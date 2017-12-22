Tiger Zinda Hai review: Salman is in his element in this visually spectacular action blockbuster

With Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan is back — as the central part of an engaging action film that has its emotions and patriotic sense in the right place.

Getting back together with Salman after the successful Sultan, Ali Abbas Zafar takes the plunge to concoct a rewarding blockbuster that treats it's star as importantly as it's script.

As a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai picks up where it left off, plot wise. RAW is forced to seek their superhero, as the situation at Iraq gets out of hand: 40 nurses (25 Indian and 15 Pakistani) get trapped in a hospital, and need immediate help. In comes Tiger (Salman) to rescue the innocent from the claws of an aggressive baddie.

While the rest of the story is fairly predictable, what makes one sit through the film comfortably is Zafar's skillful binding of the core plot, a little bit of romance, longing emotions and a strong Indo-Pakistan angle. The action in Tiger Zinda Hai is spot on.

Salman Khan, undoubtedly, is the centrifugal force of the film, never losing a single opportunity to throw around his Hulk-like image and own the screen.

It's his film totally, and he aces his part comfortably. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif, in a rather straight-faced role, doesn't have much to do other than being a part of the proceedings. But it would be accurate to say she's not in the scheme of things; she does turn in a surprise in the 'Tera Noor' number, one of the best moments in the film.

It's also great to see Paresh Rawal back with Salman Khan on screen, and the rest of the supporting cast including Angad Bedi and Kumud Mishra — who have a scene to score each.

Tiger Zinda Hai boasts of hotshot technical wizardy, which is an added asset. As a must-have for a film of this magnitude, the cinematography, the cuts and the music have been meticulously worked on. Kudos to Julius Packiam's background score, which helps in upping the ante during both the tense and the explosive parts of the film.

Though Tiger Zinda Hai is not as deep as Zafar's earlier outing Sultan, in terms of it's strong message, it does have a significant load of style coupled with a belligerent star in Salman Khan.

Go watch Tiger Zinda Hai if you're a fan of large-scale action entertainers, with probably just the right amount of logic. Salman Khan has well and truly arrived (again) with a potential blockbuster that has enough to keep you pinned. Good fun while it lasts.

Siddarth Srinivas is a Dubai-based engineer-turned-film journalist.