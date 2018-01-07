Tiger Zinda Hai crosses Rs 300 crores: Salman Khan film becomes fifth highest Bollywood grosser

Tiger Zinda Hai, which has Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the box office and broken multiple records in the process.

The movie, which released on 22 December, has finally broken the spree of failure for Bollywood's big-budget movies starring prominent stars; for example last year's Tubelight and Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Tiger Zinda Hai was expected to cross the Rs 300 crore mark soon, as reported earlier. Now, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark on its sixteenth day in the theaters.

And as you read this, #TigerZindaHai crosses ₹ 300 cr mark today [Sat; Day 16]...#TigerZindaHai benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 2

Crossed ₹ 100 cr: Day 3

Crossed ₹ 150 cr: Day 4

Crossed ₹ 200 cr: Day 7

Crossed ₹ 250 cr: Day 10

Crossed ₹ 300 cr: Day 16

India biz. #TZH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 6, 2018

This latest feat makes Tiger Zinda Hai the fifth movie ever to cross the Rs 300 crore mark. It is also Salman Khan's third movie, after Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan, to cross the prestigious Rs 300 crore mark. The other two movies in the list are Aamir Khan's PK and Dangal.

Tiger Zinda Hai, produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yasj Raj Films banner, has also become the highest grossing Yash Raj movie of all time. It has overtaken Sultan, Dhoom 3, Ek Tha Tiger and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.