Tiger Zinda Hai trailer: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif battle terrorists, carry off high-stakes rescue op

Since his last film, Kabir Khan's period drama Tubelight, did not fare immensely well at the box office, a lot is riding for Salman Khan on his next, Ali Abbas Zafar's spy thriller Tiger Zinda Hai. It is the sequel of Kabir's 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger, which was an indomitable force at the box office.

The trailer promises that the sequel will take the action and drama several notches higher. While the first part revolved around two spies eloping together and running away from their respective spy agencies, the second part will see the two spies reunite for a larger purpose.

As can be inferred from the trailer, Salman and Katrina Kaif are on a mission to rescue a group of nurses that have been held captive by a terrorist outfit, loosely based on a real life incident involving the ISIS.

Given Salman and Ali's successful collaboration in last year's sports drama Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai is likely to break records at the box office. But since the Salman-Kabir partnership, that gave us a blockbuster in Bajrani Bhaijaan, also did not work at the box office this year, his fans fervently hope that Tiger Zinda Hai does not meet the same fate.

Tiger Zinda Hai also stars Angad Bedi and Paresh Rawal. It is produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films. It is slated to release this Christmas on 22 December.