Vaani Kapoor, Kriti Sanon might team up for Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming film on sibling rivalry

Yash Raj Films' had earlier announced that Vaani Kapoor will be seen opposite Hrithik Roshan in its upcoming action entertainer. The Siddharth Anand directorial also features Tiger Shroff. Now, according to DNA, Vaani might have grabbed another role in Vishal Bhardwaj’s next project which also has Kriti Sanon.

The same report quotes a source saying, “Vishal has liked Vaani’s work in both her films and he feels she has a good screen presence. They have met and spoken about working together. Vishal has now expressed his interest in casting her in one of his next films. But he’s not yet decided which film it will be. There’s no confirmation on that.” Interestingly, Vaani had earlier admitted she would love to work with a director of Vishal’s stature.

For the next few months, Bhardwaj will be busy with an yet to be titled movie starring Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan, after which he has as many as three films to begin work on. “He’s co-producing four films with Prernaa Arora and one of them will mostly have Vaani in the lead. He might or might not direct the film at all,” adds the source.

The publication also suggests that the film might be titled Chooriyan, and revolve around sibling rivalry. Sanon could be cast as the younger sister, alongside Kapoor.

Published Date: Jan 30, 2018 11:06 AM | Updated Date: Jan 30, 2018 11:06 AM