Tiger Zinda Hai: Protesters in Jaipur vandalise theatres screening Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer

After the much-awaited Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai released on 22 December, there is a surging protest against the film's screening in Jaipur. Protesters gathered outside Jaipur's cinema theatres — the iconic Raj Mandir, Paras and Ankur to name a few; created havoc and vandalised the premises, claim multiple TV reports.

It was reported earlier that Salman Khan and actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra have been accused of hurting the sentiments of Valmiki community by uttering the word 'bhangi' in a disrespectful context. Thus the community has filed a case against both the actors and are staging protests in various towns and cities of Uttar Pradesh like Agra and Moradabad, along with Rajasthan.

According to a report by Times Now, the community wrote to the DCP, South Delhi. The Valmiki Samaj Action Committee Delhi Pradesh have also shared a copy of the complaint on Facebook.

While Salman Khan allegedly used 'bhangi' referring to his style of dancing in films, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, during an interaction with the media said that she is always dressed like a 'bhangi' at home. "I look like a bhangi doing this step," said Salman in an old promotional video. Shilpa, when asked about her looks at home, said, "I look like a bhangi," reports Times Now.

Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to the 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger and brings back the love story of cross-border spies — Tiger (Khan)and Zoya (Kaif) — along with some kick-ass action while they rescue people from the clutches of a fearsome militant group. The film is directed by Sultan helmer Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Yash Raj Films.