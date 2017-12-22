Vishal Bhardwaj replaces Honey Trehan as director of upcoming Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan film

Creative differences have led filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj to step in as director of a yet untitled Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan-starrer, which was formerly to be directed by Honey Trehan.

The project will be produced by KriArj Entertainment and Vishal Bhardwaj Pictures.

Bhardwaj said in a statement: "Due to different artistic visions of the film, Honey (Trehan) and I jointly came to the decision that it would be best if I took over as director and saw it through to the end."

Trehan, who has worked closely with Bhardwaj over the years, was to make his directorial debut with the film. He said: "Owing to our differences in creative understanding, we have mutually and amicably decided that it would be best for our film if Vishal sir took over as director."

Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment said she respects the decision, which is only meant for the "betterment of the film".

Trehan will direct another project in the near future, and it will also be produced by Vishal Bhardwaj Pictures and KriArj Entertainment.

For now, the shoot of the Irrfan and Deepika movie will begin end of February.