and a sea-side backdrop.

'Swag Se Swagat' is a high-budget Yash Raj spectacle, with all the pizzazz needed for a song to accommodate Salman and Katrina. Be it the music composition, the lyrics (of course) and the dance movements — it is all about Salman-Katrina's oomph factor, which the song completely utilises to its benefit.

Will it be a chartbuster? Well, that can't be guaranteed.

'Swag Se Swagat', musically, isn't different from what we listen to everyday — filled with loud beats and electronic music. Visually, the song is more fulfilling.

The song could be a lot better and, more importantly, fresher. Sung by Vishal Dadlani and Neha Bhasin, composed by Vishal-Shekhar and penned by Irshaad Kamil, 'Swag Se Swagat' is a tribute to Katrina's enviable body and impeccable dancing skills, Salman Khan's weird dance steps (he takes out the inner cloth of his pocket and shakes it. Why? No idea) and a not-so-successful attempt at another 'Mashallah'.

Tiger Zinda Hai is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and backed by Yash Raj Films; it is slated for a 22 December release this year.

Here's the song:

