Toilet: Ek Prem Katha box office collection at Rs 106 crore; Bareilly Ki Barfi climbs to Rs 6 crore

EntertainmentFP StaffAug, 20 2017 16:08:00 IST

Last Friday saw a box office battle between two humble films, one of which set out on a big mission — Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Bareilly Ki Barfi. The Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer, which had a strong social message, was expected to perform well at the box office, given the increasing buzz around it from the very start. Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana's film was also expected to leave an impact with its small-town charm.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Bareilly Ki Barfi.

However, the weekend numbers are in and it is Toilet: Ek Prem Katha that is steadily racing ahead of Bareilly Ki Barfi by a huge margin. The former's collections are pegged at Rs 106.8 crore by Koimoi.com

Made on a budget of Rs 24 crore, this Shree Narayan Singh directorial is inspired by Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and revolves around a wife who leaves her husband after finding out that there is no toilet in the house.

Coming to Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's second film, it has shown some improvement since its opening day. The film has garnered a total of Rs 6.27 crore in India till now, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Adarsh shared the numbers on Twitter. Here's his tweet:

The film is expected to rake in more in the coming days. However, the absence of a well-defined story is being touted as the reason for the film's mediocre performance.


Published Date: Aug 20, 2017 04:05 pm | Updated Date: Aug 20, 2017 04:08 pm


