Toilet: Ek Prem Katha box office collection at Rs 106 crore; Bareilly Ki Barfi climbs to Rs 6 crore

Last Friday saw a box office battle between two humble films, one of which set out on a big mission — Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Bareilly Ki Barfi. The Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer, which had a strong social message, was expected to perform well at the box office, given the increasing buzz around it from the very start. Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana's film was also expected to leave an impact with its small-town charm.

However, the weekend numbers are in and it is Toilet: Ek Prem Katha that is steadily racing ahead of Bareilly Ki Barfi by a huge margin. The former's collections are pegged at Rs 106.8 crore by Koimoi.com.

Made on a budget of Rs 24 crore, this Shree Narayan Singh directorial is inspired by Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and revolves around a wife who leaves her husband after finding out that there is no toilet in the house.

Coming to Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's second film, it has shown some improvement since its opening day. The film has garnered a total of Rs 6.27 crore in India till now, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Adarsh shared the numbers on Twitter. Here's his tweet:

#BareillyKiBarfi witnessed ample growth on Sat... Sun should be much better... Fri 2.42 cr, Sat 3.85 cr. Total: ₹ 6.27 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 20, 2017

The film is expected to rake in more in the coming days. However, the absence of a well-defined story is being touted as the reason for the film's mediocre performance.