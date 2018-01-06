Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection: Salman Khan-starrer likely to cross Rs 300 cr on its 16th day

Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai has emerged as a New Year gift for the entire Hindi film industry in the truest sense. The jinx of box-office failure cast on big/commercial films has finally been broken, thanks to Tiger. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial has been on a record-breaking money-sweeping spree ever since its release on 22 December, 2017.

Now, the film is expected to cross the Rs 300 crore benchmark on its 16th day (6 January) in the theatres. The cash registers don't seem to have stopped ringing; the Salman-starrer has witnessed steady inflow of collections so far as it nears a three-week long run at the box office.

Film-trade analyst and critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed the latest box office collection of the Yash Raj Films' action-drama. He posted:

#TigerZindaHai continues its STEADY RUN... Expected to cross ₹ 300 cr mark today [Sat; Day 16]… [Week 3] Fri 3.72 cr. Total: ₹ 295.27 cr. India biz. #TZH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 6, 2018

With no major Bollywood releases lined up for a while, Tiger Zinda Hai definitely has a huge advantage. All of 2017 was plagued by the failure of major films starring huge names — Tubelight and Jab Harry Met Sejal being the biggest of these. Hence, TZH's record-breaking performance comes as sweet relief for the industry in general.

Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to the 2012 Kabir Khan film Ek Tha Tiger and chronicles the romance/adventures of cross-border lovers Tiger (played by Khan) and Zoya (played by Kaif) whilst they engage in high-octane missions.